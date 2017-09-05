Teekay And Daughter Firms: Comprehensive Investment Update

Investment Overview And Brief History

Note: This section is a broad overview of the last 9-10 months of the ‘Teekay story.’ Those who are already very familiar with the company and the thesis, especially with the bullish-bearish back and forth of the past summer, can feel free to skip this section to read the latest updates.

Teekay Corporation (TK) is often discussed as a ‘shipping company,’ but this is a drastic oversimplification. Teekay does have roots as a crude tanker shipping firm, but the modern TK is a project development and management firm with the majority of their assets concentrated into three ‘daughter-firms:’ Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO), and Teekay Tankers (TNK). Teekay Corporation is the general partner (“GP”) for both TGP and TOO and is the major shareholder for TNK.

From 2004 through 2015, the Teekay family expanded rapidly and TK paid increasing dividends. Although Teekay did an excellent job of expanding into high quality projects, they ‘bit off’ significant forward growth without guaranteed equity funding attached. The oil collapse starting in 2014 combined with the high-yield crisis of 2015 proved too much for the structure and Teekay was forced to chop the dividends by 80% at the daughter-level and 90% at the parent-level.

This naturally led to a massive equity selloff for TGP, TOO, and TNK, with several billion in market capitalization erased practically overnight. Teekay planned to ‘self-fund’ the majority of its growth projects by keeping the distributions low. Unfortunately, the oil crisis had only worsened and TOO was in poor shape; the distribution cut was simply too little, too late, for Teekay Offshore Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners was in a much better situation - the LNG transport industry had a very bright future and almost all of their assets were on very long-term contracts. They had a legitimate pathway to self-funding growth with near-zero dilution. Teekay Tankers was simply a cyclical commodity firm (i.e. crude tankers mostly on the spot trading markets) caught in a downcycle.

We recognized this situation at Value Investor’s Edge, and quickly compartmentalized TOO as the ‘bad daughter,’ TGP as the ‘strong daughter,’ and TNK as a sort of unpredictable ‘wild child.’ Based on TOO’s seemingly stabilized position and TGP’s potential to execute a rapid growth program from mid-2017 through early-2020, Value Investor’s Edge announced TK as our top idea for 2017 in mid-November 2016 in the lower-$6s.

The stock surged alongside rapidly lifting oil prices, briefly touching a high of $11.77 before retracing to a close oil correlation. The stock traded in the $9-range and briefly hit $10/sh again in mid-April 2017 before embarking on a full bearish collapse as oil prices weakened and the market began to focus on a perceived crisis at Teekay Offshore Partners.

The collapse accelerated after a disappointing Q1-17 earnings release, primarily focused on a small contract cancellation at Offshore Partners. The contract cancellation itself was very small (around 1-2% of backlog), but for a firm like TOO, which was flirting with liquidity concerns, the perception issue alone proved damaging. This fueled wild speculation that TOO was poised to collapse and that TK could also fall due to their limited parent guarantees.

Specifically, Morgan Stanley released a report, which downgraded TOO from $5.50 to $1.50 and downgraded TK from $8.00 to $3.00. Not only did the Morgan Stanley analyst introduce an extreme bearish scenario, but he also threw cold water on the TGP-related bullish thesis claiming a distribution increase was several years away and that TGP would struggle to handle their 2018 debt maturities.

We entered the market the next day, loading up on TK between $5.25 and $5.40, and issued an initial rebuttal of the bearish thesis. I spoke with management, other analysts, and dozens of major investors. On 21 June, I released a full-length 17-page report, which fully updated the situation. After nearly a decade of investing in the shipping sector, including several dozen major long and short positions, I labeled TK as “our highest conviction long idea ever.”

Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that major institutional holder, Cobas Asset Management, had also more than doubled their stake in Teekay, by acquiring a 10% stake in TK and a 5% stake in TGP. Although some were naturally more cautious, we had firm conviction here, and believed that TOO would soon resolve their issues. I was interviewed by Cheddar TV in mid-July and further explained the position.

Redemption came on the evening of 26 July, as Teekay Offshore announced a massive restructuring deal with Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). TOO issued a significant level of new equity, but they stabilized the entire balance sheet, lined up further growth projects, and secured additional debt financing. Most importantly, all guarantees between TK and TOO were eliminated, completely eviscerating the bearish thesis and setting TK up to focus solely on forward gains from TGP.

