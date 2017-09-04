Wells Fargo: Oops

Wells Fargo (WFC) never fails to impress. I get that things can never be that bad when you’re a $200+ billion market cap bank. The bank has said that there are were 70% more fraudulent accounts opened by Wells Fargo employees on behalf of customers than previously noted. The number of false accounts opened by Wells Fargo went from the previously expected 2.1 million to now 3.5 million. Will more customers lose trust in Wells Fargo - i.e. will we continue to see a fall in new accounts opened at Wells and will some customers even jump ship?



The bank is refunding another $2.8 million to cover fees and charges for its customers -- this is on top of the $3.3 million it’s already paid. But small change for a bank making $56.5 billion in annual sales. The move does little to rebuild trust in my opinion. And as we’ve seen, Wells Fargo has been doing a number of shady things. This includes forcing auto insurance on customers that didn’t need it, changes to mortgage repayment terms, withholding car loan refunds, etc. For Wells Fargo’s misgivings, what also came to light is that the bank had enrolled more than half a million accounts in online bill pay.



Where there’s one cockroach, there’s many -- as Warren Buffett alluded when speaking about Wells. Granted, he’s a major shareholder here. But unwinding a 9.4% stake in one of the nation’s largest banks is next to impossible. And Wells Fargo continues to trade at multi-year highs.



The CEO, John Stumpf, under whom all this happened, is gone -- but the horrid corporate culture still exists. The fraud wasn’t limited to just a few divisions; it is widespread throughout the company. Wells Fargo was aware of the issues and tried to cover them up, firing whistleblowers. There’s a new push for the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee to force Wells Fargo executives back to Capitol Hill to face questioning. By all accounts, that’ll happen.



There will remain plenty of overhang with Wells Fargo. Will Buffett abandon ship? It’s not likely, but what is likely is that Wells Fargo sees a pullback. Wells Fargo has previously been awarded a premium multiple given the fact that it could generate more revenue per customer versus the other banks. Come to find out, that was all a lie and Wells Fargo’s ‘better’ numbers was thanks to fraudulent accounts.



Now that Wells is on a tighter leash (read: fewer fake accounts), the numbers are already coming in line with peers. Wells Fargo’s operating margin topped out at nearly 42% just before the fraud was exposed. Since then, it’s fallen every quarter, now down to 35.75%. JPMorgan (JPM) has passed Wells Fargo in terms of operating margin for the first time in half a decade. Wells Fargo’s return on equity also topped out in 2014, and everything appears to be on the downhill for Wells Fargo from here. Still, it trades as the most expensive big bank around, at 1.4 times. I expect this to continue falling and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect Wells Fargo stock price to return to the low $40s. And there’s no activist investor coming to the rescue to shake up the board. For one, Wells Fargo is a massive company that faces a lot of regulation, and second, it has Buffett as a major shareholder. That can be positive, but when it comes to an activist intervention, it’s a negative.

