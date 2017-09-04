Urban Outfitters Is Still A Decent Business

(NASDAQ:URBN)

A Comment On Recent Results

I have already posted some thoughts on Urban Outfitters (URBN) back in March, after the company reported results from Q4 2016. I had a relatively positive view on the stock because I saw the company was over-performing compared to many other apparel retailers, although its results were showing some weakness in absolute terms. I think it’s time to update my thoughts on the stock, after the recent results.

In Q2, sales decreased 2% versus the prior year, due to a 5% decline in URBN retail segment comp, which was partially offset by 10% increase in Free People Wholesale sales and a $13 million increase in non-comp sales, including the opening of three net new stores. Just like in the previous quarters, the company reported that the direct to consumer channel continued to outperform the store channel, confirming the strong shift to eCommerce at the expense of traditional stores. The transition to an omnichannel retail model where eCommerce is increasingly important is a trend that can’t be stopped. The main problem in this environment is that many companies don’t have the necessary structure, pricing power and scale to make this transition smooth on the profitability side. In other words, companies that are not in a very strong position can’t avoid a dilution in marginality as a consequence of the increasing share of sales that comes from that channel. URBN is not immune to this phenomenon.

This can’t be easily offset because the growth in DTC channel is not wholly additive. It is not growing more than the brick-and-mortar channel is declining, and that was already clear a few quarters ago. In Q4, the management said:

I predict within the next three years, total URBN retail segment sales by channel will be almost equal. This would be fine if the increase in DTC sales were wholly additive, but they're not. Digital shopping is partially replacing store shopping and thus is negatively impacting store traffic and store generated sales. Flat to negative store 'comps' are causing occupancy deleverage and eroding four-wall margins.

Anyway, the decline in comps is not a sign of catastrophe. Negative comp store sales resulted from declines in average unit selling price, transactions and units per transaction, while store traffic for the quarter was flat with declines in North America offsetting growth in Europe. It’s also important to notice that not all the brands performed badly.

Comparable store sales increased by 3% at Free People, while Anthropologie declined 4% and Urban Outfitters declined 8%. With Free People, the company does have a segment it can push to offset the weakness in the Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie brands. If it’s true that traffic was flat, it’s reasonable to assume that the weakness was a result of the promotional environment, and not of the customers’ declining interest for the company’s brands. After all, we know that overcapacity in the retail industry is exerting a strong pressure on pricing, so it’s obvious to see some weakness on the margins front. The flat foot traffic tells us that customers are not bypassing URBN’s stores, an overall good sign in this environment.

As I said, it is reasonable to expect some weakness on the margins front. Gross Margin declined by 440 basis points to 34.1%, driven by:

Higher markdowns due to underperforming women’s apparel and accessories product at Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters;

De-leverage in delivery and logistics expense primarily due to the penetration of the direct-to-consumer channel;

De-leverage in initial markups due to a change in product mix at the Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters brands.

The reasons mentioned show a challenging situation where the company has to demonstrate its ability to grow in the DTC while trying to manage the promotional environment in the brick-and-mortar channel. This is not an anomaly – every apparel brand is exposed to the same challenges and most of them are managing such issues with much less success that URBN, posting much higher declines in comps and stronger contractions in margins.

The margin pressure was also reflected in a lower operating margin, which fell 466 points to 8.6%. Anyway, it’s worth noticing how the company maintained decent levels of profitability despite so many challenges and unfavorable conditions.

Turning to the balance sheet, the company’s inventory was down 1% versus the prior year to $365 million, a less than proportional decline in compared to sales, but nothing to be particularly concerned about. Actually, retail segment comp inventory decreased by 5% in cost, which is in line with the decrease in comparable store sales. In general, the balance sheet continues to be solid and showed some improvements compared to last year. Cash and cash equivalents rose to $413 million from $359 million last year while the current ratio slightly expanded to 2.53 from 2.5 and remains very strong. The company’s situation is extremely solid – the sum of cash, cash equivalents and free-cash-flow covers 104% of total liabilities on the balance sheet.

Future Prospects

Q2 results show a very solid company that is trying to manage some industry-wide challenges that mainly affect the North American business. Overcapacity and a very promotional environment are issues that mainly affect the North American business, while the increasing penetration of eCommerce is a global phenomenon, although it’s stronger in some regions and weaker in others.

Unfortunately, some of the weakness in the industry is not a short-term phenomenon. In the management’s own words, there will still be some pressure on margins that may prevent the company from going back to double-digit EBIT margins on a consistent basis. The reason is the strong competition from Amazon and the likes:

I think the biggest thing that is stopping just about anybody from having double-digit margins is competition. I think we are in the time of hyper competition. People are out there trying to get market share. They are doing things that one typically wouldn’t do in a business. I guess, the orphan in the room there, you know who it is, is doing an awful lot of things without regards of the bottom line and is getting rewarded for it. And so there are an awful lot of other people trying to do the same thing. So yes, I think there is margin opportunity. I think we could get there, but I also am very, very aware of the hypercompetitive space that we are in.

On the other side, the weakness in comps, according to the management, was mainly a result of poor execution than of industry-wide challenges, which indicates that the comps trend is not totally beyond the company’s control. The management said:

However, as we noted on our investor call in May and I continue to believe the top line shortfall in our two larger brands in North America came mostly from poor execution rather than macro headwinds. I am quite confident that there was and still is sufficient newness in women’s fashion to drive positive comp sales

According to the management, margins pressure is here to stay for a while, while comps can actually go back to growth. I think it makes sense. URBN has just to manage not to lose market share in order to grow the top line at the industry average. It can also take advantage of displaced market share from weaker competitors going out of the business. On the other side, it’s difficult to offset the margin pressure from the fierce competition and growth of the eCommerce channel. Anyway, URBN’s performance in Europe shows strong momentum and its relatively limited global presence indicates a lot of untapped potential. The company has recently tried to expand through digital partnerships with players such as Zalando and TMall, which can help it expand in underpenetrated markets such as China and part of Europe.

The Strategy

What I understood from the management’s words and actions is that the strategy for the future is based on the following points:

Targeting a faster refreshing of the offerings. This seems to be a common goal for apparel retailers now. Apparel companies have to find new ways to attract foot traffic and a faster refreshing of the offerings can make the in-store experience more interesting if the customer knows that he/she will find new products the next time he/she visits the store.

International expansion. In order to offset the negative effects of the weak environment in North America, URBN will try to expand through the wholesale channel in Europe and Asia and will continue to develop its digital capabilities and partnerships with established online retailers such as TMall and Zalando. The untapped potential in many regions may guarantee the necessary top-line growth to offset the weakness in the United States.

Store optimization and cost savings. We understood that margin pressure is here to stay. The company will try to offset it mainly through some growth in the top-line, but will also implement cost-saving measures that should drive SG&A expenses down $25 million this year. Another goal is to try to renegotiate store leases once they expire, or move to cheaper but equally good locations if that is not possible.

Final Thoughts

There are reasons to like URBN. The company generates good FCF ($222 million in the TTM) and has an extremely solid balance sheet that gives some optionality if the company finds some attractive growth opportunities. Revenue shows a decent level of diversification with the biggest brand accounting for 41% of total sales. The stock is currently trading at just 12x TTM EPS, which is a fair multiple for a company in this condition. I think the situation is set to improve from now, as the company has good growth opportunities in the international markets and a positive momentum in the Free People brand that can offset the problems in North America. Margin expansion is possible in the short-term but remains a long-term challenge. In general, I think there are better stocks to gain exposure to the apparel sector, such as Guess? (GES) or GAP (GPS), but I still see more upside than downside for URBN at the current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS, GES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.