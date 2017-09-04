Denbury Resources: Flooding Effects Will Continue

The capital budget had already been reduced from a lack of cash flow. It may need to be further reduced.

Hopefully for a very long time. This secondary recovery expert relies on good results from carbon dioxide flooding of the reservoir to maintain decent production levels. Denbury Resources (DNR) not only uses carbon dioxide for flooding, it produces and sells the gas to others. This business saves the company money in its secondary projects and it also can be sold to third parties. As the cash constraints on the company tighten, the carbon dioxide business could be one of the few growth areas requiring relatively low cash requirements to grow.

However, lately, Hurricane Harvey has introduced market concerns about the water flooding on the surface of the fields. This kind of flooding is less than ideal. The company itself announced a shut-in of production of the fields around the Houston area. This has reduced production about 16,000 BOED for safety reasons. Here is the main part of the announcement:

Source: Denbury Resources August 28, 2017, Press Release

Anyone operating in East Texas, especially Southeast Texas, will operate with the knowledge that a hurricane can strike at any time during the hurricane season. This is one of the very high-risk areas for hurricanes to strike so operators take precautions. Management did note that there did not appear to be damage outside of the precautionary shutdown of the field operations. However, most companies have emergency preparations for just this type of situation. Generally production is restored within 30 days and often much sooner. There may be some contingency effects from potential refinery, terminal, and possibly pipeline damage. But this industry is amazingly resilient. Plus, there is usually at least some insurance coverage for the potential damages and possibly for the income loss. Coverage, however, is usually not total.

Source: Denbury Resources Second Quarter 2017, Earnings Press Release Dated August, 8, 2017

Far greater concern will be the effect of the storm on third-quarter cash flow. Since cash flow amounts to about 25% of revenue, small changes in revenue plus uncovered storm damage expenses could have a very significant effect on cash flow for a quarter or two.

The company had about $490 million borrowed under its $1.05 billion line of credit. Storm damage has the potential to wreck havoc on covenants though. Repairs, writedowns, and reduced cash flow are just a few possibilities. This company is highly leveraged. So minor setbacks can have an outsized impact on the future of the company. Management had previously expected to get through the November credit line redetermination process. Time will tell if that is still the case.

Source: Denbury Resources Second Quarter 2017, Earnings Press Release Dated August 8, 2017

As shown above, total debt was already climbing even though production has really not increased from the previous year. Some property sales ensured the decline. Far more important is the minuscule cash flow that cannot begin to service the debt.

Cash interest expense runs far higher than the reported interest expense because accounting rules did not allow the company to report a gain on a previous debt swap. So the total picture of a financially strained company now having to deal with the hurricane aftereffects will probably affect market perception of the company's future.

This company continues to need either a major operational cost improvement or a significant equity injection. There is simply not enough cash left to grow production. Management already cut the capital budget by trimming growth projects from the already low cash flow. There is every possibility that the capital budget may need more trimming.

The recent acquisitions, which will add significantly to production, were to be paid with the sale of some property. The hurricane could put a hold on those plans. So the company may have to deal with permanently higher leverage. So far, the necessary property sales have not materialized for this company.

The stock has recently rallied some. That may provide management with the best opportunity to propose a large debt swap possibly followed by the sale of more equity. The company does not appear to be able to work itself out of its current financial constraints otherwise. Should the price of the stock again drop below $1, then the cost of raising capital will significantly increase. In fact, rearranging the capital structure of the company is already difficult. A lower stock price may make it impossible. So the future of the company is highly speculative at best. Even the bonds may be too risky until management can demonstrate some kind of a potentially attractive return. Hurricane Harvey may have dealt the company a potentially fatal blow.

