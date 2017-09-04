Monsanto: EU Launches In-Depth Probe Of Bayer Deal (Does It Matter?)

As other major agricultural chemical/seed company mergers have closed, one last and likely most controversial merger remains to gain approval. Many investors continue to believe that Bayer A.G.'s (OTCPK:BAYRY) announced acquisition of Monsanto (MON) for $128 a share (or $66 billion) will gain the required government regulatory approvals and close. Although investor sentiment remains positive as to the closure of the MON acquisition, the trading in MON shares indicates that the closure of such acquisition is not 100 percent certain as such shares still trade about $10 below the announced acquisition price. Opposition to the MON acquisition remains as multiple factors opposing closure such transaction including: 1) legislative and antitrust opposition; 2) national security concerns; 3) farmer and consumer/farmer group opposition; and 4) the closure of prior major agricultural chemical/seed company mergers has left few major agricultural players. Despite such opposition, readers remain confident that the MON acquisition will receive regulatory approval and close. The latest roadblock to the closure of the MON acquisition came in late August 2017 as the European Union (“EU”) Commission opened an in-depth investigation into such proposed acquisition. Will the EU’s investigation matter?

The EU investigation should matter, but with all prior major agricultural chemical/seed mega-mergers closing it would appear that such investigation will not matter. Two wild cards, however, remain. As noted above, U.S. national security interests and the toxic public image of MON remain. With this in mind, we note that the EU Commission has concerns that the MON acquisition may reduce competition in areas such as pesticides, seeds and traits. An EU Commissioner, in charge of competition policy, stated that: “Seeds and pesticide products are essential for farmers and ultimately consumers. We need to ensure effective competition so that farmers can have access to innovative products, better quality and also purchase products at competitive prices. And at the same time maintain an environment where companies can innovate and invest in improved products.” The EU’s Commission has preliminary concerns that the proposed MON acquisition could reduce competition in a number of different markets resulting in higher prices, lower quality, less choice and less innovation. Specifically, the initial market investigation identified preliminary concerns in three areas.

The three areas of EU concern include: 1) pesticides - whereby MON and BAYRY are two of a limited number of competitors capable of discovering new active ingredients and developing new formulations; 2) seeds – whereby BAYRY and MON are both active in the breeding of vegetable seeds – and, in light of this, both companies have high combined market shares in a number of these vegetable seeds markets and that some of their products compete directly; and 3) a merged BAYRY/MON entity would hold both the largest portfolio of pesticides products and the strongest global market positions in seeds and traits, making it the largest integrated company in the industry. The EU Commission has until January 8, 2018, to make a decision. The opening of an in-depth investigation does not prejudge the final result of the investigation. In late July 2017, BAYRY and MON submitted commitments to address some of the EU Commission's preliminary concerns, but the Commission considered the commitments insufficient to clearly dismiss its serious doubts as to the transaction's compatibility with the EU Merger Regulation. The EU Commission is cooperating closely with other competition authorities, notably with the U.S. Department of Justice and the antitrust authorities of Australia, Brazil, Canada and South Africa.

The EU Commission’s investigation into the BAYRY/MON merger is clearly serious, but with other major agricultural mergers closing, such investigation may dissipate under the pressure of business lobbyists whose interests seemingly take precedence over the interests of global farmers and consumers in the current global political environment. For its part, BAYRY has put out bids for some of its businesses to satisfy antitrust regulators and close the MON acquisition. In particular, BAYRY has solicited bids for businesses that include canola, cottonseeds, the LibertyLink herbicide-resistant trait and its glufosinate weed killer. It is BAYRY's hope that by divesting such businesses, it may preempt antitrust regulatory concerns in the face of major consolidation in the agricultural seeds and pesticides industry. With this acquisition-related background in mind, let us briefly look at MON’s latest quarterly earnings before concluding. The company recorded as-reported earnings per share of $1.90, an increase from as-reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the latest quarter. MON sees demand for corn and soybeans continuing to grow and the effects of climate change and competition for resources only serving to intensify such demand.

