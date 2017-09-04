Splunk: Growth Still Alive And Kicking, But Valuation Stretched

Its technological advantage in machine data management, however, is not to be underestimated; but a better entry point is in the low $60s.

Due to the largely on-prem nature of its software, the company's revenues are less recurring and thus less valuable than those of its cloud peers, leading to its multiple discount.

The run-up has left Splunk shares slightly overvalued at 6x forward revenues, as the stock has struggled to maintain a multiple in excess of 5.5x-6x for too long.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is a valuable investment for two reasons: first, it's one of the only value names in software, meaning it's trading at reasonable multiples and is actually generating positive cash flow; and second, because it is a unique technology asset that isn't easily replicated by would-be competitors. Splunk's Q2 affirmed the latter, showing a company that is still ballooning with customers and expanding deployments. The post-quarter run-up in the stock, however, leaves current longs at risk of a correction in the stock.

SPLK data by YCharts

Splunk has traded in a range-bound fashion since the beginning of 2017. Each time the stock has tried for a rally, it's fallen back to $60 or slightly below, never able to break out meaningfully beyond this range. Post Q2, Splunk bulls saw an opportunity for an extended breakout, sending shares up from $60 to $67, but I believe this rally will be short-lived.

Splunk is seen in the market as a value play, so it must be traded that way: when the stock is on the way down, not up. I'm a huge supporter of the company in the long term, but believe a better entry point lies in the low $60s or high $50s, where the stock has continually found support after pulling back from sudden rallies.

Q2: A good quarter, but not deserving of a double-digit rally

In Q2, Splunk reported $280 million on the top line, up 32% y/y, smashing analyst estimates calling for $269 million by 6 points (+26% y/y). Maintenance and services revenue contributed to the lion's share of the growth, increasing 41% to $137 million - nearly half of total revenues. This revenue line is less valuable, as it's more one-time in nature.

The company outperformed on the bottom line as well. Operating loss came in at -$82 million, or a -29% operating margin - much better than -39% in the year-ago quarter. OCF also ticked up to $23 million in Q2, up from $18 million in the prior year.

Management also raised its guidance for fiscal 2018, calling for $1.21-1.215 billion in revenues and $1.45 billion in billings, up from prior guidance of $1.195 billion and $1.425 billion, respectively.

Investors cheered this quarter's victories, sending the stock up from $60 to $67, its first meaningful move upward in months. But is the move deserved?

Even post rally, Splunk certainly looks cheap on a revenue multiples basis, which is how all high-growth software companies are valued. Below is a look at how Splunk's valuation stacks up against other software companies growing in the ~20-30% bucket.

WDAY EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

With a valuation in the mid-6s, Splunk (shown by the red line) certainly seems like a reasonable play. Like Workday (NYSE:WDAY) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), the company is generating strong operating cash flow, yet is trading nowhere near their multiples.

But be careful in taking these relative extrapolations too far. Recall that Splunk, unlike the majority of its cloud brethren, generates the majority of its revenues from on-prem licenses and maintenance fees (nearly half of revenues, as previously discussed). Its revenue stream is much less reliable, much less profitable, and much more prone to erratic spikes and customer defections than long-term SaaS contracts.

A beat in revenue one quarter may easily slip into a disappointment the next, as one-time big deals and maintenance fees can pump one quarter's earnings and leave the next dry. This is why Splunk's revenues are valued at lesser multiples than SaaS companies. And while it does earn SaaS-style subscription revenues from its Splunk Cloud (basically the hosted version of its flagship Splunk Enterprise product), most customers are still deploying Splunk in their own datacenter and paying for perpetual licenses on a volume basis of data consumed.

Perpetual licenses are no longer á la mode in the software world - indeed, investors have sold off shares of on-prem companies in droves, flocking to cloud companies and pumping them with high valuations. And with the new accounting standard ASC 606 ramping up in implementation, the problem will be exacerbated for the company: more of its license revenues will be recognized upfront, while the ratably recognized portion gets diminished. Investors will see Splunk's revenues as even more transactional and one-time in nature, and will value the revenue stream even less than they do today.

When Splunk trades at a valuation above pure cloud companies like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), caution must be taken. Salesforce is more profitable, more recurring, and much better capitalized than Splunk - eventually, the market will correct valuations to their means.

Still a Valuable Technology Asset

Despite being currently overheated in the market, Splunk is still a unique technology play. It's the undisputed leader in machine data management, perfectly aligned to the Big Data theme that's taking over the enterprise IT community. Every business wants to squeeze usable information out of its massive untapped pools of data, and Splunk is one of the only solutions that can take millions of bytes of machine-generated data and communicate remarkable insights to business leaders, not just CIOs.

As covered in this SA article, Splunk is also valuable as an acquisition play, as many legacy technology providers look to innovative software companies to save their portfolio of declining applications. The rumor that's rung the loudest is a takeover by Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), which easily has enough cash ($70 billion as of Q2) to buy out Splunk's $9.5 billion market cap with a generous premium. Splunk's IT monitoring capabilities, extremely useful for churning insights out of enterprise datacenters, certainly makes for a good tack-on feature for Cisco's legacy networking and server products.

Don't forsake Splunk - it's a fantastic IT application with few, if any, clones, and many bigger companies are salivating at the chance to wield this unique asset. But the stock is prone to quick ups and downs, and gains can be made by trading the stock as it moves sideways. For now, wait until the stock returns to the low $60s before initiating a position. With few catalysts on the horizon, the risks to the downside are much more pronounced than risks to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.