J.C. Penney: Ripe For A Rebound

Investment Thesis - Rock Bottom Valuation

Investors inf J.C. Penney (JCP) hav seen their holdings shrink in value dramatically. In terms of absolute share price, J.C. Penney traded at an all time low in August. Even by the preferred valuation measurement, the Enterprise Value (EV), J.C. Penney is now valued similarly to the time when the world was in the depths of the financial crisis (2008-2009). The sell-down in the shares can hardly be regarded as unjustified, given the unabated retail malaise. Nevertheless, its balance sheet appears to be much improved and the free cash flow remains healthy. What's important to note is that J.C. Penney has demonstrated its resolve in adopting technology in the fight against Amazon. The steep fall in its share prices provides the opportunity to ride on the recovery.

JCP data by YCharts

Valuation Decline Masking EBITDA Improvement

On a three-year basis, the share price of J.C. Penney has declined by ~63%. With this magnitude, one would be expecting a precipitous fall in the revenue or earnings. On the contrary, the department store chain has managed to improve its EBITDA by 175% amid an almost flat revenue profile. The bulls might say that the management of J.C. Penney has delivered results and a brighter future is to be expected while the bears could argue that the steep EBITDA improvement meant that the company could have exhausted its avenues in costing costs and that challenge is reflected in the recent slump. It depends on one's perspective when assessing the future prospects, isn't it?

On a commonly referenced valuation metric, the EV/EBITDA ratio, the market has apparently now deemed that J.C. Penny should trade at 6.2. Three years ago, the stock traded at an EV/EBITDA ratio almost four times higher.

JCP data by YCharts

Steady CFO Supporting CapEx and Debt Repayment

J.C. Penney has produced steadily higher cash flow from operations in recent years. That cash flow has gone into CapEx to support ongoing store renovations and more importantly its business transformation. For instance, the department store chain needs to perform reconfigurations to include the faster-growing Sephora in more locations. The company is also spending on technology investments which would be covered in greater details subsequently in this article.

The company is also disciplined in reducing its debt. Its long term debt has fallen by around a billion dollars over the three-year period. Trent Kruse, Investor Relations Manager at J.C. Penney, indicated at the last earnings call that the company expects its net debt leverage ratio to be approximately three times by the end of the year. If it indeed materializes, that would mark a significant improvement from the 3.7 times at the end of 2016 and 5.4 times at the end of 2015.

JCP Cash from Operations (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

2Q 2017 Negative Comps Not As Bad As It Seems

However pleasant the financials and the balance sheet look, investors would be unforgiving if the comparable store sales remain disappointing. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case for J.C. Penney, with the second-quarter comps at a negative 1.3%. Nevertheless, that is a marked improvement from the -3.5% in the first-quarter. Furthermore, the 2Q 2017 set of results is compared against 2Q 2016 which saw positive comps at 2.2%. In contrast, the -3.5% comps sales in the first-quarter were compared against 1Q 2016 which was itself showing a negative, albeit just slightly, comps sales. Hence, the fourth consecutive negative comps (Q2 2017) is actually not as bad as it appears.





(Source: Wall Street Journal)

If you are concerned with the falling gross margins, the CEO has this to say:

During the quarter, we closed and liquidated inventory in 127 of the 138 stores that were scheduled to close this year. The liquidation of inventory in these stores had a negative impact on margins of approximately 120 basis points, and this was much greater margin dilution than we anticipated. While 120 basis points of margin is significant, it's isolated to Q2 and we see this as a one-time event. In go-forward stores, selling margins were up roughly 140 basis points. So that sends a signal that we don't have a gross margin problem in the company, we had 127 stores liquidate which drove margin down and we didn't forecast those well because we had very limited history.

Fighting the Tech-Giant with Technology

Amazon (AMZN) is undeniably the 800-pound gorilla in the room but the besieged department chain has decided to arm itself on the technology-front to beat the tech giant at its own game. Jeffrey Davis, the freshly appointed chief financial officer at J.C. Penny stated the retailer's plan to reallocate more of the capital expenditures on technology spending aimed at cutting costs and spurring sales. The Wall Street Journal quoted him saying that he and chief executive officer Marvin Ellison have their career background in companies with “more data-rich environments.” Mr. Davis has previously worked in Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Walmart (WMT) while Mr. Ellison came from Home Depot (HD) and before that, Target (TGT). Oliver Chen, a senior equity analyst covering retail at Cowen & Co. believes that retailers should place top priority in the adoption of technology to get "the right items at the right place at the right time" which could help reduce the occurrence of markdowns. Hence, the technology-focused mindset of the management bodes well for J.C. Penney.

Insiders and Institutional Investors Getting Interested

The adage regarding insider transactions is, there are many reasons why an insider would sell the stock but only one reason why he would buy. That is, he is confident of making a profit out of his purchase. Many of the insiders of retail companies have been nursing huge losses from their purchases of their company stocks. As such, investors have tended to ignore insider buys when it happens for retail stocks. However, it is interesting to note that in the case of J.C. Penney, apart from Javier Teruel, the insiders buying are doing so for the first time.

Open Market Insider Buys

Date Filed Reporting Name Relationship Trans. Date Shares Price $ Total Value $ 22 Aug 2017 TERUEL JAVIER G Director 22 Aug 2017 135,135 3.64 492,229 22 Aug 2017 DAVIS JEFFREY A. EVP, Chief Financial Officer 22 Aug 2017 50,000 3.62 181,000 21 Aug 2017 BROWN PAUL J Director 21 Aug 2017 25,000 3.62 90,500 18 Aug 2017 ELLISON MARVIN R Chairman and CEO 18 Aug 2017 100,000 3.48 347,930

(Source: Dataroma.com)

From the list of institutional investors who have bought the most shares in the company, Blackrock stood out as it is the world's largest asset manager and it added a whopping 12.98 million shares or a 52% increase in its holdings. The initiation purchase by Melvin Capital Management also stood out as J.C. Penney was the only retailer in its 17 new positions in Q2 2017.

Institutional Investors of JCP Sorted by Shares Purchased in Q2, 2017 (Top 5)

(Source: Nasdaq.com)

Conclusion

J.C. Penney has demonstrated its resolve in cutting its debt and the second-quarter comps sales are actually not as bad as it seems. The management has embarked on intensifying the adoption of technology. The company appears to have finally gotten its act together. Insiders and institutional investors are showing confidence in the company with their stock purchases. I am cautiously building a position in J.C. Penney for a play on its recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JCP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.