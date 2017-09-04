Valuation Dashboard: Energy And Materials - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Integrated Oil/Gas looks the only undervalued industry in these 2 sectors. However, the profitability measured by ROE stays below the historical average. The Paper/Wood and Construction Materials industries are expensive for 2 valuation ratios, but have a better Price/Free Cash Flow than the historical baseline. Other industries are widely overvalued. The worst-looking groups in these two sectors according to my metrics are Energy Equipment/Services and Packaging.

Since last month:

P/E is stable in most of Energy and Materials industries, but deteriorated in Energy Equipment/Services and Paper/Wood.

P/S has improved in Chemicals, Construction Materials and deteriorated in Paper/Wood.

P/FCF has improved in Energy Equipment/Services, Packaging, Paper/Wood and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in Integrated Oil/Gas, Metals/Mining and deteriorated in Construction Materials.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in Energy (XLE) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4% and the Materials ETF (XLB) has beaten it by about 1%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in Energy and Materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Andeavor (ANDV), Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG), FMC Corp. (FMC), Newmont Mining Corp (NEM), Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) CHEM LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) CHEM Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) CHEM PolyOne Corp (POL) CHEM Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) CHEM Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) MINING Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) MINING Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) MINING Owens-Illinois Inc. (OI) PACKAGING Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) PACKAGING

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Energy and Materials on 9/1/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Energy Equip./Sces 75 24.2 -209.92% 1.23 1.73 28.90% 16.66 35.34 52.86% -14.33 7.34 -21.67 Intergrated Oil/Gas 19.19 18.53 -3.56% 2.46 3.35 26.57% 26.57 29.03 8.47% 0.04 4.47 -4.43 Chemicals 25.57 18.48 -38.37% 1.64 1.21 -35.54% 32.06 25.37 -26.37% 8.88 6.74 2.14 Construction Materials 29.27 21.44 -36.52% 1.77 1.16 -52.59% 32.89 40.5 18.79% 3.01 5.77 -2.76 Packaging 24.13 17.96 -34.35% 1.15 0.61 -88.52% 27.37 20.09 -36.24% 19.91 8.34 11.57 Metals/Mining 27.79 19.83 -40.14% 3.44 2.65 -29.81% 28.87 25.53 -13.08% -10.44 -8.6 -1.84 Paper/Wood 31.61 21.27 -48.61% 1.05 0.72 -45.83% 18.9 22.81 17.14% 8.32 4.99 3.33

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:



ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with SPY in 1 month.



