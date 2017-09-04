Will Costco's Growth Continue Amid Threat From Amazon?

Investment Thesis

The stock price of Costco (COST) has dropped from a high of $183.18 in the spring of 2017 to as low as $151 in the summer months amid investor’s concern about the threat from Amazon (AMZN). However, the company has a wide moat with extremely loyal membership. While we see its membership count growth rate decelerating lately, we continue to see its revenue growth rate accelerating in the past few months. Its store traffic and comparable sales growth is also growing amid a declining trend in mall and department store traffics. We believe Costco remains a valuable stock despite threat from Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition.

Financial Highlights

Let us first take a look at Costco’s earnings. In its Q3 fiscal 2017, the company reported an EPS of $1.59 per share, a growth of 28% from the same period last year. The above consensus EPS was helped largely by a $0.19 per share tax benefit of its one-time $7 per share special dividend. Its EPS through Q3 of fiscal 2017 is about $4. We think an EPS of about $6 is achievable in its EPS this fiscal year which just ended at the end of August.

Source: GuruFocus.com

Beside EPS growth, Costco’s revenue growth in the past year is also very encouraging. We see from the chart below that its YoY monthly revenue growth rate is accelerating. The chart has been adjusted to exclude impacts of gas and foreign exchange. As economic condition continues to improve in US and international regions where Costco operates its business, we believe this growth trend will continue.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Comparable Sales Growth Continues

Take a look at comparable sales growth. This metric helps us get a better idea of how well its current warehouse is growing. As the graph below shows, Costco’s comparable sales growth had been strong in the past few years. They have maintained the growth rate in 6~7% range between 2012 to 2015. Although its comps growth rate slowed down in 2016 to 4%, it was up by 5% in Q3 fiscal 2017 excluding foreign exchange and gasoline price changes. The comps growth rate was 3% in Q2 2017.

Source: Company reports

Membership Growth Rate Decelerating

We will now take a look at another important metric, Costco’s membership count. As the graph below shows, Costco’s membership continues to grow in the past few years. This metric is useful as membership fee accounts for 75% of Costco’s earnings. Costco’s recent announcement to increase its gold star membership fee from $55 to $60 is welcoming for shareholders as well as the increase will add more revenues in its fiscal 2018. We will have more data about its membership renewal rate in Q4 to see if the rise of membership fee will have any impact. My guess is that the renewal rate will stay relatively the same based on the renewal data we see from its international membership increase last year.

Source: Created by author, company reports

By looking at Costco’s membership growth rate, we are concerned about its rate decelerating. From 2013 to 2016, Costco added about 5 million total cardholders per year. However, so far at the end of Q3 17, we have only seen growth of 2.2 million cardholders. With only 1 quarter left to report in fiscal 2017, it will be hard to achieve a 5-million-cardholders increase. We have calculated its membership count growth rate in the chart below. As the declining curve shows, its annual membership growth rate has gradually decelerated. Please note that we have used the membership count in Q3 to represent 2017. Hence, its growth rate in fiscal 2017 will almost certainly be higher than what the graph below shows.

Source: Created by author, company reports

Costco’s Moat against Amazon’s threat

We believe as long as Costco’s members continue to find their membership valuable, its members will not find a reason to discontinue its membership. The renewal rate was 90.2% in US and Canada in Q3 2017. While Amazon’s Prime members will have more reasons to shop at Whole Foods for organic food and highly priced foods at a discount, there is still a lot that Amazon and Whole Foods does not offer and may have trouble offering due to its limited space.

Costco continues to offer a one-stop shop to offer both services and quality to its members. Their gasoline stations, pharmacy prescription centers, eye glasses shops, tire shops and oil change services, etc. offer services and discounts with which Amazon cannot compete without having a physical location. Whole Foods certainly does not have those services either. These services that are usually discounted attract Costco’s members to shop at its warehouse locations. In an age where malls and department stores are experiencing declining store traffic, the frequency of customer visits in Costco’s stores was up by 3%. Its US stores even grew by 4%. Costco continues to have a wide moat in its business.

Although Amazon’s online store might offer convenience online shopping and shipping, Costco offers another convenience to its customers: they pre-select a variety of products with value and quality and offer them to its members in their warehouse. This offers win-win situation for both its members and the company. Its members will have peace-of-minds on the quality as well as reduces the time trying to make a decision on which product to buy. It helps the company because the fewer products they sell, the easier it is for Costco to control inventory and minimize operational expense.

