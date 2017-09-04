Unlocking The Value In Taubman

“It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.” - Sherlock Holmes.

“Data! Data! Data!” he cried impatiently. “I can’t make bricks without clay.” - Sherlock Holmes

In the September edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I decided to debunk some the myths surrounding the “malls are dead” thesis. I explained that:

‘A’ mall owners should be long-term winners, as highly productive bricks-and-mortar locations remain the cheapest form of distribution for retailers, and have been delivering solid fundamental growth due to sticky demand from both consumers and retailers, who increasingly include more previously pure-play e-commerce companies opening physical locations.

According to B&S Research, “the listed mall sector controls 80% of the top 109 malls with Taubman Centers (TCO) having the largest percentage of its portfolio rated ‘A++’ and ‘A+’ rated at 64% of value. Simon Property Group (SPG), General Growth (GGP), and Macerich (MAC) also have significant percentages of their value in the top echelons”.

A++ quality malls, which represent less than 3.5% of all malls, account for 22% of all value. B quality malls, which represent 37% of all malls, account for 19% of value. C quality malls, which represent 28% of all malls, account for 4% of value. D quality malls, which represent 7% of all malls, account for 0.2% of value.

It’s not just the generalist REIT investors who are confused over the difference between a lower-quality mall owner – like Washington Prime (WPG) – and an “A” mall owner – like Taubman; some activist REIT investors are also confused.

Charles Elson with Land & Buildings, an activist investor said (May 1, 2017):

“And I think this Board, given its structure and its practices, is not doing its job, in my view, effectively as the kind of oversight vehicle you want. Why? Number 1 – you have dual class voting. That is always a problem in any company because any time someone’s economic interests and voting interests are diverging, obviously the voting interest is greater than the economic interest, you have a problem of accountability and it creates all kinds of potential problems for the shareholders of the company vis-à-vis management accountability and all kinds of problematic things typically come out of the dual class structure and it raises problematic vis-à-vis the dual class structure. This is a dual class company – it went dual class after I believe it went public, which is interesting too…”

Elson’s “blatant misrepresentation of Taubman’s share structure reflects either an intentional attempt to mislead shareholders or a complete lack of understanding – either of which is very troubling”.

Also, throughout his tenure as an equity research analyst, Jonathan Litt (with Land & Buildings), has consistently under-estimated Taubman’s performance, demonstrating his fundamental lack of understanding of Taubman’s business model”.

It’s been a while since I have written a detailed research report on Taubman Centers, instead I have been watching some of the activist drama from the sidelines. However, it’s now time to get back in the game and provide my input on the blue-chip Mall REIT. Of course, I’m not an activist, I’m simply a “suggestivist” investor…

Taubman Centers: A Treasure Chest Unlocked

Taubman Centers has been in business for over 60 years, and the company was founded by A. Alford Taubman in 1950. It converted to a REIT in 1992, and the Bloomfield Hills-based REIT has maintained a consistent cash payout history for over 25 years.

Most notable for the durable Regional Mall company is the fact that Taubman was a pioneer REIT that became the first publicly traded UPREIT (in 1992), laying the groundwork for real estate companies in all sectors to access the public equity markets.

Favoring "quality over quantity," it owns or manages 24 properties in the U.S. and Asia - large enough to provide economies of scale and solidify relationships with some of the world's best retailers, yet small enough to effectively maximize the potential of every asset by receiving attention of the senior management team. Taubman was added to the prestigious S&P 400 MidCap Index in January 2011.

Over the years, the REIT has maintained a strategic capital recycling model in which it has selectively bought and sold assets in order to maximize the potential of the individual assets. Taubman started as a public company 25 years ago with 19 properties.

Along the way, the company built 20 and acquired 11 properties, but sold 26 properties (including a portfolio of 7 properties for $1.405 billion sold to Starwood (NYSE: STWD) in 2014). So, on a net basis, Taubman went from 19 to 24 assets.

