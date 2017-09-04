Weekly Natural Gas Recap - A Look At The Fundamentals

We take a look at power burn, US gas exports, and Lower 48 production trends.

Natural gas prices finished the week up 4.99%.

Despite Hurricane Harvey pushing physical balances to the bear side, and weather revisions in September turning repeatedly bearish, natural gas prices made a move higher.

In this week's weekly recap, let's look at some of the fundamentals and how they have trended so far in 2017 versus 2016!

Power Burn

Here's how 2017's power burn has stacked up to 2016's:

Source: HFI Research

Power burn 2017 YTD has averaged 26.3 Bcf/d or ~2.6 Bcf/d lower than 2016 levels. On a CDD adjusted basis, 2017 summer started off hotter than last year, but due to a cooler August, this summer is going to finish with a whimper.

Even adjusted on a CDD basis, power burn has been lower y-o-y thanks to higher gas prices which have resulted in higher coal generation.

Natural Gas Exports

Here's how 2017 natural gas exports (LNG + Mexico) are stacking up versus last year:

Source: HFI Research

Recently, Mexico gas exports along with LNG have taken a dip pushing US gas exports below last year's levels. Nonetheless, 2017 YTD averages have been 6 Bcf/d or 1.9 Bcf/d higher than last year. This has offset some of the decrease in power burn demand.

Lower 48 Production

Lower 48 production has averaged below last year's level by ~0.7 Bcf/d coming in at 71.3 Bcf/d. This was more than 2 Bcf/d below what we forecasted at the beginning of the year.

The latest supply data illustrates the volatility created by Hurricane Harvey, but there's no question that trend continues to be higher for Lower 48 production. Over the next 6-9 months, takeaway capacity in the Northeast is expected to increase by more than 3 Bcf/d allowing the bottleneck that has plagued the Marcellus and Utica to be eliminated. We wrote a special report on the prospects of US Lower 48 production to subscribers last weekend.

Storage

Despite exiting withdrawal season in a surplus versus the five-year average, storage is already sitting within hair length to the five-year average:

The balance for the week of 9/1 was worsened due to Harvey, but the trend is expected to be tight despite the bearish backdrop.

We are currently forecasting a range of 3.73 Tcf to 3.76 Tcf for storage by November 3rd.

Conclusion

Demand drivers are well known for the next 36-months, so for natural gas traders and investors, the wildcard remains Lower 48 natural gas production growth. As you can see in the charts above, despite coming into injection season in surplus territory and power burn being lower y-o-y, other factors such as lower gas production and higher US gas exports have helped alleviating the balance.

