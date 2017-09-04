Faison's Weekend Review And Scans

As always feedback and comments are encouraged. Keep in mind appearing below is not necessarily an endorsement of stocks below - further due diligence is required.

I've added in a few ideas from my relative volume screen and will continue to do so going forward.

Last week the biotech sector outperformed indices by a wide margin and several opportunities are setting up for investors.

This edition is arriving a bit late, as I typically prefer for these to come out on Saturday to give readers time to dig.

In this relatively new weekly series I present a few ideas from scans for readers for discussion and further due diligence.

Over the past few months quite a few readers have been asking me where and how to scan and find ideas. From busted IPOs to insider buys, technical breakouts to unusual volume, there are plenty of ways to find interesting ideas that would take much longer than this piece can cover. Instead, I chose just a small sampling to give readers an idea- chances are I will continue to add a few more screens as long as feedback continues to be positive.

The objective is to supply just a few stocks of interest for further discussion, of which readers can do due diligence on any that stick out to them. Appearing on this post is by no means an endorsement of the stocks below, as they require full vetting prior to purchase or appearing in a full article on their own (weighing risk, seeing if thesis is actionable, searching for red flags, etc).

Indices in Review

Past Week

Biotech had a huge week, fueled in part by Gilead Sciences (GILD) acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE) in a $12 billion deal.

SPY Price data by YCharts

Year-to-Date



IBB data by YCharts

Analyst Calls of Interest

While lots of upgrades are tossed around by analysts on Wall Street each week, those with a significant gap between the projected price target and current share price typically are worth looking deeper at. Readers should take into account factors like track record (Tipranks helps) and past recommendations to find out whether they tend to be objective or constant cheerleaders. At times unbelievable or overly optimistic price targets and projections could be a subtle indicator that a secondary offering is on the way.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

An analyst at Argus upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100 price target, representing around 20% upside from present levels. David Toung noted the importance of Gilead becoming a "formidable player" in the oncology space and diversifying away from relying on hepatitis C and HIV products. In the past few months the stock has swung from being a dud to running at 52 week highs.

GILD data by YCharts

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

An analyst at Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock to a Buy rating with a $36 price target, noting that lead candidate lumateperone looks attractive in schizophrenia due to its strong safety and tolerability profile and could achieve peak sales of over $1 billion. I recently revisited the stock as well.

ITCI data by YCharts

Amarin Corporation (AMRN)

An analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald came out with a bullish note on Amarin and a $10 price target, referring to Novartis' CANTOS pivotal study and other trials as increasing confidence for a positive outcome for the REDUCE-IT trial.

AMRN data by YCharts

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

Jefferies started the stock with a $44 price target, citing recent positive data from a mid-stage data in Alport and pursuit of other potentially lucrative orphan indications.

RETA data by YCharts

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

Jefferies reiterated their buy rating ahead of upcoming data atopic dermatitis with chronic pruritus and noting five key readouts throughout 2018.

VNDA data by YCharts

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)

Piper Jaffray started the stock with a $14 price target, valuing the market opportunity for eravacycline in cIAI at $378M and noting that pivotal data revealed the drug candidate to benon-inferior to meropenem with better safety.

TTPH data by YCharts

Insider Purchases of Interest

Apricus Biosciences (APRI)

The stock could be a decent runup idea- 10% Owner Denner Alexander purchased around $10,000 worth of shares at a price of $1.63 (owns over 1.4 million share stake). Recent news is that the FDA has accepted their NDA for on-demand ED topical cream Vitaros with a PDUFA date set of February 17th.

APRI data by YCharts

Mallinckrocdt (MNK)

Chief Public Affairs Officer Meredith Fischer purchased around $50,000 worth of shares. Although I've been negative on the company's prospects for the last year, it might be time to revisit and see whether the progressing pipeline deserves further due diligence.

MNK data by YCharts

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

Scopia Capital scooped up over 700,000 shares. The activist investor is pushing for the company to sell in the near term after the company received a Refuse to File response from the FDA in response to their NDA for their Parkinson's drug. As issues raised by the regulatory agency don't appear drug related, weakness could be a buying opportunity.

