North Star Micro Cap Fund - Takeover Stocks And Cheap Industrials

North Star Micro Cap Fund (NSMVX) is a mutual fund headquartered in Chicago. They run a micro cap value strategy, and manage approximately $80 million in assets in this fund. That is quite small for a mutual fund, but very appropriate for a micro cap fund. After all, a billion dollar fund can't take meaningful positions in small companies and still maintain liquidity for investors.

North Star Micro Cap Outperformance and Holdings

The fund has materially outperformed its benchmark since inception, and in 2016, although it has lagged in shorter periods. Value funds have been having trouble lately, and the long term record is very good, so I expect them to swing back to outperformance in any market correction.

I most recently profiled the funds holdings here, but they updated their portfolio at the end of Q2, so an update is in order. Their ten largest holdings as of the end of Q2 appear below.

I especially like the conviction that they show in their picks. Their concentration in their top ten positions has actually increased quarter over quarter, up to 34.5% from 33.8%. This suggests that all of these ideas have been subjected to rigorous scrutiny, which makes them suitable for an enterprising investor to take a closer took at.

I have covered their positions in Acme United (ACU) and A H Belo (AHC) previously in this article. Similarly, I commented on their large positions in Blue Bird (BLBD), SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in this article. I won't rehash ground I've been over, but will cover a few of their largest positions.

Eastern Co (EML) - The Market Liked their Acquisition

Eastern Co is a small industrial company. They are very under-the-radar, which is a great feature in an investment. After all, if a company becomes more well known, it can attract significant extra buyers for its shares, providing potential demand. The company is so underfollowed that it has been more than a year since the last article about them on Seeking Alpha, which I do recommend. It covers the activism and change to management, which are potentially important catalysts here.

That new management has made an acquisition that the market really liked, which has pushed up the shares. The acquisition is in a sexier part of the market (vehicle camera technology) as compared to their legacy business which built exciting things like door latches. Thus, aside from the potential growth, there is also the potential for multiple expansion as investors expect a brighter future.

QEP Company (OTCPK:QEPC)

This is an even more under the radar pick, with an $86 MM market capitalization. The company makes home improvement tools and sells them through multiple channels. It trades relatively cheaply, with an 11X P/E. The company is highly leveraged to the housing market, but has been growing income the last couple of years.

The company has been making acquisitions, including one recently for a supplier of tack strip, the wood and nail product that holds down the edges of carpet. This is the sort of product I love. It's not very exciting, so its unlikely to attract much competition. Plus, a flooring distributor is likely to only carry one brand, and it is such a low cost item they are unlikely to change suppliers often. Installers are not hugely price sensitive since they bill it to customers, and it is a small portion of the total cost of the job, but really important for quality of the finished job.

Hawaiian Telecom (NASDAQ:HCOM) - Now a Merger Arbitrage

I would have also covered their next largest position from a fundamental point of view, Hawaiian Telecom (HCOM). However, that company is being taken over, so their has been a significant catalyst already. I often cover merger arbitrage of small capitalization stocks for my subscription service, the Microcap Review, and HCOM has become that type of investment opportunity. Cincinnati Bell (CBB) is paying a combination of cash and stock for HCOM. Shareholders can choose between $30.75 in cash or 1.6305 CBB shares, or a mixture. Given that CBB shares have appreciated (and are now the more valuable choice) I will assume that everyone picks the shares and the proration is at maximum. In that case, HCOM shareholders would receive $18.45 and 0.6522 of a CBB share. At the current CBB share price of $21.70, that works out to $32.60. That is a 5.8% spread over the current HCOM share price. There will be regulatory hurdles here as HCOM is a regulated business in Hawaii, not a notably business friendly state.

I would point out that the fund had this position prior to the takeover being announced, and so received the full takeover premium, which should be a helpful boost to their performance next quarter.

Conclusion

The fund has positions in interesting microcap securities, and its performance record suggests that its picks are worth checking. I will continue to follow their picks in the future.

I also write about my own microcap stock picks in my subscription service, the Microcap Review. There I publish research on net-nets, merger arbitrage, and general value ideas. I am running a sale right now, where new subscribers get a two week free trial, and will be grandfathered from the price increase as long as you sign up by September 7th!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.