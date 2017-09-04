Lululemon's Stock To Rise From Top & Bottom Line Growth

Lululemon (LULU) reported a positive Q2, which marked the third quarter in a row of exceeding revenue and earnings expectations. Lululemon is set to achieve strong revenue and earnings growth going forward as a result of key growth drivers: international growth, new products, and store growth. I expect the stock to perform well as the growth drivers allow the company to continue to grow revenue, comp stores sales, and earnings at a healthy pace.

Lululemon’s Key Growth Drivers

Lululemon is poised for more future growth due to international growth, product innovation, store growth, and from success with its current product line. The international growth is being driven in Asia, where the company achieved 70% market growth in Q2 2017 over the same quarter last year. This success is a result of the productivity of the company’s stores. For example, the Tmall business increased 175% in Q2 through a doubling of traffic along with higher conversion.

The company is on track to open 12 stores in Asia this year. Lululemon is getting its foot in the door in Japan this year, where the company will open its first store in that country. The success of the stores in Asia and the increase in total store count in the region will help drive revenue and earnings growth going forward for Lululemon.

Lululemon’s product innovation is a key growth driver that will help to obtain additional sales from existing customers and help attract new customers. For example, the company launched the Enlite bra in Q2 2017. The Enlite is a sports bra that was created to give wearers a good combination of comfort, containment, and a natural shape while running or exercising.

The product reviews show that most women who tested the bra stated that it is comfortable and that it minimizes bouncing while exercising. However, some women complain that the band loosens after washing and the hook can come out. So, Lululemon might have to improve the quality of the design. The Enlite bra creates another product to add more sales to the existing product line. It helps to address a need for women with large busts who need extra support along with comfort while exercising intensely.

The company is also launching a new fabric innovation in Q3 2017 known as Everlux. Everlux wicks away sweat “like no other” according to the company. It is designed for high intensity workouts in environments with high humidity and little air flow. Spin studios are an example of an environment where Everlux can be helpful. This is another product that can help to spur new sales for those who exercise in this type of environment.

Lululemon plans to open 47 company operated stores in 2017. This includes the stores in international markets. At the end of January, 2017, the company had 406 stores operating. So, the addition of 47 new stores increases the company’s footprint by 11.6%. This will help drive significant revenue growth after these stores are open.

Although Lululemon is traditionally thought of as a line of women’s clothing, the men’s category is growing as evident in the 23% growth achieved in Q2. Men’s bottoms have been growing at a similar rate as women’s bottoms (over 20%) in Q2 and into Q3. Men’s tops have been growing at a similar pace as women’s tops at a high single-digit to low double-digit rate in Q2 and into Q3.

So, I expect the men’s category to be another growth driver for Lululemon going forward. As the economy continues to grow, I expect more people to purchase the specialized high-end workout gear that Lululemon offers.

The company has been experiencing success with its existing stores with a comp store sales increase of 2%. Lululemon got a large boost from the online business. The impact of online sales allowed the company to achieve a total comp store sales increase of 7% for Q2. With the product line expanding, I expect comp store sales to continue to grow.

Lululemon to Achieve Higher Growth than Most of its Peers

Lululemon does trade with an above-average valuation. However, I feel that this valuation is justified as a result of the company’s strong top and bottom line growth. Here’s how Lululemon compares to its peers with similar market caps:

Lululemon Michael Kors (KORS) Under Armour (UA) Hanesbrands (HBI) PVH Corp. (PVH) Ralph Lauren (RL) Forward PE 23 11.3 32 11.5 14.7 16 Expected Revenue Growth 2017 9% -4.6% 8.6% 7% 5.5% 8.6% Expected Revenue Growth 2018 10% -1% 14% 2% 4% -0.7% Expected EPS Growth 2017 10% -26% -34.5% 31.4% -1.5% -126% Expected EPS Growth 2018 13% 2.4% 26% 8% 11.7% 3%

Sources: finviz.com, finance.yahoo.com [consensus estimates]

The only peer that I think will outperform Lululemon through 2018 is Hanesbrands, which is expected to achieve an average annual EPS growth of nearly 20% between this year and next year. Hanesbrands also has the advantage of being undervalued as compared to Lululemon. Therefore, Hanesbrands' stock is poised to outperform the other companies listed in this article in my opinion.

Lululemon’s other peers have choppier growth with some negative growth for revenue, earnings, or both. Lululemon’s growth is more even and consistent than its peers for 2017 & 2018. Lululemon’s expected revenue and earnings growth is higher than the S&P 500’s (SPY) expected growth for 2017 of 5.5% for revenue and 9.4% for earnings. So, Lululemon’s above average valuation is justified in my opinion.

Lululemon’s Stock Outlook

Lululemon’s success with existing products and the addition of new products will help to drive further comp store sales increases for 2017 and 2018. The growing international store footprint will help drive total revenue and earnings growth through 2018 and beyond.

The main risk for the company is an economic downturn or competition creating products close in quality and performance. Since the company’s products are highly priced, a recession would likely depress sales as consumers would cut back on spending. Competitors could create products that are similar in quality and performance and price them lower, thus taking market share away from Lululemon.

For now, Lululemon has a solid premium yoga/fitness brand that consumers have been willing to pay for. Although the stock is trading higher than most of its peers, the company’s above average growth justifies a premium valuation.

From here, I think the stock can increase approximately in-line with earnings growth. The stock has positive momentum as a result of exceeding estimates in Q2. The positive stock momentum is likely to continue with the growth drivers in place. I forecast that the stock gains about 10% for a 12-month price target of $68.

