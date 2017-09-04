Markets Discounting Severity Of U.S.-N.Korea Conflict

Markets discounting potential geopolitical conflict indicate there might be further upside in XAUUSD, despite its already-strong performance of late.

US equity markets closed the week near the highs, or at new highs, while the Gold-Silver ratio implies investors are still risk-on.

Complacency? The markets appear to be discounting the severity of US-N.Korea conflict, despite strong price action in gold (XAUUSD) which has seen it break 1,300.

I opined about 2 weeks ago in mid-August that XAUUSD had sufficient fuel behind it to crack the 1,300 psychological resistance level. Then, the shiny metal was trading at 1,288 against the USD, and is now at 1,325. The reasons for my exuberance on XAUUSD's upside were simple:

Firstly, a weaker USD, which has been the trend for the past few weeks or months, and which has still been the case going into September. Secondly, XAU should outperform due to heightened geopolitical tensions, which have arguably been raised a few notches higher following North Korea's missile launch over Japan, an unprecedented act of aggression by the state. North Korea then claimed that its next target was Guam.

Whether or not North Korea will actually launch a missile to hit an actual target is anyone's guess, but I would hazard a guess that the state would not want to do so, as such a move would give ample reason for the global community to gather support to invade the country. Should tensions escalate to such a level, even China - currently the intermediary between North Korea and United States - would find it hard to defend the rogue state.

Even should the situation remain status quo, the imminent threat of conflict or a missile attack is sufficient to keep markets on tenterhooks, which would then support safe havens like XAU. Even crypto-currencies like Bitcoin have been heralded as possible safe haven assets, and they have enjoyed meteoric performances on back of a more volatile geopolitical backdrop.

Now, with the psychological resistance of 1,300 broken for XAUUSD, what levels can we expect next?

Looking at the weekly chart below, last week's close was a very strong bullish one, with XAUUSD closing the week right at the top of the week's trading range. This should give the shiny metal sufficient fuel to test near-term resistance levels of 1,337 first, and 1,375 in the long-term. I do expect a slight pullback should 1,337 be tested, and this would be the opportunity to load up on XAUUSD longs, with the aim of price action taking out 1,337 and testing 1,375 eventually.

Interestingly, equity markets in the US have continued to trade higher despite XAUUSD's resurgence. The Nasdaq Composite made new highs this week, while both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have recovered from their mini-pullback in August to trade near their respective highs. What this tells me is that although geopolitical tensions remain elevated, the ongoing bull run in equities still appears to have legs, and that investors are discounting the severity of a potential clash between North Korea and the US.

Delving deeper into the market's risk-on behaviour, I look at the Gold-Silver Ratio for more clues. Typically, Silver (XAGUSD) contains safe haven properties similar to its cousin XAUUSD, but the former contains a more risk-on characteristic as it is used as an industrial metal.

From the weekly chart of the Gold-Silver Ratio below, we see the market rejecting outperformance in XAU over XAG above the 80.0 level, as characterized by sharp rejection candlesticks demarcated by the three blue arrows. The Ratio is currently testing support of 74.70, which if broken, could indicate further outperformance of XAG over XAU in the medium term. Looking at the big picture, it appears the market is still comfortably risk-on, despite very strong price action in XAUUSD (XAGUSD is doing even better).

As such, this begs the question: is the market being too complacent about the brewing tensions between North Korea and US? Has a potential black swan clash between the two states been adequately priced into the equity markets yet? I believe not, looking at aforementioned equity strength and price action in the Gold-Silver Ratio.

This implies more potential upside in XAUUSD should the US-North Korea tensions go higher and should we see potential corrections in the equity markets. Given that XAUUSD has broken 1,300 already, my next targets are 1,337 and 1,375 eventually. I advise investors to buy XAUUSD at 1,315, with a take profit at 1,375 and stop loss level at 1,290.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.