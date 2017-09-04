Wal-Mart: Priced For Perfection

Retail in the US is in something of a revolution. Generally speaking, America is "over-retailed," meaning there is just too much retail space out there, especially when compared with most other countries. That oversupply is exacerbated by our steadily changing shopping habits, particularly with e-commerce taking a larger and larger slice of the retail pie. Malls, department stores and big box retailers are all suffering.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) is one of those names that has continued along quite well. Perhaps it is because Wal-Mart's 'supercenters' include groceries, or perhaps it is because Wal-Mart does a good job at offering reliable value to cash-strapped consumers. Or, just maybe, Wal-Mart has stayed above the fray because it is developing a considerable e-commerce strategy of its own to remain relevant. In all actuality, I believe Wal-Mart is all three of these things, and this article aims to take a look at Wal-Mart, its latest quarter, its valuation, and what it all means for long-term, income-minded investors.

A decent quarter

Wal-Mart had a pretty good quarter, which is more than what many big box retailers can say. Revenue was up 2.9% year on year, with comparable store sales up 1.8%. In previous articles I've said that I would be watching Wal-Mart's comparable store sales as a tell to how the company is holding up in the face of increasing e-commerce. These numbers look pretty good, all things considered.

Guidance is for Wal-Mart full-year comparable sales to be up between 1.5% and 2%, and Sam's Club comparable sales to be up between 1% and 1.5%. Notwithstanding special items, earnings per share was up 1%. Expenses rose 3.9%, but much of the disproportionate rise in expenses came from investments in e-commerce. Wal-Mart also opened 16 new supercenters this quarter.

E-commerce efforts

Wal-Mart seems to grasp the fact that if it wants to remain relevant ten or twenty years in the future, then simply offering value to customers through its supercenters and neighborhood markets will not be enough. Wal-Mart also must become more of a digital enterprise.

Wal-Mart as an e-commerce powerhouse isn't exactly intuitive. After all, Wal-Mart was built on economies of scale in a brick and mortar sense. However, 90% of the American population lives within ten miles of a Wal-Mart supercenter, and that in and of itself could be quite a business to consumer, e-commerce distribution network, and in fact, that is what Wal-Mart is trying to create through its existing assets. Through walmart.com, consumers can now choose, ship-to-home, ship-to-store and pick up today options. There is also online grocery options for 900 locations.

Wal-Mart has also been acquiring some smaller e-commerce oriented companies, such as Jet.com, Moosejaw and Shoes.com; the latter two are both shoe companies, which Wal-Mart sought out as a high-margin business. Thanks to all these efforts, Wal-Mart's e-commerce revenue grew 67% year on year, although much of this was due to the aforementioned acquisitions.

I don't believe we'll ever see Wal-Mart as a dominant name in e-commerce, but with the way things are going, I do believe that there is a place for Wal-Mart even as e-commerce takes a bigger and bigger slice of the retail pie. The market seems to agree with that assessment.

Priced for perfection

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Wal-Mart is priced for perfection, in my opinion. There is indeed a lot to like about Wal-Mart. It sports a dividend that is just over a third of free cash flow, plus a yield of 2.6% which is at least respectable.

But Wal-Mart is also expensive. Those who wanted a big pullback, such as what we got with other brick and mortar retail, have been disappointed, myself included. According to data from FAST Graphs, Wal-Mart has averaged 15 times earnings over the last ten years, but it currently trades at a lofty 18 times. Wal-Mart trades at a 20% premium to its average valuation. For now I'll have to pass.

Conclusion

The US remains 'over retailed,' and the rise of e-commerce is only exacerbating the issue. Retailers will have to adapt, and those that aren't able have been and will continue to go out of business. Wal-Mart won't be one of those, and I think Wal-Mart could be an important player in its own right in e-commerce. If this quarter's comparable sales numbers and the guidance are any indication, it looks like Wal-Mart is doing just fine, and I would like to pick up this retailer whenever it becomes a good value.

Unfortunately for me, that time is not now. If you're interested in Wal-Mart Stores Inc, feel free to follow me on Seeking Alpha. I intend on writing about this company more in the future, as I think it is an interesting indicator for the broader retail sector. I also have a Marketplace service called Streaming Income, which allows me to give broad coverage and talk about investing strategies for income-minded investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.