MON sees itself as well positioned to develop the next generation of solutions with its widely licensed climate FieldView platform (which uses data science based on historical crop, field and weather data to provide farmers insights and data of their fields) and its strong foundation of seed, trait, and chemistry solutions. The company noted that it is receiving positive farmer experiences for its Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans, Bollgard 2 Xtend Flex cotton and Climate FieldView products as they reach record levels of penetration. Such new technologies are on more than 125 million farming acres in the U.S. in just two to three years. In addition, MON’s costs have been coming down in both U.S. corn and soybeans and its product pipeline continues to advance. The company received several recent regulatory approvals for new products that it expects to drive intermediate and long-term growth. Given such positive outcomes, MON expects fiscal year 2017 results to be at the high end of the range for as-reported earnings per share and has confirmed that the high end of the range for ongoing earnings per share despite the continued difficult agricultural market. With such forecast in mind, we believe that since other major agricultural company mergers have all closed the odds of the MON acquisition closing decrease due to antitrust and/or national security reasons.

We have been skeptical that the MON acquisition would close for some time. (See our earlier articles where we discussed political/economic reasons for opposing the acquisition on antitrust grounds and where we discussed the acquisition being blocked on national security grounds.) Investors, however, remain confident that such acquisition will close given a perceived more favorable global antitrust regulatory environment. As a result, as BAYRY and MON work to close their transaction through anticipated divestitures, farmers, organizations and politicians against the deal will continue to make additional efforts to block the deal. As noted above, BAYRY is launching asset sales of about $2.5 billion as they argue for regulatory clearance for their merger. With such potential divestitures in mind, investors believe regulatory agencies will approve the MON acquisition given that BAYRY's business in agriculture is primarily focused on pesticides while MON focuses on genetically modified seeds (For a detailed commentary on antitrust-related concerns regarding the MON acquisition, see this article.)

We cannot say with certainty whether all of the relevant regulatory agencies will approve the MON acquisition. If such agencies were doing their job of ensuring competition and innovation for farmers, they would block the MON acquisition. The power of two major agricultural companies, BAYRY and MON, may well win the day and close the deal. One would think that the MON acquisition, given that it is one transaction in a series transactions comprising unprecedented industry consolidation to fight off weak fundamentals in the global agricultural economy, would face more vocal scrutiny and opposition. As agricultural industry companies consolidate, consumers and farmers have argued that a consolidation of the major agricultural companies will decrease research and development by the remaining companies and will result in increased prices for consumers. In addition, some U.S. legislators argue that food/farming technology is critical to U.S. national security. With such opposition in mind, whatever the regulatory outcome of the MON acquisition, the effort to close such acquisition remains a significant effort.

Our view

Our readers may think we are against the closing of the MON acquisition. On an intellectual antitrust grounds, we believe little good can come to farmers/consumers from a handful of major agricultural companies merging to form an even smaller handful of agricultural companies. As a holder of MON shares, we plan to take our proceeds if the acquisition closes and split it amongst three new investments. With this in mind, we have noted in the past if any of the major agricultural mergers were to be blocked it would be the MON acquisition. An acquisition of MON by a foreign company such as BAYRY would appear to be a U.S. national security risk given the importance of MON to the U.S. agricultural economy. As also noted above, environmentalists “hate” MON more than any other major agricultural company. Keep an eye on what the EU Commission does with respect to the MON acquisition. If the EU Commission allows the MON acquisition to close, it is likely that U.S. regulatory agencies will allow the deal to close. The BAYRY/MON merger is the last in the series of three major mergers amongst the major agricultural companies.

Over the long term, if the MON acquisition does not close, an independent MON will likely record above-average earnings growth due to its introduction of next-generation seeds and increased trait penetration, as each contributes to higher average selling prices and generates increased margins. In addition, global population and wealth growth would present opportunities for the company. MON's forward price-to-earnings ratio is 23.60 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.96 and 21.60 based on fiscal year 2018 earnings of $5.42. We note that the median price-to-earnings ratio for MON's shares in the past has been about 20. With this in mind, we believe potential investors should wait for the share price of MON to drop to the $100.25 to $105.70 price range before establishing a full position (a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of 18.50 to 19.50, based on 2018 price-to-earnings estimates). MON's shares currently yield about 1.85 percent. We believe that if antitrust regulators strongly consider farmer/consumer interests, they will oppose the MON acquisition. We also believe that, despite near-term adversities, shareholders of an independent MON would benefit from dividend increases, share buybacks and share price appreciation given the long-term trends that favor the agricultural markets the company sells into.

(Click "Follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on MON and more).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.