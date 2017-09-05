The Not-So-Curious Price Action Of Oil

Of all commodities to trade, oil is the most fascinating one: it responds to global events, but trades "locally", needs to be stored and transported, and has shown dramatic price actions from technological advances (corn is still by and large grown the same way that it was two hundred years ago, however there was no oil market to speak of two hundred years ago).
We describe here some of the mechanisms at play that drive and explain the price action, as well as a potential trading strategy around it.
- Long term bear trend:
- Oil is on its way out, France just essentially stopped any oil drilling, the UK declared a moratorium on gas driven cars, Volvo (VOLVB) will stop producing gas driven cars, just to list a few anecdotical facts. In essence the world is weaning itself of its oil addiction. What about the largest oil consumer of all, and seemingly the most reluctant currently to embrace greener alternatives, the US under the leadership of the current "drill baby drill" administration? We contend that this trend is too powerful to be overturned by a few bombastic proclamations, and even keeping the status quo will still decrease the dependence of the US on oil, and specifically imports.
- Let's do some math to prove this point: roughly 80% of the oil in the US is consumed for automobile, the rest goes to jet, trucks and some heating in the northeast. That is roughly 20 million barrels per day, which is roughly 20% of the entire planet daily consumption (some numbers have been rounded up or down for simplicity sake). Every year in the US 15 million new cars are sold and replace old ones and the total vehicle (including commercial trucks and such) sales are around 20 million. On average drivers in the US drive 15,000 miles per year. A new car on average consumes 25 mpg. Those new cars either replace older cars which on average were consuming 17mpg, or are just plain new cars on the road because the US population increases and sometimes households buy more than one car. The total number of vehicles in the US is roughly 250 million and the average age is around 11 years (250/20=12.5, but the actual vehicle population is increasing, which is why you do not get exactly 11 years or so).
- So let's estimate the impact: every year roughly there is 2 million "new new" vehicles on the road (those are legitimate new vehicles, not replacing an old one, of the 20 millions total vehicles sold every year, 18 million replace an existing vehicle and 2 million are genuinely new, or let's call them "new new" in order to avoid confusion) , driving 15,000 miles per year, averaging 25 mpg, and there are 42 gallons in a barrel. Rounding it up that is an additional 80,000 barrels a day the US needs to import or produce. The rest of the vehicles (18 million) do replace older ones and thus achieve a substantial fuel economy going from 17mpg to 25mpg. That saves 330,000 barrels a day, so net, just replacing the current vehicles fleet in the US (bear in mind that we have not even started talking about electric vehicles here, just your normal gas guzzling cars), this saves 250,000 barrels a day. How significant is this? On a bad year when Libya is in turmoil, that is essentially that country's entire production.
- So essentially every year just by buying new cars, the US gets rid of the production of a country like Gabon, after four years and you are talking around 1 millions of barrel per day that is no longer needed, roughly the production of Columbia (see graph below). "Hold on a second" - I hear you, you cannot extrapolate. Well yes I can, because the historical tables are quite consistent, and there is still room to grow on the fuel efficiency, for example in Europe new cars are averaging close to 50mpg (or expressed in the royal metrics of liters per 100km, close to 4 liters per 100 km), and that was the target set by the previous administration here in the US. This is a huge downward pressure on domestic US demand for oil, and impact countries (Middle East, south America) who are highly dependent on oil revenues in order to preserve whatever political stability they have left (we will get back to that effect in the second section, which tends to drive back up very violently the price of oil after a long prolonged downturn).