We’ve provided significant coverage of these events on Value Investor’s Edge, but have not yet provided a public update of our position. This brief report will update the prospects for both TK and TGP, both of which I believe are significant buying opportunities at current prices (approx. $9/sh and $17/unit respectively).

The Brookfield Restructuring

Note: To get a broader view of our overall TK investment thesis, I recommend a full review of our full-length report from mid-June 2017.

Prior to the Brookfield Partners restructuring deal, TOO was a very risky venture due to their shorter-term liquidity concerns. I had avoided TOO for years with the exception of a quick purchase at $1.69 when the risk/reward seemed massively skewed. Therefore, I did not have high hopes for this section of the Teekay enterprise, which meant the deal with Brookfield was above and beyond my best expectations for a near-term resolution. Teekay Offshore did a good job of overviewing the deal in their Q2-17 earnings slides, which I will post below along with additional summary bullets.

Altogether, Brookfield invested $750M cash into the enterprise. They received a total of 244M units, 51M warrants for additional shares, and absorbed a $200M intercompany loan with an extended maturity to 2022.

Teekay Corporation received a net $110M in cash, 15M new shares, and 14.5M warrants in exchange for transferring a $200M intercompany loan to Brookfield.

The warrants entitle Brookfield and TK to additional shares for $0.01, but TOO must trade above $4/unit within seven years.

Teekay Offshore repurchased all of the preferred C-Series and D-Series at a discount, reducing annual interest expenses by $28M. Teekay Offshore also refinanced all of the near-term Norwegian Kroner-denominated bonds.

TOO achieved a new $500M secured facility, backed by their shuttle tankers. They subsequently placed $250M in unsecured bonds due August 2022 at a remarkable (considering the previous ‘crisis mode’) interest rate of 7.125%.

This was a whirlwind of developments, all of which occurred within the span of a couple of weeks. So, what does this mean for investors? It depends in what camp you’re in.

Teekay Corporation Investors: This is an enormous win. The entire bearish thesis was eliminated and TK can now focus on the TGP-linked bullish thesis.

This is an enormous win. The entire bearish thesis was eliminated and TK can now focus on the TGP-linked bullish thesis. Teekay LNG Partners Investors: Nothing but excellent news. TOO was always an unfortunate distraction from the ‘golden goose’ story here.

Nothing but excellent news. TOO was always an unfortunate distraction from the ‘golden goose’ story here. Teekay Offshore Partners Investors: It depends. Long-term investors will feel completely ‘burned’ by what seems to be massive dilution. Near-term investors who had unrealistic expectations might also feel ‘cheated.’ Realistically, it wasn’t a bad deal at all considering the unfortunate situation TOO found themselves in.

Resulting Dilution And Dose Of Realism

The dilution appears massive on paper. TOO had just over 155M diluted units prior to the deal and they now have nearly 410M units, plus another 65M warrants. With basic napkin math, this amounts to pro forma (warrants included) dilution of around two-thirds. Put another way, new shareholders only own one-third of the ‘new company.’ However, that’s not quite accurate as TOO was able to both fully fund remaining growth, fund 2-4 additional shuttle tankers, repurchase $304M in preferred equity, and completely restructure the balance sheet.

Yes, original investors only ‘control’ one-third of the final pie, but it's far better to own one-third of a beautiful pizza fresh out of the oven than an entire rotten pizza from last week. Considering that ‘old TOO’ has unfunded growth remaining, near-term maturities, significant preferred overhang, and no capacity for future growth, I estimate that ‘practical dilution’ was much closer to 20-30% (i.e. the Brookfield deal was perhaps 20-30% less efficient than the most amazingly lopsided shareholder-friendly deal that any investment banker could theoretically imagine, which of course no rational counterparty would ever accept).

Bottom line: It was a fair/decent deal for TOO and an excellent outcome for both TK and TGP.

The Bullish Thesis: TGP Progress

Now that TK has finally resolved the TOO situation, investors can focus on the bullish side of the story, which involves TGP eventually restoring distributions high enough so that TK can earn their incentive distribution rights (“IDR”) ‘bonus.’ In June, I discussed a mid-2018 window for potential restoration as high as $0.70/qtr. With TOO wrapped up, and TGP also making good progress, I believe we are still on the proper trajectory for such an increase.

Naturally, the exact timing will ultimately depend on the risk profile acceptance by Teekay management and they haven’t yet presented a public roadmap. This is smart of them, there’s no reason for management to speak out of turn and back themselves into a specific corner, especially as they were dealing with this enormous Brookfield deal for most of Spring and Summer 2017.

