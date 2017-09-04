Hurricane Harvey: Some Thoughts About The Impact On The U.S. Economy

Hurricane Harvey has brought record-breaking rains and devastating floods to the Houston area, killing at least 30 people so far. My thoughts are with those affected. The macroeconomic effect will likely be limited but the storm will certainly impact several US economic data series over the next few months.

In the short term Harvey will decrease the productive capacity of the affected area. Initial jobless claims will increase sharply in the following week while September payroll report might be soft relative to the recent trends. Decline in production of refinery products will lower export somewhat. In addition, lack of refinery capacity will boost gasoline prices that account for roughly 3% of the US CPI basket. All this could boost September CPI headline print.

However, those negative impacts will be reversed afterwards as rebuilding efforts create stronger need for workers. Also, construction activity and government spending will be boosted.

Houston is the 4th largest city in the US and accounts for roughly 3% of US real GDP. If we assume that the zero output is produced in this area for two weeks after the storm, we can easily calculate the negative impact on the overall US GDP in the 3Q as 2/12*3%=-0.5pp. However, this might be less as a part of it will already be compensated in September due to aforementioned rebuilding efforts.

Currently estimated storm-related property destruction is around USD23bn or roughly 0.1% of the US GDP. Following a moderate negative impact on the US GDP in the 3Q, the rebuilding efforts will boost GDP in Q4 and possibly even Q1 and Q2 in 2018.

However, the Fed has a habit of looking through the one-offs and temporary changes in the economy. This will also be the case with Hurricane Harvey. Lower growth in the 3Q and a bit stronger after should have no impact on the Fed’s hiking pace or balance sheet normalization. The question here is whether the market is aware of that. Investors should therefore be careful when looking into the forthcoming US hard data releases. All in all, I would use the potential USD depreciation in the aftermath of 3Q disappointing releases as an opportunity for buying dollars.