- So demand is down. Add to this the growth of renewable energy, India and China setting aggressive mpg limits following Europe, the commitment of the entire planet towards cleaner energy (or 80% of it consumption weighted with the exclusion of US after the withdrawal from the Paris accord) and demand is indeed disappearing. What about supply you might ask? Well I am glad you asked. Thanks to the fracking revolution (roughly an additional 5 million barrels per day and counting) but also cost reduction in traditional extraction methods (something sometimes overlooked) some non-traditional players are now becoming large oil or gas producers, in a somewhat ironic fashion when looking at history. So the long term trend for oil is clear and somewhat dire, as smart players are looking to unload their oil operations. If the house of Saud really thought that oil was the wave of the future, would they really be looking for an IPO of Saudi Aramco? Would the Danish government be looking at selling their oil operation? When you are sitting at the poker table and all the smart people are folding, maybe you should take notice. On a related note, this administration should maybe be reconsidering sitting on roughly hundred days of US oil import needs in the strategic reserve with zero benefit (at a price of $50 a barrel, this is a $35 billion untapped asset, that could clearly be somewhat reduced by half as proposed), when selling this could be used to subsidize renewables and set the US once and for all on the path of energy independence, thereby reducing even further the need for the strategic oil reserve.
- Short-term spikes when oil is trading at the bottom of the range:
- As we saw in the long term trend, oversupply and reduced demand are going to relentlessly drive the price of oil down. This is terrible news for countries that are traditionally large oil producers, and benefited from the largesses of the oil business so much that they became somewhat complacent and did not diversify their economies appropriately (the entire middle east, Russia to some extent, and some countries in South America and Africa such as Libya, Columbia, Venezuela of course). For logical reasons those countries also tend to exhibit a high concentration of power into the hands of a few oligarchs or dictators, who depend on oil revenues in order to keep their populations under control. This disappears when oil price goes in the $40 or below, and it is no surprise that we are seeing so much instability in those regions.
- Now instability brings the price back up, either because a pipeline gets blown up, or because of the real possibility of prolonged conflict impacting the oil production. To put it bluntly, conflict is good for oil, and it should come as no surprise that some of the most pragmatic oil producing powers are actively supporting or funding organizations or events that ensures increased terrorism or conflicts going forward. This is a short term myopic solution (on top of all the moral issues) akin to sawing the branch they are sitting on, but has the short term benefit of calming their internal dissent, weakening their neighbors who might also be oil producers themselves, and increasing their oil revenues.
- Secondly, add to this that surprises (hurricane Harvey, or this current administration not being able to resist the allure of the beautiful sight of missiles in the desert night) are usually never good, and natural events or disruptions of the oil chain are always oil bullish.
- Thirdly, specifically in the US for shale producers, the argument that production would stop smoothly once the breakeven was reached has proved to be false. Because some revenue is always better than no revenue, especially if you have issued debt, shale producers will relentlessly drive down costs first, which is what they have done in a spectacular fashion.
- For all these reasons, oil tends to spike up sharply when trading at the bottom of the range, and we recommend as we have done for the past year to sell put spreads in the 42/40 range every time oil trades under $44. Those should be relatively short dated and taken out if the position goes against you, because you do not want to fight the long term trend.
- Medium-paced mean reversion at the top of the range:
- Conversely, when oil goes up in the 50, we recommend as we did to short call spread in the 53/54 range, and those should be longer dated, as it takes more time to wells to go back on line to take advantage of the higher prices, and inventories to build up.
- Once they do build up, the price elasticity is quite negative close to full capacity, as storage cost become then prohibitive, and there are only so many tankers you could store oil on, and so we recommend scaling into this position and increasing the size if it goes against you, as you are leaning with the long term trend.
What could go wrong with this strategy and market view?
- Bear in mind though the upcoming IPO of Saudi Aramco, which should provide some temporary upward pressure as the kingdom of Saud will try its hardest to drive up oil prices and thus the IPO price. I would not be surprised to see oil trading in the high 50's right up to the IPO but this should be a level that could provide a nice entry point to initiate a sale of call spreads.
- Also as Harvey most recently demonstrated, disruptions of the supply chain from catastrophic natural events (arguably or not somewhat caused by the very consumption of fossile fuels) have the potential to create medium term upward pressure on prices.
Good luck trading, and comments as always are most welcome!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Even though I have traded using the above described strategy throughout the year, right now at $47 right in the middle of the range I have no position on oil options, and am welcoming the opportunity to jolt down on paper my thoughts on the oil market, and hope that you will find them enjoyable, and maybe thought provoking themselves