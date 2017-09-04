AT&T: Buying Opportunity

Shareholders with long exposure in AT&T (NYSE:T) have not had much reason for optimism in 2017, as this year’s broad rallies in stocks have failed to bring supportive tailwinds. In what seems to be typical fashion, the month of August was particularly brutal. Total losses came in at -3.7%, falling in line with the summer tendencies for the stock (which dropped -5.5% during the same period last year).

But what this activity really amounts to is a distraction from the larger picture. Common criticisms of the company often revolve around the possibility of weaker growth numbers and (more recently) the potential strain of large acquisition costs that would be associated with a purchase of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). What this fails to address, however, is the fact that these are moves that have been in the cards for quite some time. The upside momentum that will inevitably come as a result of these acquisition strategies should far exceed what most of the market is currently expecting. For these reasons, we believe it is time for dividend investors to establish a bullish stance on AT&T, as the stock’s recent declines are overdone and its strong yield payouts are attractive enough to satisfy the patience needed to wait for the turnaround that is coming.

For investors already long AT&T, it might be difficult to take a step back and assess the broader picture, given all the negative sentiment that has been directed at the company this year. But the reality is that AT&T actually posted a great performance in 2016 (gaining nearly 25%), as its strategic moves were viewed much more favorably by the market. A large part of this had to do with the acquisition of DirectTV, as this enabled AT&T to expand its reach beyond the telecom space and into the world of content distribution. The real value here for AT&T could be seen in the fact that it was better able to bundle services in ways that allowed for new types of customer subscriptions. It also helped the company remain relevant and competitive in light of Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) decision to buy NBC-Universal. The next logical step here is the acquisition of Time Warner, which gives the company access to Warner Brothers Studios, CNN, HBO, DC Comics, NBA.com, Cinemax, Universal Wrestling Corporation, Turner Broadcasting, PGA.com, and a host of other popular media entities. Needless to say, these are assets that would increase synergistic opportunities and dramatically expand the types of consumer demographics AT&T could reach on a regular basis.

Some estimates suggest that a finalized Time Warner deal could cost $40 billion in cash, and this has some investors concerned, given the fact that it could raise AT&T’s overall debt levels to more than $170 billion. It should be noted that these concerns are not altogether unwarranted, given the fact that the payout ratio for the company’s dividend is already at elevated levels. But it should be noted that AT&T has a strong history of performance during times of macroeconomic expansion. We can see this in the company’s impressive ability to grow its earnings and revenues over the last few years, and so, we could expect this type of activity to continue even in the off chance the Time Warner deal does not come to fruition.



What has to be remembered here is that AT&T is a company that provides essential services in this digital age. Cell phone service has become a modern need, and the company’s strategic efforts to broaden the scope in its cable and content offerings should create the next set of growth drivers likely to catch the market by surprise. Most sector analysts rate the stock as a "buy" or "hold", and this is even with the added uncertainties that currently surround the potential deal with Time Warner. There is a reason for this, and it suggests that the recent stock declines simply do not match the long-term viability and safety that should be associated with the company. The current P/E valuations at 17.68 make the stock a strong buy when compared to competitors like T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), which is now trading with a 27.42 P/E and does not even offer a dividend.

For those long the stock, AT&T looks very discouraging from a short-term perspective. But when we use the long-term charts to gain a more objective view, the picture doesn't look quite so dark. On the monthly charts, we are actually caught in an ascending triangle formation that should lead to a break of resistance at 43.20 as long as support in the 34.95 area remains intact. The positive outlook is supported by the chart’s bullish CCI readings, which are also approaching oversold territory. The balance of the evidence is suggestive of strong gains, and we will capitalize on the 5.23% dividend yield as this upside reversal continues to play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.