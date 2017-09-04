Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting Progenics After Manufacturing Delay

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and we revisit Progenics Pharmaceuticals after its announced manufacturing delay for Azedra Friday below.

Biotech surged throughout last week and the main biotech indices ended at their best levels in the a year and a half to close out August on a high note. Gilead's (GILD) purchase of Kite Pharma (KITE) Monday was the first significant M&A deal in the industry since early February. It helped trigger a resurgence in the 'animal spirits' in the space on hopes this would trigger additional acquisitions.

Unless we get another deal to start this week, I would not be surprised if we saw a bit of profit taking in the sector after its quick ~10% off recent lows. Third quarter earnings season for the stalwarts of the industry does not kick off for another six weeks. We do have European Society for Oncology Medicine {ESMO} event this week which could benefit oncology names presented there this week like Array BioPharma (ARRY). In all, data from 18 approved and investigational cancer medicines will be presented in Madrid this upcoming week.

Incyte Corporation (INCY), released data in its abstract from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ECHO-202 trial evaluating its compound epacadostat in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda in patients with advanced melanoma. Results were encouraging with data so far showing an Overall Response Rate {ORR} of 56% with a Complete Response rate of 13%. The data will be presented at ESMO this upcoming Saturday.

Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) announced several measures to extend its cash runway including layoffs that will affect half of its work force. The company has been public for a decade and a half and has done little but destroy shareholder value over that time frame. Another primae facie example of the 'Ten Year Rule'.

A couple of small biotechs have filed to come public. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) which develops develops cancer therapies designed to overcome drug resistance mechanisms that limit the durability of response of many medications and has a couple of compounds in Phase I development. Also, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ZOMHF) which develops drugs for veterinary use and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange 'ZOM' should also soon make its U.S. debut.

I personally never touch a new issue until it has been on the market for at least 18 months. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for 30 to 50 cents on the dollar to where the shares went public. I have found many multi-baggers like ZELTIQ Aesthetics (ZLTQ) over the years trolling this neglected space. I find these type of equities once they have become unloved a fascinating niche of the market and it is why we recently launched the Busted IPO Forum to cover this neglected part of the stock market.

Speaking of 'Busted IPOs', Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) which currently sells at under $7.00 a share sees its first analyst action of 2017. BTIG initiated the shares Thursday with a Buy and $18 price target. BTIG's analyst believes its HAE program if successful could approach $800 million in peak sales. Investors should keep in mind this 'Tier 4' developmental company has no candidates that will hit Phase 3 development until at least the second half of 2019.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) sees its first analyst action in a month Friday from JMP Securities. Its analyst believes "stock is attractive ahead of the expected results of a Phase 2 trial evaluating tradipitant to treat pruritus in atopic dermatitis". He raises his price target $2 to $24 and maintains his Outperform rating on the shares.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) gets its Buy rating and $81 price reissued over at RBC Capital on Friday. The company suffered a recent setback when the FDA refused to expand the company's compound Ryanodex's label to include External Heat Stroke {EHS} without studies. The stock had seen its stock cut in half from the over $90.00 a share it traded in May before rebounding just over $55 in recent trading. The stock still seems to be oversold as noted by another SA article the other day. Insiders bought approximately $1 million in news shares in August as well.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) provided mixed news to its shareholders on Friday. I have gotten numerous questions on my take on this promising biotech concern after these events so I will post some quick thoughts here in today's Spotlight feature.

On Friday, the company stated that the filing of its expected NDA filing around Azedra will be move back 8-12 weeks due to problems bringing the manufacturing facilities up to speed to pass FDA inspection. Progenics has brought in consultants to help with that process. One can easily blame management for not focusing more on dotting its I's and T's on this aspect of the application.

Unfortunately, this is a frequent hiccup on the way to approval for many small biotech and biopharma concerns. Shareholders might be a bit miffed that management did not disclose problems at the manufacturing facilities earlier in August. I can empathize with that view. However, Progenics' leadership was smart enough to include some honey in that dose of castor oil.

The company presented full trial results from it complete Azedra study on Friday as well. They were a marginal but not spectacular improvement over the top-line data previously disclosed. However, it should be noted that the previous data met the SPA criteria laid by the FDA when it granted Breakthrough Therapy status around Azedra. Full results just bolstered the case for approving the compound, although approval looks like it will come three months later than shareholders had hope going into Friday.

This is the key reason, the shares only traded down some seven percent yesterday to $6.25 a share. It should be noted that three weeks ago the stock was hovering just above the $5 level. My view on Progenics has not changed. The shares are undervalued by a 'sum of the parts' valuation and the company has more than an adequate balance sheet to deal with a three month delay in the NDA filing.

Analysts seem to concur. Needham reiterated its Buy rating and $14 price target after the delay and full trial results were announced. Cantor Fitzgerald also reissued their Buy rating and $15 price target. Cantor's analyst had this to say about Progenics:

The delay is not driven by an issue with the drug product, but is related to documentation and training associated with SOPs for the production of the drug. The delay in filing is modest and still suggests that commercial revenues are likely in 2018. The company is working with an outside consultant to improve SOPs and train staff, which does not seem like an insurmountable issue to us […] PGNX also presented data at the 5th International Symposium on Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma demonstrating an improved response over time, with 6% of patients achieving PR at three months and over 23% at 12 months. The data also confirm the benefit of two doses vs. one, with 48.73 months and 17.4 months median survival time, respectively. Top-line results of the study were disclosed earlier this year and provide the basis for the NDA filing"

I did not add to my stake in Progenics on Friday simply because I have more than a full stake in this small cap concern after adding shares when they got close to $5 a few weeks ago.

Those that want to increase their exposure to this stock while somewhat hedging risks might want to look at a Buy-Write strategy involving buying the stock around the current $6.25 level and selling a Feb $7 call for around 90 cents simultaneously. This is a decent premium and the option will expire before the likely approval of Azedra in the second quarter of 2018. This could present a second chance to pick up another solid premium by selling another call before the FDA decision as well.

