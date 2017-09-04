North Korea And Positioning For The Unthinkable

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

Global volatility is ratcheting up at the very same time that we believe the economy and US markets are at an inflection point and could make a drastic downward move. Because of this, we are reiterating our stance that now is a great time to own precious metals, international stocks, foreign currencies and that it is also a great time to have some measured short exposure at a time where people may not have much.



Late in the evening on Saturday of this weekend, the dial on global volatility got turned up to new recent highs as it was announced that North Korea had conducted it's most powerful nuclear test to date. CNN reported,

North Korea carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date on Sunday, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile. The bomb used in the country's sixth-ever nuclear test sent tremors across the region that were 10 times more powerful than Pyongyang's previous test a year ago, Japanese officials said. While the type of bomb used and its size have not been independently verified, if true, the pariah state is a significant step closer to being able to fire a nuclear warhead to the US mainland, as it has repeatedly threatened it could if provoked. Pyongyang has ratcheted up its ballistic missile testing this year and engaged in a fiery exchange of threats with US President Donald Trump. It has developed projectiles that it says could reach the US mainland, and some experts agree that's likely true.

The timing of such a test makes a couple of things very clear to us. The first is that North Korea doesn't seem to have any interest in heeding the warnings not only of the United States, but of the international community. This most recent test was a direct shot across the bow at not only the United States, but China and other nations that have tried to work towards a diplomatic solution to these issues. It doesn't seem as though North Korea is going to let up at any point and President Trump seems to be nearing his wit's end in terms of how he plans on dealing with the situation.



There are numerous risks here. Aside from the risk of actually going to war or making a preemptive strike on North Korea, there is risk of tensions with our political and economic allies across the globe. While we are fairly certain that a consortium of rational minded countries would be able to bond together and construct a solution that all parties agree on, President Trump has shown us so far that he doesn't always necessarily need the approval of anybody to take action that he deems fit. This is simply volatility that's piled on top of more volatility and it doesn't appear as though North Korea or Trump plans on backing down anytime soon.



This latest test comes at a point where the S&P 500 has recently extended itself even further to new all-time highs, as you can see from the chart below.

^SPX data by YCharts

Valuations of equities are at extremely optimistic levels, with the Shiller PE now over 30x. The last 10 years of the market going straight up has caused an unprecedented underlying sense of optimism and false security that we argued last week could come to an end very quickly. We wrote an entire piece last week about how we felt the market was on a "hairpin trigger" and that one bout of serious international volatility could cause profound losses in short order.



Given that North Korea tensions have escalated, it is a great time to take a step back and try to objectively address the value of equities without any type of long or short bias. There are some sectors that remain in value territory, if one thinks the economy will hold up over the next couple of years. Sectors like retail, specialty pharma, airlines and automobiles still look relatively cheap on a price to earnings basis. However, many of these industries are cyclical and some, like retail, are potentially on the brink of collapse.

Most of the blue-chip names across the board that every day investors hold, including technology names, are all priced quite expensively. We don't want to ring the alarm and say now is the time to sell everything and short everything, but we do think it is a great time to offer reaffirmation that having some short exposure and diversifying your portfolio could be the prudent way to manage your portfolio for the next market swing, which we will be which we believe will be lower.



Not only is diversifying across asset classes important, but staying hedged in the event of any type of crisis, whether it is in equities, currency, real estate or in geopolitics, is important. For this, we like to have exposure to precious metals like gold and silver, which we own. As a newer school hedge against the system, we also have a very small percentage of capital in digital currency. Our plan going forward is to remove some exposure to the US equity markets and increase exposure to emerging markets like Australia and New Zealand, where stocks are cheaper. We also plan on diversifying currencies and moving into notoriously strong currencies like the Swiss franc and possibly even some Middle Eastern currencies like the Dinar.



The crazy thing is that you don't even have to reduce all of your exposure to US equities, but rather simply take some profits from the last eight or nine years and just put your portfolio into slightly more of a neutral position and risk adverse strategy. If volatility does ramp way up, the payoff should be meaningful enough that it will make up for whatever you're missing in the current equities and real estate bull market. If not, your losses should be relatively small, as we believe assets like the ones we've mentioned are all in secular long term bull markets that are destined to appreciate over longer periods of time, regardless of whether or not recent volatility catalyzes it quicker.



The problem every time the market crashes is the same: nobody sees it coming and it catches everybody by surprise, which causes capitulation. There are two ways to play the next market crash, whenever it happens. The first is to wait and pile in at the same time when everybody else panics and the second is to position yourself accordingly so that when the unthinkable does happen, you are the first in line to have your "insurance" pay off. With tensions with North Korea on the rise and stocks at all time highs, we are fans of the latter of these two setups and have positioned ourselves accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long gold.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long gold, GDX, bitcoin, GBTC and own SPY puts