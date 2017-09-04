Micron: 4th Quarter Earnings Estimate

This is going to be a very good quarter with earnings significantly higher than the $1.80 midpoint of the most recent company guidance.

This week, on September 6, 2017, Ernie appears before the same conference. He can almost use the same slide with minor changes.

Almost exactly a year ago, Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) CFO, Ernie Maddock, stood up at a Citi investor conference and pre-released earnings. I was there, and the roomful was surprised - at the number and at the new found transparency. Now Micron has just completed what will be another excellent 4th quarter, and I believe Ernie will do another pre-announcement at this week's Citi conference on September 6.

So why do companies pre-release?

Most companies do a pre-release where they hold an earnings call and days later file the official earnings on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K with the SEC. But what we're interested in here is sort of a pre-pre-release where Ernie will be speaking at a widely followed forum and where an 8-K will almost certainly be filed to cover whatever Ernie says. Micron has announced the official earnings release date as September 26, 2017.

Here's a little blurb on why companies pre-release:

At its simplest, then, a preannouncement is a way to ensure that no one acts on information the rest of the investor community doesn’t have. As soon as a material fact is known, it’s made public - that way, if a company executive later lets slip that there’s a root cause analysis being done on the sales forecasting methodology, it’s not considered “insider information”.

That particular article was talking about pre-announcing negative news, but the point is the same. Ernie may want to get the information out so it is not floating around his finance shop, where it could be leaked and start an insider trading probe. Or he may want to strut Micron's performance before its customers and competitors. Or he may want the news in the market before undertaking further convertible bond or share repurchases. Or maybe Ernie wants to set the stage of new CEO Sanjay Mehrotra doing an excellent job and then exceeding his pre-released excellence 20 days later on the earnings call. Or maybe Ernie is sentimental about this particular investor conference and the company's first pre-release in a long while.

And what does a pre-release look like?

Before you get all giddy with excitement, let this history major take you through the pre-release of a year ago. It was hardly a neon-lit trumpeted fanfare, and may be low-key (if at all) this year. It will probably make you all misty eyed seeing how far the company has come in a year.

Here is Micron's guidance from the 3Q 2016 earnings call. (Note the quaint olden times when ASPs and NAND bit growth were negative!):

The company was predicted to make a loss for the year and had generated a YTD EPS of only 4 cents, with losses predicted for the 4Q 2016 as shown above.

So when Ernie put up the following slide, eyes popped and jaws dropped. Micron was predicting "Non-GAAP EPS in positive territory"! The company would be in the black for the 4th quarter and for the fiscal year! It had become slightly more transparent in its communications with shareholders!

And here, courtesy of Thinkorswim's on-demand feature, is the stock price for that day:



In typical MU fashion, the $17.86 peak was shortly after Ernie turned over his new transparency leaf. And then, despite truly momentous news, the stock backed down.

So excuse this history lesson. But I think it's important to predict what we may see on Wednesday, September 6.

How is the table set for this year?

Now, Yahoo Finance has 23 analysts predicting earnings for 4Q 2017 from a low of $1.73 to a high of $1.87 per share, with an average or "consensus" estimate of $1.83. And here is the guidance for 4Q 2017:

Note that the new heights of transparency that have been reached by fairly regular pre-releases are weighed down by very sparse information in the current guidance format. Compare this year's guidance to last. Ernie persists in the fiction that the company doesn't make pricing predictions. But of course, it has to in order to come up with an earnings estimate, as is shown in my earnings model below. I hope Sanjay will bring the same clarity to this and future earnings calls that he and Judy Bruner (SanDisk's CFO) did so well at SanDisk. Most of the information Ernie wants to keep from us shareholders is well known to customers, vendors, competitors and alumni.

So... finally... what are the 4Q 2017 earnings looking like?

Very few sell-side analysts share their entire model or the inputs to that model. There are three inputs that really matter: ASPs or average selling prices for NAND and DRAM, bit growth in NAND and DRAM, and cost reductions in NAND and DRAM.

Two of the firms that do share their models and detail the inputs to those models are Bernstein and JPMorgan. Here are their inputs, along with Electric Phred's for 4Q. The numbers by Bernstein are company-specific (if a bit stale in their latest report I have), and those by JPMorgan are industry-wide:

Bernstein JPM EP DRAM ASP -2.0% 6% 5% NAND ASP -.4% 0% 0% DRAM Bits 7.5% 10.3% 5% NAND Bits 7.5% 12.4% 17% DRAM Cost 93.5% 93.5% NAND Cost 99.5% 95%

I won't comment here on ASPs, since I've beaten that horse regularly in articles like this. On DRAM bits, my departure from the sell side firms is a hunch. The wild card here is likely server DRAM, which has been very strong. On NAND bits, I believe Micron's percentage of 3DNand supply as a percentage of its total is higher than competitors and will allow the company to supply more. On the cost side, these numbers are in line with what Ernie presented at the Analyst Day and could prove conservative.

And what about the model?

With apologies to Bernstein, whose general format and below the gross margin line P&L specifics I have used, here is my model.

First, the revenue assumptions:

Total Revenue 6,241 Dram Revenue 3,905 Bit increase 5% Gb Shipped 4,841 ASP increase assumption 5% ASP ($/Gb) $0.81 NAND Revenue 2,146 Bit Increase 0.17 GB Shipped - Total 8,921 ASP increase assumption 0% ASP ($/GB) - Total $0.24 - - NOR + Other Revenue 190

And next the COG's assumptions:

Cost of Goods and Margin DRAM Cost Factor 93.5% DRAM Cost ($/Gb) $0.33 DRAM COGS 1,593 DRAM Gross Margin 59% NAND Cost Factor 95.0% NAND Cost ($/GB) $0.13 NAND COGS 1,202 NAND Gross Margin 44% NOR & Other COGS 213

And finally the P&L, pulling in detail from the tables above:

Total Revenue 6,241 Cost of Goods 3,008 Gross Margin 3,233 Margin % 52% SG&A 207 R&D 459 Restructure - Other expense (income) - Total op. expense 666 Operating Income 2,567 Interest (expense) -131 Other non-op. (expense) - EBT 2,436 Income Tax (provision) -104 Equity method income (loss) - Net Income GAAP 2,332 Non-GAAP Adjustment 181 Net Income 2,513 EPS Basic 2.15 Basic shares 1,169

Conclusions

I think there is a high likelihood that Micron pre-releases some of its earnings detail. And I think the Citi conference on September 6, 2017, is where and when the company does it. My last two quarterly estimates were right on the money. And while that would be nice, what I am trying to do here is show some trend information applied to Micron's financials and how this has in the past and may now differ from analyst "consensus". As shown in the stock price chart of a year ago, even a barn-burning and boat-rocking earnings number may take some time to be digested. I'm very long some September 8 options in the event there is a pre-release on Wednesday, and fortunately have already made some money on last week's move. I'd characterize this kind of strategy as very high-risk.

More than in past quarters, there are a lot of unknowns. What of the reported wafer loss at Inotera? I'm taking management at their word that it is immaterial, which could only be true if it is insured, if the wafers were in an early stage of production, or if the articles on the subject were just wrong. And what of yields? Market share gains by Micron? Its better positioning in 3D than most competitors? As I cautioned above, take this article and model less as a point-specific forecast and more as a trend and comparison to sell-side estimates.

Good luck to all. Tune in on September 6 or watch for an 8-K!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.