PBOC Sets Yuan Parity At 6.5668 Vs. Dollar, Strongest Since June 2016

The People's Bank of China set the yuan mid-point at 6.5668 against the dollar on Monday, compared to the previous close of 6.5596, the strongest since June 23. 2106.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System sets the weighted average of prices given by market makers. The highest and lowest offers are excluded from the calculation. The central bank allows the dollar/yuan rate to move no more than 2% above or below the central parity rate.

Market watchers see a yuan level of 7 against the dollar, USD/CNY, as a key touchstone for sentiment in the near term.

Original Post