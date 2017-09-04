Blackhawk Network Acquires CashStar For Digital Gift Cards

The first-party segment of the gift card market is the fastest growing segment, so Blackhawk is right to want to increase its footprint.

CashStar has developed a suite of digital prepaid card technologies with a special focus on the first-party market

Quick Take

Blackhawk Network Holdings (HAWK) has acquired CashStar for around $175 million.

CashStar provides gift card commerce solutions and revenue-optimizing risk management.

Through the acquisition, CashStar will enhance Blackhawk’s first-party gift card digital offerings.

Target Company

Portland, ME-based CashStar was founded in 2007 to provide prepaid card commerce solutions consumers and businesses.

Management is headed by CEO Ben Kaplan, who was previously Chief Operating Officer at Cartera Commerce.

Below is a brief overview video of CashStar:

(Source: Maine Startup & Create Week)

From 2008 to 2015, CashStar received $44M in 7 Rounds from 11 Investors, including Allen & Company, FTV Capital, and North Hill Ventures.

CashStar’s main offerings include:

CashStar Commerce platform: business uses it increase revenue, reduce costs and optimize customer experiences across channels for business

CashStar Exchange platform: gift card distributors use it procure and deliver gift cards from hundreds of leading brands

Applications of digital gift card technologies are:

Consumer

Drive Business-to-Consumer Experiences

Business

Manage Bulk Sales and Business-to-Business Sales

Marketing

Power Marketing Campaigns and Promotions

Assist

Deliver Customer Service and Warranty

Product eGifting

Digitally Send Physical Gifts

Exchange

Access the Gift Card Brands You Need

Notable CashStar clients include Sephora, Starbucks (SBUX), The Home Depot (HD), Uber and Walmart (WMT).

CashStar has developed distribution partnerships with: American Express Membership Rewards (AXP), Great Lakes Scrip, Maritz Motivation Solutions, MyCokeRewards (KO).

(Source: CashStar)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Blackhawk acquired CashStar for around $175 million using a combination of available cash and borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Blackhawk expects the acquisition to be at least earnings neutral in fiscal 2018 and accretive starting from 2018 (Adjusted, not GAAP); meanwhile, Blackhawk expects to generate positive cash flow in 2018.

After the acquisition, CashStar will join Blackhawk's digital and incentives team. CEO Ben Kaplan will continue to manage the business, reporting directly to Blackhawk's General Manager of Digital and Incentives, David Jones.

Blackhawk did not file an 8-K that would have been required if the transaction had been a material amount, nor did it provide any change in forward financial guidance, so the transaction appears to be a non-material financial event.

Blackhawk is a global financial technology company that operates in operates in 26 countries.

A 'first-party' gift card is the one sold directly by the business or merchant that consumers can download to laptops and mobile devices.

Blackhawk estimates the first-party gift card market at $100 billion in annual sales, making it the fastest-growing segment. The firm proudly announced that, according to Mercator Advisory Group, they accounted for about 18% of all first party gift card loads in 2015, increased from 10% in 2014.

The reason for the rise in gift cards, especially digital, is that they can be downloaded into mobile devices, which have become the computing tool of choice for hundreds of millions of consumers.

As digital wallets continue their growth, the clear trend is toward consumers using their smartphone for transactions.

Blackhawk acquired CashStar to take a significant step into this growing market.

Through the acquisition, Blackhawk will further strengthen its leading position in first-party gift card market with CashStar’s advanced digital solution.

Talbott Roche, CEO and president of Blackhawk Network, said,



The acquisition strategically enhances Blackhawk's ability to provide the right digital solutions to our partners to meet the changing needs of business customers and consumers. With the addition of CashStar, Blackhawk is now a leading provider in the fast growing first-party digital market. Also, with CashStar margins projected in the range of 25 percent to 30 percent for fiscal 2018, Blackhawk maintains its focus on margin expansion. Finally, Blackhawk remains committed to optimizing capital allocation to enhance shareholder returns and will continue to evaluate acquisition candidates as well as potential share repurchases in the future.

Ben Kaplan, CEO and president of CashStar, added:

Joining forces with Blackhawk will help us deliver even more powerful capabilities and new revenue opportunities for our clients and partners. Together, we can provide merchants with unified end-to-end solutions for B2B and B2C gift card distribution. The combination of our platform and Blackhawk's product breadth and global reach creates innovative new applications for branded value and mobile payments.

Given that the fastest-growing gift card market is in the first-party segment, Blackhawk is smart to acquire CashStar and further enhance its position in the market.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.