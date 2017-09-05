A Cautious View On Tractor Supply At $60

The bull case for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is based on two key pillars. The first is that the company is an outlier in the challenged retail space. Its C.U.E. (consumable, usable, and edible) business of pet food, feed, and other items should be reasonably well protected from the e-commerce threat. And Tractor Supply's brand, particularly in rural and exurban areas, inspires a good deal of loyalty among customers, which prevents the company from joining in "race to the bottom" pricing.

The second is that the disappointing results of the last few quarters are at least partly due to short-term factors. Deflation has created a persistent headwind to revenue, including an estimated 30 bps impact on 2017 same-store sales. The weather has not cooperated, with winters being either too warm to draw demand for seasonal items or too cold and snowy for customers to actually get to the stores. Former long-term targets of 3-5% comparable-store sales growth and double-digit annual net income increases look like too much to ask at the moment (though TSCO management still seems to believe a rebound to those levels is possible). But clearly, investors, or at least TSCO bulls, are pricing in an improvement from recent results, including same-store sales declines in three of four quarters between Q4 2015 and Q3 2016.

The problem after TSCO's run to near $60 is twofold: the stock is pricing in a pretty reasonable acceleration, at 18x+ the midpoint of 2017 EPS guidance, and I'm skeptical that a rebound is coming. Q2 earnings moved TSCO stock up and seem to have signaled a bottom, at least for now. But I didn't think the report was all that good, and the company's own outlook going forward seems to imply relatively limited earnings growth through at least next year. I do think there's some truth to the TSCO bull case. That bull case, though, is already starting to look more than priced in.

Q2 Earnings: OK Is Good Enough, Right?

After a number of earnings pre-announcements and misses, a quiet quarter from Tractor Supply probably was enough to give TSCO some breathing room. And that's roughly what Q2 was. Headline figures were pretty much in line with consensus estimates, though EPS missed by $0.02. Same-store sales rose 2.2% (albeit 1.1% excluding a week shift between quarters) despite a 60 bps headwind from having one less day in the quarter. Gross margin fell only 10 bps, SG&A deleveraged modestly, and net income rose 3%, with share buybacks driving the rest of a 7.8% increase in EPS.

Relative to Tractor Supply's performance in the first half of the decade, which drove the stock above $100, Q2 probably would be considered disappointing. In the context of more recent results, the quarter seems like a step in the right direction, and second-half comp guidance of 2-3% (the original figure pegged for the full year) suggests the business is getting back on more solid footing. There's was certainly a sense on the Q2 conference call that management feels Q1 was an outlier, and Q2 shows the company getting back to normal in the second half of 2017 and beyond. Given that TSCO traded above $90 a little over thirteen months ago, that would seem to give the stock some room to continue its bounce.

Looking Forward Raises Concerns

But even assuming Tractor Supply is back to some sort of "new normal", to my eye that looks roughly priced in at $60. It's not as if TSCO is being valued like some struggling mall retailer, with the stock at 18x+ the midpoint of 2017 EPS guidance and a 20x+ multiple to free cash flow. There's growth being priced in here, albeit not as much as was priced in five quarters ago.

But this isn't a company whose profits are growing all that much at the moment. Net income, at the midpoint of full-year guidance, will rise 1.4% total over two years, including a ~3% decline this year even excluding the estimated impact of 2016's 53rd week. Updated 2017 guidance includes more margin pressure than originally expected and a decline in net income even in the second half.

So a return to 2-3% comps over the next two quarters from here doesn't look like enough to support the current multiple and the current valuation. At $60, TSCO already is pricing in some sort of acceleration in growth going forward. But post-Q2 commentary seems a bit bearish on that front, and from a longer-term perspective, I'm still somewhat skeptical, looking line by line:

Revenue

Source: Author, from TSCO filings; 2017 at midpoint of updated guidance of 1.1-1.7%

It's fair to say there have been some recent headwinds to growth, most notably deflation and weather. But Tractor Supply's same-store sales growth has been trending down for some time. There's been some impact from the oil and gas bust, and CEO Gregory Sandfort said on the Q2 call that in the Texas markets "our consumer is feeling as if business may be back to normal for right now". I still believe, however, that the O&G "bust" is a reversion to the mean (an argument supported by industry employment figures); it was 2010-2014 that were abnormal times providing a benefit, not the recent E&P pullback creating a deficit relative to "normalized" levels.

At a certain point, a six-year deceleration outweighs the impact of weather in occasional quarters and 30 bps of deflation. And - again on a "normalized" basis - the projected 2-3% comp in the second half probably isn't enough to leverage expenses, which means organic profit growth is going to be pretty limited barring some kind of help elsewhere.