Despite Costco’s competitive advantage, Amazon’s announcement of discounts and perks especially to its prime members following its acquisition is a sign of the trend of margin compression in the grocery sector. This will likely impact Costco’s grocery margin.

Costco’s Push Towards E-Commerce

While Amazon is not an immediate threat to Costco in the near term, we think Costco needs to improve its e-commerce operation. They have gradually increased its online distribution centers from 7 in fiscal 2016 to 19 at the end of Q3 2017. Its addition of distribution centers will speed up its online delivery speed and reduces the shipping time. Early results are encouraging, as Costco’s comparable online revenue grew 26% in August.

International Market offers growth opportunity

Investors considering investing in Costco should also look at its operating and financial metrics beyond US and Canada. Its international market is where its future growth potential lies. Before its new overseas warehouse opens, the company is able to attract about 25,000 to 40,000 new members to sign-up for its membership 8~12 weeks prior to its new overseas store openings. This number is significantly higher than the new members signed-up in the U.S when a new warehouse opens.

In terms of which market has better growth, the answer may lie in Asia. Costco is extremely popular in places like Taiwan and South Korea. Costco’s warehouse in Seoul, South Korea is the highest sales of any Costco warehouses worldwide (click here). Its second highest revenue warehouse worldwide is located in Taipei, Taiwan. In fact, 3 of Taiwan’s Costco warehouses are among the top 10 warehouses worldwide in terms of the revenue (click here). In Taiwan, Costco’s refund rate was only 2%, much less than the 15% in its warehouses in United States.

Overall, with higher population density and Costco’s unique shopping experience, along with its high-quality Kirkland Signature brand, the market in Asia will be the place where Costco can continue to penetrate. We note that Costco has yet to open a store in China. The company has been very patient about entering the Chinese market. Instead, it has been testing the water through its partnership with Alibaba (BABA), which started back in 2014, to sell Kirkland Signature products through Alibaba's online Tmall Global platform (click here). We also note that unlike in America where Amazon is considered a threat to Costco, Amazon does not have a strong presence in Asia.

Valuation

We have so far discussed Costco’s competitiveness, and its growth potential amid threat from Amazon. We will now take a look at its stock valuation.

With an estimated fiscal 2017 EPS to be $6 (assuming $2 EPS in its fiscal Q4 17), Costco’s current fiscal 2017 PE ratio is 26.4x. As the chart below shows, in the past four years, Costco’s trailing PE ratio has been on a gradual increase from the low of near 22.5x to as high as 32.5x earlier this year. With its recent stock price correction, Costco’s PE ratio is now on the lower end of its 3-year average.

Source: GuruFocus.com

We will use a PE multiple of 28x to calculate its target price. This multiple is higher than its current multiple of 27x but below its 3-year average of 30x. We justify this PE multiple above its current multiple because we do not see Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition as a major threat to its business. We place its PE multiple under 30x because we see a slower membership growth rate and the potential grocery margin compression due to Amazon entering this space. Please note that a multiple of 28x is still significantly higher than Wal-Mart's (WMT) PE multiple of ~17x. Costco’s PE multiple is justifiable due to Costco’s strong membership loyalty and its competitive business model.

The consensus EPS estimate among 28 analysts covering Costco for its fiscal 2018 is $6.43 per share (click here). Using a PE multiple of 28x, we derive our 12-month target price of $180.

At today’s trading price of $158.24, we have a 12-month return of 13.8%.

Share Repurchases

Costco continued to execute its stock repurchase plan in the past quarter. In Q3 2017, they spent $45 million to repurchase its stocks. So far in fiscal 2017, the company has bought back 1.486 million shares or a total purchase price of $233 million at an average purchase price of $156.5. Its current price of $158.24 is slightly above its average stock purchase price. The shares bought back so far in fiscal 2017 are about 0.34% of the 441 million shares outstanding.

Investor Takeaway

We continue to have a positive view on Costco’s moat and believe its current strategy will continue to keep its members loyal. This is evident in its continuing growth in the frequency of its members visiting its warehouses despite the trend of declining mall traffic. However, we have noted its membership growth rate decelerating; this is a sign of slower growth ahead. Despite its stock price climbed up by 4.8% from its short-term low of $151.05 reached on Aug. 25, we believe Costco still presents good investment opportunity. Any further pullback will be a great opportunity to add more shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.