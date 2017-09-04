Seagate: Strong 8% Yield, Backed By Leader In Enterprise Hard Drives

As trends in the industry stabilize, a leaner and more profitable Seagate will see a return to growth and is more than capable of supporting its high dividend.

The year-on-year decline in hard drive unit sales and pricing is flattening due to substitution away from scarcer and higher-priced NAND-based solid state drives.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), the Dublin-based maker of computer storage products, has seen better days. The stock has cratered from a high of $50 in early 2017 to the low $30s today, leaving many investors to ask: "What happened?"

The primary answer is SSDs, or solid state drives, threatening the company's traditional strength in hard drives (we'll get into the technical differences a little later). SSDs, prized for their computing speed, are deployed in almost all consumer-facing products today, including phones, tablets, and laptops. This explosion in SSD demand, however, has led to a worldwide shortage in NAND flash (the primary component in SSDs) and price spikes, leaving the lower end of the market open to cheaper hard disk drives (HDDs).

Nevertheless, the market has a short-term orientation, and SSD competition ate into Seagate's fiscal year, disappointing investors and sending the stock spiraling down. See the stock's YTD chart below:

STX data by YCharts

In the month of August, Seagate tested 52-week lows multiple times and found support at $30. Bear in mind that at this price, the stock trades at ~12x trailing P/E and less than 10x forward consensus EPS of $3.69, according to Yahoo Finance's average of 28 covering analysts.

This creates a perfect setup for a value investor looking to pick up shares of a technology leader at a bargain price and earn a stable 8% yield for their patience (note that outside of the recession years, Seagate has paid and increased its dividend since 2003, and it has successfully managed through many cycles in the turbulent computer memory industry). While hard drives may not be the newest or sexiest technology, its price advantage ensures it will never become obsolete. SSDs and HDS can coexist in the market, much in the same way that Costco (NYSE: COST) and Whole Foods can; the availability of a superior product does not doom the survival of its cheaper cousins. And in the lower-cost realm, Seagate has a marked advantage.

Hard Drives vs. Solid State Drives

We'll start with the elephant in the room: What's the biggest difference between HDDs and SSDs, and what drives the purchasing decision toward one over the other?

Both hard drives and solid state drives perform the non-volatile storage function in both personal devices and enterprise servers, meaning that data written in the drive doesn't vanish when the system is powered off, as is the case with RAM memory. When you see that something has 512GB of storage, that's provided by either an HDD or an SDD or a combination known as a hybrid.

Hard drives operate on the classic spinning disk mechanism, with a read/write function that accesses data on a magnetic spinner. Solid state drives, however, provide memory in the form of a compact, interconnected flash chip, commonly installed in the motherboard of a PC or server.

SSDs are noticeably faster than hard drives, but the high demand for these chips by a wide variety of end products - smartphones, tablets, laptops, and enterprise servers - have caused a global shortage in NAND chips (which are used to make SSDs) and driven up prices. This can be easily illustrated in the chart below:

Figure 1. SSD prices (64GB), 18 months



Source: PCPartPicker

According to the chart above, the prices of 64GB chips have nearly doubled since early 2016.

Meanwhile, in the same time frame, hard disk prices have remained in flat or slow decline:

Figure 2. HDD prices (1TB), 18 months

The memory industry is extremely cyclical, and pricing trends tend to whiplash from time to time. Today's pricing, however, creates an advantage in HDD for the cost-conscious buyer. If performance is of secondary concern, buyers will note the increase in SSD prices versus the decline in HDD prices and lean toward the more cost-effective HDD.

Why would performance and speed be unimportant, though? Haven't we become impatient creatures, always demanding split-second boot times and seamless app performance?

Consumers' demand for zippy performance has led to the popularity of SSDs in personal devices. But enterprises are not made the same way - they have to handle boatloads of data, most of which is nonessential. According to a study done by IDC, in 2025 we will be creating 10x more data annually: a stunning 163ZB per year, up from 16ZB in 2016.

Most of this data can be considered data at rest: information that's good to know, but not necessary to access 24/7. For example, our connected cars might generate data on when the last oil (or battery) change was performed, giving car companies an idea of the age of the existing fleet; or Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) might want to store data on how many senior citizens purchased a Frappucino.

There's a wealth of data to be stored, and storing them all via SSD chips is prohibitively expensive. Many enterprises are choosing the HDD route to store their non-critical data, and this is the realm in which Seagate reigns supreme.