This figure probably needs to accelerate to drive upside from $60, and I'm skeptical. "Big ticket" item weakness, which I called out after Q1, continues, with a flat comp in Q2 against an easy -8.5% comparison. CUE sales are a nice base, but deflation aside, I'm not sure they provide 3%+ same-store sales growth, and competition from Chewy.com is only going to intensify after its acquisition by PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM).

TSCO management talked up omnichannel efforts on the Q2 call, particularly Buy Online and Pick Up In Store. But direct sales in total are 1-2% of total revenue this year, per Chief Merchandising Officer Steve Barbarick. Double-digit growth there isn't getting Tractor Supply the 100 bps+ acceleration it might need to get earnings growth really moving again.

There's potential for improvement around the edges, and I do think Tractor Supply is a reasonably well-managed company. But it's not as if the management team has been sitting on its hands for the past six years. What struck me about the comp discussion on the Q2 call was how much Tractor Supply sounded like every other retailer - talking up omnichannel and incremental improvements as drivers going forward. I'm skeptical that's enough to get TSCO comps to 3%+ consistently. And looking at the margin profile here, anything less probably leaves TSCO as dead money at best.

Gross Margin

Tractor Supply's gross margins have been pretty much stable, though it has been able to wring out some incremental improvement (34.3% in 2016 versus 33.6% in 2012). But one reason for the lowered full-year guidance after Q2 is that the company backed off expectations for a 20-30 bps expansion this year.

TSCO still is expecting modest improvement in the second half and possibly a slight decline on a full-year basis. Barton said he expected "consistency" next year as well. The company has put a lot of effort into pricing and has had some success. But it seems aggressive to model much, if any, gross margin expansion going forward, given the lower-margin profile of C.U.E. products and potentially increased pricing pressure from e-commerce rivals.

SG&A

Meanwhile, SG&A is expected to deleverage 80-100 bps for the full year. And it's expenses on this line that seem like the biggest threat to Tractor Supply's growth. The figure deleveraged 50 bps in the quarter despite the decent comp, due to investments in the business, higher payroll (due to more hours), and spending on the omnichannel capabilities.

The concern here is that two of those three pillars aren't going away. The higher payroll isn't a one-time effort; Tractor Supply decided it needed more staff to improve the "customer experience" in its stores. That alone is a bit of a problem, if only because company management spent much of 2016 largely blaming external factors for disappointing comps. By the Q4 call, however, management admitted that customer service scores had declined, prompting the increase in floor staff hours.

The digital spend isn't going away, meanwhile, and one ironclad rule of these omnichannel efforts across retail is that they are margin-dilutive. That doesn't mean those efforts shouldn't be made - retailers basically don't have a choice in this day and age. But as DTC and omnichannel penetration increases, it likely provides a permanent headwind toward margins (again, as seen elsewhere).

To be fair, I'm not arguing that the higher SG&A necessarily sends margins plunging. But the spend is going to stay elevated through at least 2018, and likely has reset at a slightly higher level than previously believed. And it puts more pressure on same-store sales, because if those sales stumble again, natural deleverage and extra spend can send earnings to a pretty decent decline. And even ~40% off the highs, TSCO simply isn't priced in a way that can tolerate a drop.

Growth Potential And Valuation

For the most part, the above discussion focuses on same-store/organic revenue and earnings, but Tractor Supply does have growth options outside the existing footprint. The company continues to open new stores, including roughly 100 this year. The PetSense concept still is raw, but management sees the potential for 1,000+ locations against a current 160.

At 18x-19x EPS, the combination of 2%+ comps, some level of same-store margin expansion, and inorganic growth is probably enough. But if TSCO at $60 is a bet that the company can do better, I'm hardly interested in taking that bet. Upside here requires an acceleration in same-store sales, even though Tractor Supply is in a six-year trend of decline and even though basically no retailer has been able to reverse that type of trend in the past few years. (Yes, I know Tractor Supply is different - but it's still a retailer in a tough environment.) PetSense is an intriguing effort, but it was acquired at a price less than 2% of TSCO's current market cap. And the limited information we have on the pet space suggests it's not all that healthy at the moment, with the same pressures facing other categories.

It takes a lot of trust to go long TSCO at the current multiple, and it takes a belief that the next few years are going to be a notable improvement from 2016-2017. I can see why investors might think that's possible - and it is. But it's far from guaranteed, and I don't think it's likely enough to put money behind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.