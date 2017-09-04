Should We Invest In Home Depot Now?

In a retail environment where it’s often difficult to post lower than mid-single-digit declines, Home Depot (HD) has continued to grow revenue, comps and margins at very healthy rates. It shouldn’t be a surprise, as Home Depot seems to be one of the few safe havens that have managed to protect themselves from Amazon’s (AMZN) expansion. The reasons are several. First, the home improvement market is one where the customer values the in-store experience and the additional benefit of being assisted by competent personnel. Moreover, the customer is probably less willing to wait for the delivery (whether it’s one day or one week) when a reparation in his/her home, office or garage is needed. The recent results have confirmed the positive momentum of the business, which continues to post mid-single digit comps growth. Let’s give a look at them a bit more in detail.

Recent Results - Highlights

In Q2, Home Depot posted the highest quarterly sales and net earnings results in the company history. Sales were $28.1 billion, up 6.2% from last year. Comp sales were up 6.3% from last year on a global basis, and U.S. comps rose 6.6%. Although the growth rates are still healthy, we should be careful when we mention a sequential acceleration in growth. Q2 faced easier comparisons with Q2 2017 compared to the first quarter. On a two-year basis, the growth rate experienced a slight decline. The business is stably growing but not accelerating.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.25 in the second quarter, up 14.2% versus last year, helped by some share repurchases. The diluted share count declined 4.2% from last year to 1,183 million. Something very positive is that all of HD’s divisions, regions and markets in the United States posted positive comps, and also Mexico and Canada posted another quarter of positive comps in local currency.

Margins have also shown some strength, as a slight contraction in gross margin (down 8 bps YoY), was more than offset by a 38 bps expansion in the operating margin.

Nothing when can complain about in the income statement. All the main metrics showed strength and the positive performance in the stores was confirmed by a positive momentum online, as the dotcom business grew 23% YoY.

Regarding the balance sheet, merchandise inventories were $12.9 billion, up +4.4% YoY, against a 6.2% increase in sales. The current ratio was constant at 1.30, while net debt of $20,137 million showed an expansion from last year’s $16,925 million. With almost $9 billion in yearly free-cash-flow, I don’t think this is a problem, even in a context of moderate growth in interest rates. Anyway, I would obviously prefer to see a deleveraging of the balance sheet, at least to avoid excessive interest expenses when interest rates rise.

Results show a healthy and stable business that continues to grow well thanks to its leadership in the market, quality of operations, and the relatively limited competition from eCommerce players. I think what we should focus on to understand the prospects of an investment in HD is the long-term picture, the macroeconomic environment and the potential threats. That’s why I think there are two topics that must be analyzed – the housing market and eCommerce.

Housing Market – A Lot Of Growth Potential

It is reasonable to expect ongoing strength in the repair and remodel market due to faster home price appreciation and the re-emergence of first-time homebuyers. The management has recently mentioned some good statistics that clearly show the positive trend and the positive prospects for the market in the next years. The management said (emphasis added):

“I mean, I’d say Simeon that we’ve had obviously a protracted recovery here, and it has been clearly driven from housing which has been a steady but slow recovery in the market. You know we continually look at months of supply, there is 4.3 months of supply in the market of housing availability against a historical norm of six, that clearly is helping to drive improvement in home value appreciation, but housing starts haven’t returned to their norm yet either. The only thing that’s kind of run on an historical averages is housing turnover. So, we see this housing favorability continuing as we look forward. And I think the watch out for us is, you wouldn’t want to see affordability become an issue, but that at this point doesn't seem to be a concern for us at all.

