Best Buy Is Cheap And Performing Well

If the company can generate more visibility about future performance, the stock could offer material gains from current levels.

The company is doing many important things right, and financial figures over the past several quarters have been better than expected.

Best Buy operates in a daunting competitive environment, and it's hard to tell what kind of performance the business can sustain.

Contrarian investors looking for an undervalued stock in a beaten-down sector may want to take a deep look at Best Buy (BBY). The electronics retailer is fighting an uphill battle against Amazon (AMZN), and this is a major risk factor to consider. On the other hand, Best Buy is delivering solid financial figures on the back of smart initiatives from management, and the stock is priced at attractively low levels.

The Bullish Case For Best Buy

The bullish case for Best Buy is quite easy to understand. To begin with, the stock is temptingly cheap: Best Buy trades at a price to earnings ratio of 14.9, a substantial discount versus a price to earnings ratio of 21.9 for the average company in the S&P 500 index. Offering a similar perspective, the price to free cash flow ratio for Best Buy stands at 7.6 versus an average of 13.5 for companies in the S&P 500 according to data from Morningstar.



Granted, many retailers are currently trading at bargain-low valuations due to the daunting competitive pressure that Amazon (AMZN) is putting on the sector. However, Best Buy’s financial performance is not as dismal as the kind of numbers that other retailers in different categories are reporting.



Financial performance during the quarter ended on July 29, 2017 was quite healthy across the board, with both sales and earnings beating Wall Street forecasts. Best Buy produced $8.9 billion in total revenue during the quarter, with comparable sales at the enterprise level growing by a better than expected 5.4%. Domestic online sales increased 31.2%, showing that the company is growing rapidly in this key segment.

In spite of the aggressively promotional retail environment, gross margin remained flat at 24.1% of revenue. Due to tight cost discipline, operating margin increased from 3.4% to 3.6% of revenue.

Management also raised guidance for the full year, the company is anticipating revenue growth of approximately 4% versus a previous outlook of 2.5%. Regarding profits, the new guidance is for operating income growth of 4% to 9% versus a prior outlook for an increase in the range of 3.5% to 8.5%.

Based on data from Zacks, the last time that Best Buy reported earnings below expectations was in 2012, so the company is demonstrating a level of consistency that is quite exceptional in the retail sector, especially under the current environment.

The Big Question

Best Buy is doing some important things rights in key areas:



The company is making a big effort to accelerate online sales growth and build an attractive multi-channel experience. Management said in the most recent conference call that Best Buy is on track to making well over $5 billion in domestic online sales this fiscal year.

Supply chain efficiencies have been a major area of focus for the company over the past several years.

Best Buy has materially optimized its U.S. real estate portfolio and square footage.

Stores within stores are resonating well among customers, and they show that big industry players like Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) consider Best Buy a valuable distribution partner.

Best Buy is also expanding into services with its Home Advisor program to build stronger relationships with customers and differentiate itself from the competition.

Management is aggressively cutting costs. Last quarter the company reached its previous goal of $400 million in annual cost savings, and it announced a new target of 600 million in additional annualized cost reductions and gross profit optimization to be completed by the end of fiscal 2021.



The big question, however, is if these initiatives will be enough to drive consistent sales growth and resilient margins going forward.

The electronics retail industry is highly commoditized, and consumers can easily go from one retailer to another due to nonexistent switching costs. Price competition is savage, and many operators in the sector are being hurt by market share losses and shrinking profit margins



Cost advantages are crucial in the business, and players such as Costco (COST), Wal-Mart (WMT) and Amazon have clear advantages due to their massive scale. A bigger player can negotiate better conditions with suppliers, and scale allows a retailer to spread fixed costs a big revenue base, which reduces fixed costs per unit.



In spite of reporting broadly solid earnings last quarter, Best Buy stock is down by nearly 14% from its highs of the last year. The main reason for negativity is that management explicitly said that mid-single-digit comps are not the new normal for Best Buy, so investors shouldn’t expect this kind of performance from the company going forward.



This raises a big question: What kind of performance can the company deliver in the years ahead? There is no reason to expect the industry landscape to become any more friendly or profitable in the future, so it’s hard to tell if the worse is already behind for Best Buy in terms of competitive pressure.



If I had to invest in a brick and mortar electronics retailer, then Best Buy would probably be my top choice, since the company is putting up a hell of a fight against Amazon. However, the thing is that there is really no need to invest in such sector.



A horse that can count to ten is a remarkable horse, not a remarkable mathematician. Similarly, Best Buy is a remarkable electronics retailer, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a remarkable investment alternative at this stage.

The Bottom Line

Best Buy’s ability to produce growing sales and adequate profitability over the coming years is quite uncertain, and this represents a major red flag.



On the other hand, the company is consistently delivering above expectations, management is making the right moves in different areas, and the stock is priced at attractively cheap valuation levels.

If Best Buy proves that it can sustain performance going forward, then the stock could offer huge returns from current price levels.



Perhaps it’s too soon to invest in Best Buy at this stage, but watching the stock closely sounds like a good idea.







Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.