Much of the company's success has been its unique-to-market tenant base that includes high-end brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, Restoration Hardware, Forever 21, J.Lindeberg, and Ben Sherman.

Taubman is the highest-quality mall operator in the peer group, as evidenced by the snapshot below, unparalleled anchor quality drives mall visitation:

Anchors are a critical factor in assessing mall quality, strong anchors attract both retailers and customers. Taubman’s portfolio is well-positioned; containing the largest concentration of high quality anchors.

Over the last 10 years, Taubman has proactively increased the footprint of new retailers throughout its portfolio, replacing formerly prominent tenants. The information below highlights a sample of tenants indicative of change within Taubman’s tenant base over the last 10 years. The evolution of Taubman’s tenant mix has contributed to its sales growth over the last decade.

Taubman focuses on owning, operating and developing the best malls that have yielded industry-leading results – the portfolio of malls is the most productive among its peers:

Unlocking the Development Secrets

One key differentiator for Taubman is the fact that the company is a mall developer, and over the last 15 years, the REIT has invested in over $3 billion of projects. As a result, it has created in excess of $4 billion in value. Taubman is one of the few regional mall developers that possess a full set of development capabilities internally. As illustrated below, historically Taubman has been an active developer – while still taking advantage of all capital allocation options:

Taubman’s U.S. developments have created immense value: nearly $5 billion of net value has been created on a total capital investment of about $3.8 billion. The levered and unlevered IRRs on all development spending since 1992 would be 18% and 12%, respectively. Solid development returns on the eight assets that have sold since 1992. At the sale price, the levered IRR was 14%, and on an unlevered basis, the IRR was 10%.

The eight assets developed since 1992 that remain in Taubman’s portfolio have delivered robust returns: the 50% leveraged IRR is approximately 18%, assuming a conservative terminal cap rate of 4.5%, and on an unlevered basis, the IRR would have been approximately 14%.

Taubman has developed some of the most productive assets in the industry, as recognized by Equity Research:

Unlocking the Asian Secrets

In Asia, Taubman is pursuing a strategy of seeking strategic partners to jointly develop high-quality malls in the company's areas of focus. Taubman Asia is engaged in projects that leverage the REIT's strong retail, planning, design, and operational capabilities.

Taubman currently has two joint venture developments with Wangfujing Group Co. Ltd., one of China's largest department store chains, and another with Shinsegae Group, South Korea's largest retailer. All three are open and the company celebrated the grand opening of CityOn.Xi'an, Taubman's first ground-up development in China.

On the recent earnings call, Bobby Taubman (CEO at TCO) said:

“I am pleased to share that all three of our centers in Asia are 100% leased and occupied including CityOn.Xi’an. At Zhengzhou (now opened four months) initial sales and traffic counts have been very good with nearly 200 stores anchored by Wangfujing Department Store G-Super Supermarket, we are particularly pleased with customer response to our international brands and many food and beverage options. At CityOn.Xi’an, sales and traffic also continued to build as it begins its second year of operation. The center Subway Connection, which opened last fall, is positively impacting traffic and expanding the trader. The asset was recently recognized by a local newspaper as already one of the most popular shopping in centers in Xi’an. At Starfield Hanam, sales continue to be strong. Filing out the newly 300 stores several shops opened during the quarter…Weekend traffic in the center is exceptional and weekday traffic which is very good continues to build. It is a unique step which speaks to the evolving retail landscape. It is a destination incorporating entrainment, food, sporting and leisure activity as well as unparalleled mix of world-class retail. It has become one of the leading social media participation place in South Korea and it’s been recognized by many key international retailers as a model for the future.”

For many years, the Asian economies have been growing at a much faster pace than the U.S., and in many Asian markets, there is a shortage of well-designed and well-managed retail space.

