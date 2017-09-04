Top North America Container Traffic Remains Solid Through July 2017

Top North America Seaport TEU Review

During 2016, top North America seaport twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) were on track to witness negative performance. This was the case through September for laden and empty imported/exported TEUs. It was not until October through December, that positive momentum was sustained to close the year out with an overall approximately 1.2 percent gain.

Port of Altamira, Mexico Source: Google Images

Through July 2017, performance has remained strong with top North America seaports witnessing 9.1 percent growth versus last year. This performance improved by 20-basis points (bps) from the 8.9 percent performance recorded through June. Results have remained robust across West, East and Gulf coasts for the year, non-U.S. and Gulf Coast seaports continue to lead performance.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Halifax, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total calculation, with the exception of Halifax which is included quarterly.

Despite the sequential decline from June, July witnessed sustained TEU growth versus the months of April and May. The performance trend has now been positive 10 out of the previous 12 consecutive months. International trade continues to be robust for multiple modes, irrespective of how the trade policy rhetoric changes. Consumer demand continues to be a big driver for growth, U.S. second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was recently revised upward to 3 percent.

Even with the increase in second quarter GDP, container TEU volumes continue to substantially outpace economic growth in the U.S. A return to strong profits is still being estimated for major global container shipping lines, but freight rates have dipped from last year as the baseline comparable will only get higher from this point forward.

The list below provides an overview of Top North America seaports. Collectively, these seaports reflected greater than 90 percent of total TEU traffic during 2016.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revisions.

*Note: The seaports of Port Everglades, Jacksonville, Wilmington DE and Mobile do not provide monthly TEU data, and all TTM data is based upon the most recent fiscal year. Port Halifax provides quarterly TEU data so all information is as of the most recent quarter. These mentioned seaports are excluded from the total YTD calculation.

Performance in July remained strong across the board. But there were some substantially stronger regions worth mentioning. On the West Coast, outperformance by Canada versus the Pacific Northwest continues to be noticeable. For the month of July, Vancouver and Prince Rupert witnessed TEU growth at 19 and 11 percent respectively from last year, whereas the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NSA) declined at -1 percent and Oakland’s growth was marginal at 1.6 percent. The seaports of Manzanillo and Ensenada were mixed with the former up nearly 9 percent and the latter down at -7.5 percent. Seaports of Los Angeles and Long Beach were up 16 and 13 percent, which is substantial for their scale. Los Angeles is not at 9.3 million TEUs on a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis.

For the East Coast, larger peers witnessed lower performance. New York/New Jersey was only up 2 percent, while both Savannah and Virginia were up around 7 percent. Leaders included Boston and Baltimore up 24 and 11 percent. Laggards included Montreal and Miami which were marginally higher and lower. Mexico seaports continued to exceed U.S. performance for the Gulf Coast, with both Veracruz and Altamira up by 16 and 9 percent respectively. Houston was up 6 percent, while New Orleans was up 4 percent.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revision.

Top laden import performers for West Coast seaports in July included Long Beach, Los Angeles, Manzanillo (total imported TEUs), Vancouver and Prince Rupert with year-over-year (YoY) growth of 16, 13 (Los Angeles, Manzanillo and Vancouver) and 8 percent. This NSA, continued to struggle with a -2 percent decline. Oakland and Lazaro Cardenas (total imported TEUs) were up 5 and 2.5 percent.

Top laden import performers for East Coast seaports in July included Boston, Baltimore, Savannah, Virginia, Charleston and New York/New Jersey up 20, 19, 10, 9 (Virginia and Charleston) and 6 percent YoY. Montreal (total imported TEUs) was up just below 7 percent and Miami was up 3 percent.

The Port of Houston’s laden import TEU traffic continued its strong rise for the year. Houston’s run of consecutive double-digit monthly YoY performance now has extended for 14 months, setting a new record. Houston, Veracruz and Altamira (total imported TEUs) were up 13 and 10 (Veracruz and Altamira) percent. New Orleans (total imported TEUs) was up 2 percent.