Competition in HDD: Seagate is the leader in enterprise

Now that we've discussed HDD's competition against SSD, we can turn to what competition Seagate faces within the HDD market.

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) is the overall leader in HDD, and it's the larger company ($19 billion in revenues versus Seagate at $11 billion). The company has an aggressive inorganic growth strategy, expanding deeper into NAND territory by purchasing chipmaker SanDisk for $19 billion in 2016. Last week, Western Digital also announced that it will be acquiring Tegile Systems, another flash memory provider. Tegile's private valuation is unknown, but as a Series E company with $175 million in total funding, its acquisition price is likely close to $1 billion.

Acquisitions have made Western Digital the big dog in HDD, shipping 175 million exabytes of hard disk storage compared to Seagate's 155 million, according to TRENDFOCUS. This implies an overall market share of 41% for Western Digital and 37% for Seagate.

In the enterprise space, however, Seagate edges out over its rival. Seagate has a 50% market share in enterprise, while Western Digital holds only 38% (the distant third player is Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF)).

As discussed in the prior section, I believe enterprise is more resistant to the shift toward expensive NAND-based SSDs. With data volumes exploding, companies need a cost-effective way of warehousing their Big Data, and SSDs are not the answer to every class of data.

With smartphones and other mobile devices becoming larger and larger in terms of memory capacity, the global NAND shortage seems likely to persist. This trend will continue to support enterprise IT demand for cheaper, durable hard drives that can maintain large data lakes - the area that Seagate knows best.

Financial overview

Let's start by looking at Seagate's top line.

Figure 3. Revenue and gross margins

2016 was a bad year for the company, as unit shipments of hard drives fell hard. 2017, however, saw a stabilization in revenue decline. While prices still fell, Seagate shipped an increase in exabyte units and arrested a portion of the decline. It delivered an 18% y/y increase in exabyte shipments, having delivered four straight quarters of y/y unit shipment increases, illustrating that there is no failure of demand for hard drives. Seagate's enterprise revenues (slightly more than a third of the business) actually rose, offsetting the decline in the wider company.

Most notably, gross margin expanded 600bps in 2016, so despite a lower revenue base, Seagate generated $3.2 billion in gross margin dollars in 2017, up 21% from $2.6 billion in 2016. The company was able to achieve significant gross margin improvements, despite overall price erosion in the hard drive market, by improving its factory utilization and reducing its workforce to drive a leaner operation.

It also effectively managed operating expenses in 2017, bringing down both product development and admin costs in 2017 to deliver a stronger operating margin. While the company hasn't fully recovered from the crush of 2016, it's on the path to stabilization.

Figure 4. Operating margin

Due primarily to gross margin expansion, operating income and margins rebounded healthily in 2017. Net income and EBITDA improved as well, as shown below:

Figure 5. Net income, EBITDA, and dividends



Is the dividend safe?

Of course, this is the main question on value investors' minds: Can Seagate maintain its stunning dividend? Yields above 5% are suspicious and often a sign that the market believes the dividend is doomed to crater.

Dividata ranks Seagate's Dividend History as a perfect 5 and its Dividend Stability at 5 as well. It has consistently paid a dividend since 2003 (except for the recession years in 2009-2010) and has increased the dividend at least every two years without ever cutting it. The company has shown a willingness (as seen above in 2016) to maintain the dividend even in troubled years.

Consensus estimates on Seagate point to an average EPS forecast of $3.69 for the year ending June 2018, implying a reasonably forward payout ratio of 68%. Even if earnings stumble, the company has sufficient liquidity to foot the dividend bills - it has $2.5 billion in cash, nearly enough to cover 5x 2017's total dividend payments.

Final thoughts

As markets rebound to all-time highs, shaking off macro disturbances such as North Korea and Hurricane Harvey, stock selection becomes of utmost importance. Value is truly difficult to find in today's market, least of all in technology. Seagate, on the other hand, offers investors a high dividend yield, coupled with the chance to profit from a rebound in the hard disk space.

STX data by YCharts

With Seagate trading at bargain basement values of 8.4x forward P/E and 5.7x forward EBITDA, it's a solid choice for patient investors willing to wait on long-term trends to improve.

When choosing rebound plays, the selection of market leaders is paramount. Seagate is the largest vendor of hard drives in the enterprise market, with a large lead over Western Digital. With pricing trends stabilizing in the HDD market and persistently high prices in SSD causing a shift into lower price tiers, the company is well positioned to reward investors with income and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.