Housing starts have been on a constant uptrend since 2009, but are actually still below the average of the last 50-60 years:

Source: Macrotrends.net



Nothing guarantees that the level will go back to the “norm” in the future, especially if we consider some unfavorable demographic trends, but there are other factors that can drive growth. The management mentioned some of these factors and I think it’s worth giving a look at them:

The other thing that’s really interesting to us is the age of the housing stock. We’ve talked to you a lot about 66% of the housing stock being older than 30 years. Did you know that 51% of the house stock is older than 40 years and as houses age, well, they need more of repair. […] A couple of data points. Homes build before 1980, the average annual home proven spent is $3500 a year. Homes build after 2000 the average annual home improvement spent is $1500 a year. So there’s a pretty nice delta as the homes age. The other interested data points and we haven’t proven this analytically in our own research, but I’ll share with you anyway because I think it gets very interesting. We look at John Burns Real Estate Consulting Group a lot. We’ve got some really interesting data in housing. And they say, that for average every percentage point improvement in real wages and real wages are up this year after inflation 2.2%. They say for every percentage points increase, there’s a 1% increase in the repair and remodel spend. Interesting, we haven’t proven that, but it stands to reason. You got more money in your pocket you’re going to spend some more money on your home.

It seems logical. Older houses need more money to be repaired. As houses get older, they will need more money to get repaired (no rocket science here). The aging of houses seems to be a much more positive and powerful trend to exploit in comparison to the recovery of new housing starts. Moreover, it is not affected too much by demographic trends. An old house must be repaired, whether someone has lived in that house for 30 years or for just one month. The third positive trend is related to millennials’ approach to the housing market:

Well, it’s really interesting to see what happens with the first-time homebuyers in the second quarter. The highest number of first-time homebuyers since 2005. About 424,000 first-time homebuyers making up 38% of all homebuyers and up 11% year-on-year, so that’s good news. Why? Because first-time homebuyers tend to buy homes that need repair and remodel. So, as we see and we anticipated this happening with millennials coming into an age where they start to form families, children or pets or whatever their family unit might look like they're moving into the home which bodes very well for us and to your point it extends the recovery.

Positive trends in the market are evident and are here to stay for several years. The recovery in housing starts, the age of the housing stocks and the millennials’ tendency to buy homes that need repair and remodel are positive trends that seem to be strong enough to guarantee further growth.

E-Commerce Growth And Competition

As I mentioned in the first paragraph, Home Depot seems to have an Amazon-proof business, although it’s not certain that this situation will be protracted in the future. The eCommerce giant hasn’t been afraid of invading markets that were supposed to be less attractive for its business model and it has been a problem for traditional retailers.

Home Depot has a healthy eCommerce business for sure. In Q2, it represented 6.4% of sales and grew approximately 23%. The positive thing is that the digital experience for Home Depot’s customer is not a pure eCommerce experience. The company has an interconnected retail approach and its customers are blending the physical and the digital world together. The management said:

It’s important to remember that over 43% of our online transactions are picked up inside of a store. This is One Home Depot. Not an online or in-store business, but it’s One Home Depot. The customer starts digitally looking at product, doing research and then in many cases particularly in large ticket they come in and they actually want to talk to one of our associates before they make a purchase, but we clearly in big-ticket categories we sell both in the physical and the digital world.

This “blended” model is clearly much more difficult, if not impossible, for Amazon to replicate, which may protect Home Depot’s market share for now. As long as large-tickets (above $900) continue to grow at healthy rates (+22% in the quarter), HD’s business will be on a solid growth trend. The underperforming small-ticket segment (under $50), which grew only 1.5% during the quarter and which is more exposed to competition from Amazon, accounts for just 16% of sales.

Should I Invest in Home Depot?

I think the favorable macroeconomic trend and the Amazon-proof business model are good reasons to expect further growth in the future. Although I wouldn’t expect the stock to replicate the performance of the last 3-4 years, I do see a stable growth path ahead. The stock is trading at 20.5x EPS expectations for 2017 (per guidance), which is not dirt-cheap but a fair price for a stable company offering a decent bottom-line growth. With a stable business, a 2.38% dividend yield and some good growth prospects offered by some favorable macroeconomic trends, HD looks like a good dividend growth stock to hold now. I am considering buying with a 4-5 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.