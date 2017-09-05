Deleveraging Is An Art: CF Industries Is Turning The Corner As We Speak

Introduction

Back in May, I wrote an article wherein I argued positions in CF Industries (CF) and its Dutch competitor OCI (OTC:OCINF) (OTCQX:OCINY) wouldn't be mutually exclusive as both companies were about to perform much better after completing some substantial capex programs, investing in new capacity. OCI will report its financial results on Wednesday, but CF Industries has already released theirs. My original thesis was pretty much confirmed; the strong free cash flows and upcoming debt repayments will allow CF to reduce its net debt at a really fast pace.

Robust cash flows in H1 confirm my expectations

As this article is predominantly focused on the company’s balance sheet position and whether or not it will be in a position to repay its debt, I won’t even discuss the income statement as creditors don’t really care about paper profits, but care about hard dollars.

Urea inventory, Source: Company presentation

The second quarter was pretty good as CF generated $831M in operating cash flow, although $811M was due to the repayment of prepaid taxes. On an adjusted basis, CF Industries’ operating cash flow was approximately $294M, and after paying $5M to non-controlling interests (to the co-owner of an economic interest in CFN) and the $91M in capex, its free cash flow came in at almost $200M in the second quarter alone.

That’s an excellent result, but you can’t make the error to just multiply this result by 4 in order to figure out the annualized free cash flow result. It makes more sense to have a closer look at the results of the entire first semester. If we make the same adjustments, CF Industries generated an adjusted operating cash flow of $518M, and approximately $460M after taking the payment to the non-controlling interest into account. The capex level was $185M, which resulted in a net free cash flow of $285M on an adjusted basis.

Source: SEC filings

There are a few additional remarks to make here. First of all, the third quarter will traditionally be weak, so it might not be a good idea to multiply the $460M by two. A multiplication by 1.80 might be more realistic (given the current weakness in the global fertilizer market). This would result in CF Industries generating $830M in adjusted operating cash flow. From this amount, we’d have to deduct the expected $400M in full-year capex (which means the total level of capital expenditures in the second half of the year will be higher than in the first semester).

The result? An anticipated free cash flow of $430M in FY 2017.

The debt repayment schedule allows for a gradual leverage reduction

Sure, that’s a good result as it means CF Industries is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of in excess of 6% (based on the market capitalization, not on the enterprise value). A decent result, especially knowing the nitrogen market is in a pretty bad shape due to oversupply concerns.

Source: company presentation

But this is about to change. As you can see on the previous image, 2017 will be the last year wherein substantial urea capacity increases are being commissioned (CF Industries and OCI NV both commissioned new projects), and from here on, the total net capacity increase will slow down whilst the excess supply is being absorbed by the market (which is still growing at a CAGR of 2-2.2% per year). Note that the demand increases at a rate of approximately 3,000-3,500 tonnes per year. So from 2018 on, the supply growth rate will be below the 3,000 tpa demand growth, indicating a tightening supply/demand ratio.

And I’m not particularly worried about a new construction boom in 2019-2020, as banks will be more reluctant to offer loans to build new nitrogen plants as they see how the repayment capacity of some owners was seriously compromised in 2016-2017. Sure, new plants will be built, but I expect the supply growth to be very similar to the demand growth rate.

CF Industries is currently paying a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, which is costing the company approximately $280M per year. This means CF will be able to save $150M this year to apply to debt reductions.

And the timing is right. Not only does the company have $2B in cash, the debt repayment schedule actually incentivizes CF Industries to repay its debt rather than refinance it. Just have a quick look at the scheduled maturity dates:

Source: annual report

Next year, CF Industries will be able to repay a (very expensive) $800M note with its existing cash resources. This would be a solid move as this would allow CF Industries to reduce its annual interest payment by $55M ($33M post tax). This means its free cash flow post dividend payments could increase by 20% to in excess of $180M. And in 2020 and 2021, CF Industries could do the exact same thing when those bonds are due. The next table shows the impact of repaying the debt rather than refinancing it.

CF Industries will have to repay $2.1B by the end of 2021, and this would reduce its interest expenses by $129M, increasing its post-tax free cash flow by $84M to $515M (based on the current nitrogen prices!). And if the product prices indeed start to increase again from 2019 on, CF Industries could be in an excellent position to more than double its free cash flow to $1B per year…

Conclusion

CF Industries has now really turned a corner and even a seasonally weak third quarter won’t derail its plans. The company seems to be focusing on paying off the $800M note in 2018, which will reduce its interest bill by $55M per year. This paves the way to generating even higher free cash flows from 2018 on which could (and very likely will) subsequently also be used to repay the 2020, 2021 and 2023 bonds when they become due.

CF Industries is turning the corner as the capex will decrease to the current sustaining capex level of $400-500M per year which should be sufficient to allow CF Industries to maintain its current 4.1% dividend yield and to add cash to its balance sheet focusing on repaying the three notes on their respective maturity dates.