Source: Seaport websites, all numbers are subject to change based on revision.

West Coast seaport laden export traffic was mostly down YoY in July. Leading seaports included Los Angeles, Manzanillo (total exported TEUs) and Vancouver and up 17, 8 and 7 percent. Seaports including Lazaro Cardenas (total exported TEUs), the NSA, Long Beach, Oakland and Prince Rupert were all lower by -25, -13, -12, -3.5 and -3 percent. Canadian performance has continued to outperform the Pacific Northwest.

For East Coast seaports, leaders included Boston, Charleston, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey and Savannah up 19, 13, 7 and 3 (New York/New Jersey and Savannah) percent. Montreal (total exported TEUs), Virginia and Miami were down at -6, -2 and -0.6 percent.

Houston continues to remain above the Port of Oakland. Veracruz was once again dominant with 26 percent performance from last year (this marks the sixth consecutive month of greater than 25 percent performance and the 12 th consecutive double-digit performing month), Altamira (total exported TEUs) was up 9 percent, and New Orleans (total exported TEUs) and Houston were up 6.5 and 2 percent.

North America Class I Rail Container Review

Class I rail operators break down their container performance by international and domestic services. For international containers, traffic moved proportions were as follows; BNSF and Union Pacific near 50 percent, Norfolk Southern near 60 percent and CSX near 40 percent. Most container moves for both Canadian rail operators are international.

In addition to direct haulage of international containers, a substantial number of international containers are transloaded to domestic containers with proximity to seaports, for BNSF, Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and CSX. From this perspective, a substantial majority of container traffic for Class I rail operators is driven by seaport TEU traffic.

Additional companies directly benefiting from these trends include JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) and Hub Group (HUBG). Many others in the freight sector also benefit including ocean freight forwarders like Expeditors International (EXPD), major truck brokers like CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), XPO Logistics (XPO), among others.

Source: Class I weekly container units carried

Performance in July was once again positive as every Class I rail operator witnessed improvement from June, with the only exception being Canadian Pacific (CP). The top performers for the month were Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Canadian National (CNI) with 170- and 80-bps gains. Union Pacific (UNP), and CSX (CSX) BNSF (BRK.B) witnessed 40- and 30-bps gains. Norfolk Southern (NSC) was flat, while as mentioned, Canadian Pacific witnessed a 90-bps decline.

Canadian National continues to stand out as the closest correlating Class I rail operator to TEU performance and remains the outlier. The company continues to benefit from the improvement in Canadian seaports on both coasts during 2017. The exclusive access to Prince Rupert and Halifax is understandable, but it appears that market share gains continue to occur at Vancouver and/or Montreal as well. Basis-point performance between Canadian National and Canadian Pacific were equivalently opposite. All Class Is are now positive for the year, as Kansas City Southern has gotten back on track.

Source: Class I weekly container units carried

Looking to August, performance has continued to accelerate for most Class Is, with the exceptions being Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific. Both Kansas City Southern and Canadian National continue to lead all peers with a 90-bps improvement. Kansas City Southern is benefitting from the new APM terminal and associated partnership with BNSF.

Unfortunately, Canadian Pacific has now turned negative for the year. Competitive challenges have weighed heavily on the company as Canadian National has been able to take advantage of Canadian seaport TEU traffic trends.

Summary

Consumer demand was very healthy based on the second quarter GDP revision. Recent improvement in the trucking industry bodes well for companies with intermodal exposure, whether rail operators or intermodal marketing companies (IMCs). It remains to be seen whether the next two quarters will be able to deliver GDP performance at or above 3 percent. If this were to occur, it would reflect significant economic growth for the U.S. Increasing freight rates will serve as a catalyst for those with strong intermodal exposure.

The strength of seaport TEU traffic looks like it will remain stable as we approach the holiday season. Combined with sustained consumer demand, transports are poised to see further strength from bottom-lines. All geographic regions within North America have benefited from these effects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU, JBHT, HUBG, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.