Bank Of Montreal: Longest Dividend Streak In Canada

The Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is a historic Canadian bank, with the longest dividend streak of any company in Canada, at 188 years. The bank's American results this past quarter weren't great, but the growth plans are in place to drive better results going forward. The company is trading around fair value, with a generous 4% yield, and has lower exposure to the Canadian housing market among its peers. Although analyst estimates have BMO at lower expected returns than TD, CM, and BNS, I see it as a solid buy today.

Source: Analyst Presentation

BMO drives the majority of its earnings from Canada, but its commercial banking arm in America has grown well over time. It has the highest concentration of its revenues from investment management of its peers, ranking #2 in total assets under management/administration in Canada.

Source: Analyst Presentation

BMO grew net income by 6% in the most recent quarter, with 10% growth so far on the year. Adjusted EPS grew by 4%, and the bank continued to drive strong results across the business. Loans grew 5%, with a 4% uptick in residential mortgages, and solid 8% commercial loan growth. Backing up the loan growth was a very nice 8% deposit growth, with 7% personal and 9% commercial. These results are in-line with what I've come to expect from BMO, and look good in comparison with its peers.

The bank accrued expense growth of 7% from digital investments and some higher employee costs. BMO has lowered its percentage of transactions using a bank teller to 15%, with mobile growing rapidly to overtake online as the new preferred channel. Although expenses were up YOY, they were mostly flat QOQ, so nothing has really changed since writing about these developments last quarter.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Results in US P&C weren't as glowing. Net income was flat YOY, with revenue up 2%. Loans declined 1%, with commercial growth of 5% and a corresponding personal loan decline of 11%. The loan performance was caused mainly by selling the indirect auto portfolio in Q1. Adjusting for that, loans were up 2.5%. Expenses grew 6% for the same reasons as the Canadian banking segment. Deposits were flat QOQ and down YOY. The American segment is an important growth avenue for BMO, making it tough for investors to stomach lackluster results. This is especially true when looking at results from TD and RY. BMO in the past has seen its strongest growth from the commercial segment, which still drove 5% growth, so it may just be a tough quarter for the bank. Looking forward, BMO's American operations are centered in the Midwest, and it is planning to expand into Dallas, Atlanta, Southern California, and Columbus, Ohio. With that, it is very likely we will see a return to stronger growth in its commercial loan growth, and hopefully in commercial deposits, as well.

BMO's Wealth Management and Capital Markets segments account for the largest percentage of the bank's earnings of any of the Canadian banks. The WM segment drove 17% adjusted earnings growth YOY, with a 43% improvement in insurance earnings. Assets under management were up 2% to $15 billion, and assets under administration were up about 1% YOY but down 5% sequentially. It's important to note how well BMO has grown its AUM/AUA over time. In the last 6 years, the company has doubled total AUM/AUA to $878 billion. The launch of the SmartFolio robo-advisor and a very competitive suite of ETFs should keep BMO well insulated as a leading WM bank in Canada. One risk going forward is the price wars we have seen in America between the major brokerages. Trade fees have continued to fall and so have management fees of ETFs. BlackRock holds nearly 50% of the Canadian ETF market, and BMO will have to remain competitive to continue growing its asset base.

Source: Analyst Presentation

As I've detailed in past articles, the Canadian housing market has likely held back the banks, but it appears to be cooling. BMO's low housing exposure, relatively, was actually a bonus for the bank when fears were at their height that the Canadian housing market was in a bubble. Residential mortgages account for only about 15% of the total loan portfolio of the bank, making it less of a factor than it is for CM, for instance. With a loan to value ratio on the uninsured portfolio of 52%, BMO's mortgage book is in-line with the other banks in Canada. Government regulations have likely popped the bubble to an extent, and some experts are calling for a soft landing off of recent highs in Toronto and Vancouver. Now that interest rates are rising, that will likely put a further damper on mortgage growth and housing prices.

Source: Analyst Presentation

Source: Analyst Presentation

The bank's CET1 ratio was mostly flat YOY, with internal capital generation being counteracted by share repurchases and growth in risk-weighted assets. I'm a fan of the banks repurchasing shares to at least counteract dilution and especially when trading at sub-12X earnings multiples. This is especially true so long as the banks are maintaining strong CET1 ratios. 11% is in-line with peers and well above the regulatory requirement of 6%, so I see no reason not to continue buying back shares.

BMO has the weakest efficiency ratio among its peers. Efficiency ratio is a measure of expenses compared to total revenues, which obviously benefits from efficiencies of scale. Therefore, it makes sense that RY leads the way with a ~42% efficiency ratio. However, BNS and TD sit around the low 50's. Even CM, the smallest of the Big 5, is at around 58%. Expenses have grown at all of the banks as they rollout improvements in their digital and mobile capabilities, which has largely counteracted any cost-cutting measure. However, it would be good to see BMO improving its efficiency ratio somewhat to come more in-line with its peers. Operating leverage was above 3% YTD, which measures the growth in revenue versus the growth in expenses. Management is shooting for 2%, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

Net interest margin was up strongly this last quarter on the back of a Bank of Canada rate hike. Interest rates are now at 0.75%, and are expected to continue rising on the back of promising economic data.

BMO Return on Equity (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

BMO has maintained the worst ROE among its peers over the past several years. However, it is mostly in-line with TD and BNS. TD has a large American retail banking exposure, which has historically weighed on Canadian bank ROE figures. CM has had the strongest ROE due to its lack of American operations until recently. BMO's 68% of Canadian P&C is slightly higher than TD's 59%, so I would expect the 2 banks to have similar ROE going forward.

BMO Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

BMO maintained their dividend constant this quarter, but it was hiked twice since last year's dividend of C$0.86 by 4.6% to C$0.90. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 3.99%, with a payout ratio of only 43.10%. YTD free cash flow is $7 billion, with long-term debt of about $3.3B. With a target payout ratio of 40-50%, there is plenty of room for continued dividend hikes.

Looking at the recent valuation for BMO, it has recently returned to its average valuation around 11X earnings. With a dividend yield of ~4%, it is priced very reasonably at present.

Looking longer-term, it paints a similar picture, with BMO coming down to its long-term average valuation recently.

Based on analyst estimates and maintaining its current valuation, an investment in BMO today would yield an annualized total return of close to 9%. This isn't as high as some of its peers, but is in-line with RY's current expectations. However, BMO offers different prospects with its lower housing exposure, stronger Wealth Management segment, and commercial growth in America. I see the bank as trading around fair value today, and offering strong prospects for dividend growth going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, CM, BNS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.