ACOR data by YCharts

Hedge Fund Stakes

None that caught my eye at this time.

Stocks Crossing 50 Day Moving Average

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Strength in shares might be due to Wall Street seeing the company as the next logical takeover target. Shares appear to be in the early stages of taking out areas of resistance and their NASH program continues to progress, with another pivotal study to be initiated shortly.

ICPT data by YCharts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

I didn't see any specific news on this one- short interest of over 11 million shares could mean the slightest hint of material news could result in significant volatility. This one appears to be a promising longer term story, even if there is an absence of near term catalysts.

AUPH data by YCharts

Tesaro Inc (TSRO)

I've suggested this one as a takeover target and revisited the story within the past month. Zejula looks to continue domination of the PARP market (around 60% share) and upcoming data in ovarian and triple negative breast cancer is a key catalyst. As I've contended before several times, their immuno-oncology clinical candidates deserve more credit as well.

TSRO data by YCharts

Relative Volume Screen

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

Intriguing data in several indications for product candidate TRC105 could make this one a top comeback candidate for the second half of the year. Specifically, in combination with Nexavar the drug did quite well in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, with overall response rate at the two highest dose levels of 33% and median overall survival much greater than that which Nexavar achieved in its phase 3 trial to get approved.

TCON data by YCharts

Cellectis SA (CLLS)

The stock has rallied quite a bit since Gilead's takeout of Kite Pharma- in their second quarter report it was announced that the first patient with AML has been given their UCART123 product candidate in a phase 1 dose escalation study.

CLLS data by YCharts

New Highs of Interest

bluebird bio (BLUE)

My thesis on this one from February continues to play out and the stock has awakened after I mentioned it as a key beneficiary from the Gilead takeout of Kite Pharma.

BLUE data by YCharts

Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

An analyst at Maxim recently pointed to this one as an overlooked beneficiary of all the attention in the CAR-T space, with data from the CARD-1 and CALL-1 studies due by the end of the year. Their $18 price target is over 80% higher from current trading levels.

CBMG data by YCharts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Strong trends in Nuplazid sales and if the drug makes an impact in Alzheimer's disease, shares could push significantly higher. Current strength in the share price suggests that's a strong possibility.

ACAD data by YCharts

AxoGen (AXGN)

Active accounts increased by 36% and annual revenue growth of over 40% help explain why shares continue to march higher. Management will be presenting at five key conferences over the next month or so, and potential expansion into other applications such as breast reconstruction neurotization and neuropathic pain associated with lower limb total joint replacement could explain why forward looking investors such as Opaleye Management have been building or maintaining large stakes.

AXGN data by YCharts

Recent IPOs Showing Strength

Athenex (ATNX)

This 2017 IPO has been busy in the clinic, submitting an IND for lead candidate Oraxol to the Chinese FDA as well as initiating a phase 1b combination study in gastric cancer.

ATNX data by YCharts

Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA)

A number of readers have been mentioning this one to me over and over. While I certainly missed a big move up, the stock continues to make new highs on strong volume and the company recently filed their NDA for volanesorsen for treating familial chylomicronemia syndrome.

AKCA data by YCharts

New Lows of Interest

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

The company believes they are "well-positioned in capturing shares in this market, especially given our generally flexible test menu, breadth of tests panels and the competitive price". They continue to diversify revenue away from Asia, now representing 11% of total revenue versus 36% in the fourth quarter. Full-year revenue guidance of $24 million to $25 million is only about three times the current market capitalization, but for investors on the sidelines it's still a waiting game to see current weakness reverse course.

FLGT data by YCharts

Actionable News of Interest

Nothing jumped out to me aside from Gilead acquiring Kite Pharma, with analysts and investors predictably trying to find the next big takeout target. In this respect, I still like Tesaro (TSRO), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) here.

Managing Risk

It goes without saying that each stock above has its own unique risks in addition to those that go along with the biotech sector in general. These general risks include competition, clinical setbacks, disappointing data, regulatory downthumb and dilution. Some of the above stocks are at new highs and thus more prone to volatility while others have lower floats and are more prone to manipulation.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.