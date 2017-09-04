A Closer Look At The XIV, And How It Co-Moves (Or Doesn't) With SPY

How does XIV co-move with long US equity as measured by the S&P 500?

XIV has earned some very strong returns over the past thirteen months, and this kind of stellar performance is not tied to any one single time period.

XIV has been a topic off frequent discussion on our daily Market Volatility Bulletin. The returns of the popular ETN, issued by VelocityShares, have been quite strong this past year (79% YTD).

Many question how well the trading vehicle is understood by those who adopt its use. There is debate as to whether this is an appropriate buy-and-hold investment, or whether it should strictly be used for day trading or swing trading. Some believe it can act as a substitute for long US equity, while others believe this is not appropriate for any number of reasons.

We want to take some time to highlight some core features of this popular ETP for your consideration.

XIV Product Snapshot

Product Name: VelocityShares Daily Inverse Short-Term ETN

Ticker: XIV

Issuer: Credit Suisse Group AG

Inception Date: Nov. 29, 2010

Note Maturity Date: Dec. 4, 2030

Expense Ratio: 1.35%

Average Daily Volume: 13,225,387

Below is the visual performance of XIV (in blue) vs. the S&P 500 (SPY in green) since inception.

Source: FinanceYahoo!.com

The VelocityShares Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN seeks to provide a non-leveraged, inverse return of an index of first- and second-month VIX futures, with a weighted average maturity of 30 days out. VelocityShares and Credit Suisse manage to provide a consistent 30-day outlook by resetting exposure levels daily, updating their mix of futures contracts.

ETFs vs. ETNs

While ETFs and ETNs trade and act similarly, there are a few crucial differences that readers must know before investing or trading in these products. Both products are designed to track some asset or benchmark, and trade on an exchange. When investing in an ETF, you become the owner of a small portion of assets. It is important to note that when investing in an ETN, you only become the owner of unsecured debt issued by the institution which underwrites the fund.

We link to an article that highlights the differences between the ETF and ETN structure. We will point out that the ETN structure is more tax efficient than the ETF structure, especially as it concerns futures contracts like the VIX. We are not here to dispute which structure is preferable, but rather to highlight that there is some default risk with respects to ETNs.

Fund Benefits and Shortcomings

Due to the term structure of a market like the VIX, which, as we've noted previously, is almost constantly in contango, the shortcomings of an inverse fund are not as obviously as a traditionally structured VIX ETP. As the reader will notice from the chart above, the fund does quite poorly during those brief episodes when VIX futures term structure switches into backwardation.

While extremely uncommon over the past several years, a backwardated VIX futures market will force the fund into continually purchasing more expensive, close-dated contracts, and selling cheaper, farther-dated VIX contracts. While questionable as a large "buy-and-hold" component in an investment portfolio, the ETN's return since inception cannot be denied.

Fund Holdings

Similar to fund holdings of the VXX, Credit Suisse must only balance a mixture of two near-dated futures contracts. Currently, the fund holds approximately 44% of its portfolio in short positions on the Sep 2017 VX contract, with 56% held in short positions on the Oct 2017 VX contract.

Source: VelocityShares

For more information, be sure to visit the fund's prospectus, provided by VelocityShares.

Volume

Volume on XIV varies quite a bit. Importantly, it tends to increase dramatically around equity market stress points. We’ve drawn out this data and attached labels next to brief but large spikes so as to illustrate this point.

Annual Returns

Source: Morningstar

It bears mentioning that while XIV has proven itself capable of extraordinary returns (2012, 2013, 2016 and YTD), it is not all roses. In 2011 the newly minted ETN was down 45.5% for the year. 2014 and 2015 were losing years, -9.4% and -17.2% respectively.

Moreover, even when the ETP generates some mouthwatering returns, even over the course of a couple years, it can hand them back quite rapidly. Consider that even though the XIV had outperformed SPY substantially beginning in October 2011 and continuing through June 2015, all the outperformance was surrendered over the course of just six months. Clearly risk management is critical here, and it is difficult to say too much about how the ETP will perform relative to straight long equity.

XIV Movement in Relation to the S&P 500

We can see that XIV movements certainly carry higher degrees of vicissitude than do S&P movements (see scales).

Large down movements in the S&P tend to correspond to very large down movements in XIV.

Note that while the bulk of the data reside in the first and third quadrants (S&P and XIV tend to move up and down together). But this is by no means iron clad; in fact, on a daily basis these two indexes only move in the same direction 59.8% of the time!

Since inception, the mean daily return for XIV has been significantly higher than for the S&P 500 price-only index (which is saying something!). That said, the daily standard deviation of returns is also much higher for XIV. The daily return:risk ratio has actually been significantly higher for raw US equity than for XIV since the Nov 2010 inception.

Certainly giant increases or decreases are more likely for XIV.

Finally, the daily correlation coefficient between the two series is not all that high, though still positive. In fact, the R-square statistic comes out to about 10%, which means that on a daily basis only about 10% of the variance of XIV from its mean can be explained by variance of the S&P from its mean.

Wrap up

We’ll leave it there for today. We will also include the Excel file that we used to generate these tables should you be interested in viewing them or poking around. We don’t believe there are any errors, but if you find any please do bring it to our attention. Our goal at TBOT is to prompt discussion, respectful disagreement, and make everyone better (ourselves included) for the effort of writing/reading.

Thank you for reading. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend.

XIV_Analysis.xlsx

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.