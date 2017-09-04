Is The Housing Market Still Healing?

But maybe the supply shortage is symptomatic of a housing market that is still healing.

The housing inventory shortage continues to take the blame, and there's enough evidence to make the case.

The latest Pending Home Sales Index decreased, marking the fourth such decline in the last five tries.

The latest Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) was disappointing, and begs to question, is housing healthy or is it still healing?

A pending home sale represents a contract signing, not closing, of an existing home. Thus, it's a forward looking indicator into the largest sector of the housing market. So, when it disappoints, it reflects poorly on the real estate market altogether.

That said, other data shows demand for housing is strong. We have a supply problem, but is the supply problem indicative of a still sick market? Because if housing were healthy, wouldn't existing home owners be contributing more to demand? Wouldn't they be, to a greater extent, exchanging their existing residences for better locales or more appropriate locales like for empty nesters?

Sure, some of the inventory blame is attributable to home builder caution and restraining conditions in labor and lots. But maybe a problem exists in perhaps anchored existing home owners after such a long period of problematic economic conditions.

July Pending Home Sales

The Pending Home Sales Index decreased by 0.8% in July to a level of 109.1. Economists expected a gain of 0.4%, so the news was quite disappointing. July marked the fourth time in five months in which the index decreased. And June's data, which was enthusing last month, was revised lower to +1.3%, versus the prior reported gain of 1.5%.

I was most disappointed in the fact that the index is 1.3% lower than it measured one year ago. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, continues to point to the supply shortage, and he is right. It's a choke point that is limiting sales.

The supply shortage is behind the pace of price increase, with another 5% median increase expected in full year 2017 (5.1% in 2016). And it's clear sales would be higher if there were more supply, because buyer traffic is higher than a year ago, and the pace of listing-to-contract remains under 30 days as nice houses get snatched up fast.

So, the question is, what is keeping existing homeowners anchored in place despite the incentive of healthy prices to sell their house for?

It may be that housing is still healing. Perhaps the credit of many homeowners precludes them from buying a step up house, if their cost of homeownership will increase as a result. Perhaps some potential homeowners have become anchored in rentals or in the homes of family members, for job stability fears.

In a recent report authored on the latest new home sales data, I indicated that I believe the housing market imbalance will self-correct. My reasoning was that the longer the labor market is fully employed, the more likely people are to spend on homes, automobiles and discretionary items. I feel confident in that fact, but how long will it take?

Housing Securities 09-01-17 SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.1% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLRE) +0.0% iShares US Real Estate (NYSE: IYR) +0.0% SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB) +0.5% Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: NAIL) +1.1% PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) +0.2% D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) +0.2% K.B. Home (NYSE: KBH) +0.9% Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) +0.1% Lennar (NYSE: LEN) +0.0% Home Depot (NYSE: HD) +0.6% Lowes (NYSE: LOW) +1.0% Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) +0.8%

Are the scars of the real estate and financial crises deeper than we understand? Freer lending of financial institutions should be happening now that lenders have satisfied the Fed's tight capital constraints. But, are enough people ready to take on the risk and responsibility of homeownership just yet.

Is the housing market coincidentally out of balance, or is it still healing? I'm interested in your thoughts, so please share them via the comment section below here. Readers interested in following the column here at Seeking Alpha, as I follow real estate closely, are welcome to do so.

