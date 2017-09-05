The Not-So-Curious Price Action Of Oil

We examine some of the mechanisms behind the price action of oil.

Long-term bearish trend driven by technological innovation.

Short-term spikes up at the bottom of the range caused by geopolitical and catastrophic events, as well as credit crunch, all discrete and "headline-grabbing" in nature.

Medium-paced mean reversions at the top of the range from slow build-up of oversupply.

In order to exploit this unusual dynamic, we recommend on a rolling basis to sell 3 months or 6 months out call spreads struck 53/54 when oil approaches the $50 level on a rally, and sell some shorter dated (no longer then 3 months) 42/40 put spreads when oil gets down under $44.