Specifically, at TGP, there have been a few key bullish developments since the summer:

TGP has fully extended two loan facilities (nearly $180M) from 2018 to June 2020. These were related to the Awilco vessels, which also completed a successful restructuring in TGP’s favor during Q2-17.

TGP secured short-term employment for two of their joint-venture vessels that had previously been offhire. TGP had around 95% charter coverage for the next 12 months, it is now even higher.

One of TGP’s major growth projects, Yamal LNG, is significantly ahead of schedule. Although TGP must wait for the shipyards to finish constructing the vessels, we can be virtually assured there will be no major project-related delays.

Teekay LNG Partners also did a much better job telling the upside story in their latest presentation.

TGP has $13.2B in forward minimal contract revenues with world-class counterparties. Although they do have a small handful of LPG assets, this is almost purely an LNG transportation story.

Most importantly, the related-financing of all of TGP’s significant growth projects remains on track between Q3-17 and 1H-2020. The company expects to secure the rest of the deals by the end of 2017.

The Bullish Thesis: TK Parent Progress

We’ve discussed how the TOO risks have been mitigated and how TGP has continued its bullish transition; however, there are a few additional bullish details for TK Corporation that seem to have been lost in the weeds.

TK received a net $110M in cash from the TOO restructuring and also received more units and warrants. They had to sign over a $200M intercompany loan, but this was net beneficial to TK’s overall situation. Some bears suggested TK had a liquidity problem, that’s now untrue.

TK secured employment on two previously laid-up LNG carriers. The “Arctic Spirit” and the “Polar Spirit” had been chartered-in from TGP, but were unfortunately in lay-up due to weaker previous market conditions. This cash burn at TK has now been eliminated through their redelivery to TGP in April 2018.

When TOO refinanced the NOK-denominated TOO 2018 and 2019 debt a few weeks ago, this removed onerous covenants at the TK-level that prohibited dividend increases and mandated equity raises to correspond with dividends. The ATM offering is now ‘dead,’ and TK has zero remaining guarantees or covenants involving TOO.

The Teekay Tankers merger with Tankers Investment Ltd. (“TIL”) gave TK an even bigger ownership stake in the combined company. Not only is TNK now a much more stable company with a better fleet, but TK owns even more shares. TNK is in a ‘dark place,’ right now, but it won’t always be that way. TK will be a massive beneficiary when the crude tanker markets turn back around down the road.

Looking Forward

Investors in Teekay Corporation and Teekay LNG Partners are sitting on a potential rocket ship and a golden goose respectively; however, this isn’t an instant gratification investment. TGP still has 2018 maturities to refinance and they still have growth financing to achieve. I believe we are sitting in an excellent position and I feel better about TK as an overall investment today, at the end of August 2017, than I’ve ever felt before.

Although investors need to be patient, there are a number of positive events in the near future, which could provide some nice tailwinds. First, TGP is likely to begin announcing growth financing achievements very soon. Second, I expect TGP to offer more unsecured NOK-denominated bonds within a few months to fully refinance the upcoming 2018 maturities. I eventually also expect to start to hear stronger guidance from the management team regarding cash flow capabilities.

I don’t expect management to provide a clear roadmap with exact dates and distribution targets, that’s not a responsible approach. From numerous phone conversations and a recent in-person meeting with management, I can tell they want to be conservative and they want to get this situation correct. I believe we are in very good hands at TGP and that the potential upside is very strong.

Finally, TK remains one of the highest shorted stocks on the market, with 15.6M shares reported short as of 15 August, only slightly down from an all-time reported peak of 18.1M on 31 July. “Short squeeze” is probably too dramatic of a phrase to use at this point, but we’re close to such a situation, and at the very least, we should see further price upticks as these positions reverse. I believe shorts are completely out of their depth and have thus far relied on a thesis that has proven incorrect. I expect around 10M of these shares to attempt to exit in the coming months.

Conclusion

This has been a whirlwind of a summer for Teekay investors. The stock price has been a roller coaster and the returns have favored those who were able to avoid emotions and make allocations based on rational and logical decision making. I am re-iterating my fair value price target of $14/sh for Teekay Corporation and $25/unit for Teekay LNG Partners. TK remains my #1 overall position by a fairly wide margin and I have no intentions of exiting anywhere near the current ‘bargain pricing’ of $9/sh.