Although Taubman's traditional US development produces higher returns in the early years, the Asian model produces outsized returns when the projects are stabilized, and that is why the company believes the international growth is an attractive area for expansion.

Taubman: A Disciplined Capital Allocator

Taubman has extremely attractive, stable, high-quality assets that allow for financing at the best rates with extended maturities.

One key differentiator for Taubman is the company's balance sheet, an icon of operational excellence, as the mall REIT has successfully orchestrated a showcase of prudent financial management.

The balance sheet is a key competitive advantage of the business and one reason that the company has maintained a very stable and reliable dividend history (more on that below). The balance sheet is solid. At quarter-end, Taubman had limited debt maturities:

Over the previous quarters, Taubman extended its weighted average maturity from four to six years and extended the weighted average maturity on the company's fixed rate debt from four to eight years.

Approximately, 80% of debt is fixed and the company lowered its weighted average interest rate by about 50 bps, to just under 3.5%. Towards the end of 2017, leverage should trend downward below 8x.

One signal for determining the overall health of a company is the dividend history. While I’m sure activist investors (like Land & Building) don’t recognize dividend safety as a catalyst for total returns, I certainly do… keep in mind, Taubman was the only Mall REIT that did not cut its dividend during the last recession - Taubman’s dividend grew during the Great Recession 2007-2010 (Dividend per Share CAGR vs. Peers):

Here’s a snapshot of Taubman’s dividend growth history:

As you can see, Taubman was the ONLY Mall REIT that did not cut the dividend (Note: this excludes Tanger):

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-17, Taubman delivered strong earnings growth with adjusted FFO per share of $0.92, up strong 16.5%. The result was in line with expectations. Comparable center NOI growth (including lease cancellation income) was 6.5%, and excluding lease cancellation was up 2.8%. Average rent per square foot was up 1.6% and trailing 12-month releasing spreads were 9.1%.

Trailing 12-month sales of comparable centers were $782, up 2.2% over last year’s comparable period - quarterly sales per square foot were up nearly 3%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of sales growth.

In a Forbes article last week, I referenced Simon’s lawsuit against Starbucks (SBUX), specifically the closures related to Teavanna. On the recent earnings call, Taubman management said:

“Starbucks announced they will be closing the entire Teavana chain stores. We have 19 locations totaling 17,000 square feet. And frankly, they are doing well in our portfolio. It is now likely because of the last night’s announcement, we will get all of these stores back probably with lease termination fees.”

In terms of guidance, Taubman is expecting FFO per share to be in the range of $3.53 to $3.63 and AFFO per share to be in the range of $3.57 to $3.77. The company said it was narrowing guidance to $0.10, given the continued retail industry challenges, and “we now feel like the high-end of our previous range is unlikely to be rich.”

Here’s a snapshot of my FFO/share forecaster (source: FAST Graphs):

The Suggestivist Says….

As viewed below, Taubman has a longstanding commitment to enhancing corporate governance practices:

Taubman has made recent proactive steps to improve corporate governance and the REIT has been mischaracterized by Land & Buildings (activist):

Land & Buildings’ claims of “family domination” are false…

I like REITs with strong shareholder alignment and I believe that Taubman’s management team provides me with exceptional SWAN attributes:

Now let’s examine the dividend yield, compared with the peer group:

Now compare the P/FFO multiple:

The Bottom Line: I have known Bobby Taubman (CEO of Taubman) for a number of years and I consider him one of the best REIT CEOs in my coverage universe. As I said, I have been watching the activist drama from the sidelines and I see no substance to the argument that there is no alignment of interest with investors.

It’s unfortunate for Taubman (and investors), but I will remind you that the “cream always rises to the top” and I believe that Taubman’s best-in-class mall portfolio will provide the strongest margin of safety (in the Mall REIT sector). Given Taubman’s focus on high-end malls, the Board has, from day one, sought directors with direct retail knowledge and experience.

I am maintaining a BUY and here’s my forecast:

