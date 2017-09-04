PDUFA Run-Up Idea: Apricus Biosciences

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence could initiate a pilot position in the near term, building their stake on dips.

Vitaros could do especially well in the 18% or so of patients who can't take available ED medications due to contraindications or concurrent disease conditions.

Shares have lost over 90% of their value over the past three years, but appear to have rebounded over the past few months.

Shares of Apricus Bisociences (APRI) have lost over 90% in the past three years and 50% in the past year alone. However, year-to-date shares have rebounded slightly by around 20%.

The stock popped on my radar recently when the company announced that the FDA has accepted the New Drug Application for Vitaros (alprostadil), a topical cream already approved in several other countries for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Quite a while ago (2008) the company received a CRL (complete response letter) to its original filing. With a PDUFA date of February 17th, this is what we refer to as a defined catalyst opportunity- traders are able to establish positions in shares in the near term, profit on a probable run-up into the FDA decision and exit their positions well in advance of the catalyst.

Over the past year, the company announced Vitaros approval in several different countries (Portugal, Poland, Argentina, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lebanon, Mexico, etc). In the past I didn't pay much attention, because press releases for every bit of what I consider "small-time news" is a potential red flag for me.

In October last year a 1-for-10 reverse stock split was announced, with issued and outstanding shares reduced from 77.3 million to 7.7 million post-split.

For context, Apricus in-licensed development and commercialization rights for Vitaros from Allergan (AGN) in 2015. If the FDA approves the drug Allergan retains an opt-in option to takeover U.S. marketing and selling activities in exchange for paying $25 million upfront in addition to milestone payments and double-digit royalties on net sales. Back in March Vitaros sold ex-U.S. rights to Ferring Pharmaceuticals in exchange for an upfront payment of $12.7 million.

While the worldwide ED market opportunity totaled almost $7 billion in 2016, Vitaros could take share due to being fast-acting and on-demand. Patients who prefer a locally acting treatment would logically choose the drug- Vitaros could do especially well in the 18% or so of patients who can't take available ED medications due to contraindications or concurrent disease conditions. The drug could also prove useful in treating patients who failed to respond to PDE5 inhibitors (~20%), as well as those who drop out after their initial prescription (~31%) or discontinue treatment later on. Management believes Vitaros could do around $200 million in global sales by 2020 (U.S. opportunity of around $150 million).

Final Thoughts

In May the company sold around 5 million shares in a secondary offering at a price point of $1.40. As of June 30th cash and equivalents totaled $7.8 million, while net loss for the quarter came in at $1.5 million.

During the quarter management continued to seek a global or regional Rayva (alprostadil) partnership in order to initiate a mid-stage study for the treatment of Reynaud's Phenomenon secondary to scleroderma. According to the company the condition affects around 500,000 individuals in the United States and appears to be an attractive market opportunity due to sales efforts targeting the 4,500 or so rheumatologists who treat the condition.

The main risk for investors at this point is the possibility of a regulatory downthumb from the FDA. As alprostadil is pretty much their primary focus, such an outcome would result in heavy losses for shareholders. Dilution in the near term is always possible, and there is no guarantee they will be able to find a partner for Rayva. If Allergan decides not to acquire the company or exercises its opt-in option, Apricus would need significantly more funding or a big-pocketed partner to go forward. Lastly, they have patents expiring between 2017 and 2032, so intellectual property developments going forward will be an area to keep an eye on.

While this is not a stock I'd like to hold onto for the long term, the next few months could get quite interesting considering the market opportunity in the United States of $150 million and the company's tiny market capitalization of around $20 million.

Looking at the chart again, it's possible that we could see a run to the $3 to $4 range prior to the regulatory decision.

Readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence could initiate a pilot position in the near term, building their stake on dips. This is probably a stock where I would sell all or 3/4 of the position prior to the FDA's decision (hopefully for a decent gain) and then move on to the next opportunity.

