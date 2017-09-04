Good News For Nightstar And Biotech

While there are some legitimate and serious concerns, investors should keep a positive view towards Nightstar in the lead up to its IPO.

British biotech firm Nightstar Therapeutics is entering the market at a time when biotech IPOs have done rather well over the past year.

The biotech market has done well in 2017, but not so well that investors are worrying about another biotech bubble as happened a few years ago. An independent biotech analyst found that 16 of the 22 biotech IPOs which have launched in 2017 are above their initial price point, with the best being BeyondSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) at its current share price of $40.59 compared to an initial price of $20.

Now Nightstar Therapeutics (Pending:NITE) has entered this market as it has filed with the SEC for an $86 million IPO. Nightstar has not disclosed how many shares it intends to sell nor the price. It is working on genetic therapies to develop a treatment for choroideremia, a rare genetic disease which causes eyesight to degenerate over time.

Like many biotech companies, Nightstar is betting a great deal on its genetic therapies and currently is dependent on investment in India to keep its operations going. But a first glance indicates that there is a great deal to spark investors’ initial interests, and they should seriously consider taking a look after further information is released.

Some Promising Drugs

Nightstar in its SEC report states that it is “focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise progress to blindness.” But while Nightstar may talk of treatments, the only treatment worth serious discussion at this time is NSR-REP1, the treatment for choroideremia. Nightstar has two other drugs for differential retinal disorders, but one is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial which will have preliminary data in 2018 and the other is even further behind.

The fact that investors may be looking at a biotech drug with only one major treatment is a major downside, but there is a lot going for it. NSR-REP1 is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials which will begin in early 2018. In earlier trials, “over 90% of patients treated with NSR-REP1 have either maintained or improved their visual acuity.”

As there is no cure for choroideremia at this time, NSR-REP1 could be prove to be profitable and has already received orphan drug status both from the United States and the EU. Furthermore, Nightstar has a head start over its competition. Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), another biotech company which has performed well in 2017, is also working on a drug to combat choroideremia but is currently only in phase 1/2.

Nightstar has a great deal riding on NSR-REP1’s success, and investors worried about the possibilities of failure may want to look elsewhere. But the potential rewards of success to create a treatment for a disease which there is no cure as well as the treatment’s advanced stage on the clinical trial process are very good signs.

Raising enough cash

Like many biotech IPOs, Nightstar’s revenue is nonexistent and investors must worry about its ability to raise money. However, Nightstar appears to be in decent financial shape. It reports having $69.5 million in cash as of June 30, 2017, after undergoing a Series C financing round where it raised $45 million. By comparison, the company had a net loss of over $12 million in 2016 and $7.7 million in the six months ending June 30, 2017, as well as an accumulated deficit of $40 million. With the cash it has on hand and the additional funds it will raise by going public, Nightstar will be in good financial shape going forward.

But the company has seemingly raised this money by going to private investors, which raises the questions about a lack of interest from potential partners. Nightstar is working together with Oxford University and Oxford BioMedica Limited to obtain certain products to help develop its treatments, but investors should ask Nightstar about plans to collaborate with American pharmaceutical companies.

Good signs and bad

Biotech stocks are always volatile and carry a higher degree of risk, and Nightstar must answer certain questions as it prepares to go on its roadshow. Will it find American partners? How soon will NSR-REP1 be marketable, and how certain is it that the other drugs will get past the clinical trials as well?

But despite these questions, Nightstar has an orphan drug which appears to be progressing ahead of its competitors and is in good financial shape. There is still plenty of time until Nightstar launches for it to answer further questions, and investors should seriously consider a firm which is going ahead under a solid biotech market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.