And Now For Those Tax Cuts

And there are significant hurdles to overcome and depending on what's actually in the bill, its effectiveness could very well disappoint.

It would indeed be beneficial for stocks, but so far we have seen intentions, no concrete proposals let alone bills.

The administration is arguing it's now focused on tax reform, a major driver of the post-election rally in stocks.

After the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Trump administration is now embarking on tax cuts, or tax reform if you like, and this might be one factor in the renewed rally on Wall Street at the moment.

However, don't get your hopes up too high, the plans face important hurdles and even if they manage to surpass these, they are not likely to do much for the economy.

The first thing to note is that the Trump administration doesn't actually have a tax plan, at least not one in the traditional sense of the meaning, one that can be sent to Congress. There are various sketches and intents, neatly summarized by Bloomberg:

Trump outlined four principles that he’s referred to before -- simplifying the tax code and closing loopholes that benefit wealthy Americans and special interests; slashing the corporate rate to create more jobs and higher wages; providing tax relief for middle-class families; and cutting the tax companies would pay to bring back the trillions of dollars in profit that they currently hold offshore.

But the only progress that seems to have been made is to rule out the border tax, the rest are just bullet points of intent, not legislative proposals let alone a tax bill. This lack of progress is worrying some observers, from Bloomberg:

“They’re nowhere. They’re just nowhere,” said Henrietta Treyz, a tax analyst with Veda Partners and former Senate tax staffer. “I see them putting these ideas out as though they’re making progress, but they are the same regurgitated ideas we’ve been talking about for 20 years that have never gotten past the white-paper stage.”

We'll leave the implementation problems aside and concentrate on the possible impact on the economy and what it means for investors, the most significant for the latter is what will happen to corporate tax.

Corporate tax

Let's start with the central, and for investors most relevant part, corporate taxes. It's Trump's desire to cut corporate tax to 15% as he argues that US corporate tax is the highest in the world. Nominally that might be the case, but few if any companies actually pay that 35% corporate rate, from Vox:

According to a 2017 Congressional Budget Office report, the US’s effective corporate tax rate — the rate that factors in these loopholes — clocks in at 18.6 percent. That’s lower than in Japan (21.7 percent) and the UK (18.7 percent) and only a few percentage points higher than Germany (15.5 percent). Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban Brookings Tax Policy Center, told me that the loopholes are so pervasive that the formal rate is “irrelevant.”

Corporate tax receipts as a percentage of GDP have also declined, despite very high profits:

We're inclined to say that with healthcare cost rising and comprising 17%+ of GDP, healthcare reform is considerably more urgent than corporate tax reform and will have a much bigger impact on US competitiveness.



Will it work?

There are good reasons why a corporate tax cut might not be such a boon to economic growth and job creation:

Investment isn't very sensitive to interest rates, they're unlikely to be sensitive to tax rates.

Companies do not lack funding

History

Corporate governance

Mobile capital/mobility

Sensitivity

Economists know that business investment isn't very sensitive to changes in interest rates, and because of that, there are few reasons to expect higher sensitivity to tax rates. Indeed, a study by the Institute on Tax and Economic Policy found that companies which already paid low taxes:

these companies are already paying the lower level of taxes and have not created more jobs. In fact, while the total rate of job creation among the US private sector as a whole was 6%, these 92 companies saw a 1% decline in employment.

Funds

It is difficult to argue that companies have no access to funds, corporate profits and cash holdings are at record highs and interest rates are still hovering just above all-time lows.

That is, if companies wanted to invest they would almost certainly find a way to finance the expansion. Some argue that while credit might be cheap, it's not readily available, but there is little to substantiate this, from the NFIB Small Business Economic Trends (PDF):

Four percent of owners reported that all their borrowing needs were not satisfied, up 1 point and historically very low. Twenty-seven percent reported all credit needs met (down 4 points) and 54 percent explicitly said they did not want a loan, up 3 points.

Just 4% of small business owners report trouble getting enough credit, historically very low.

Corporate governance

Another sign that companies have plenty of funds available for investment if they wish to do so comes from corporate governance as companies plough back vast sums of money to shareholders, according to Barclay's (from ZeroHedge):

over the last few years payouts have exceeded earnings for the S&P 500, which is rare. It almost happened in 2014, when the total payout ratio was 99%. In 2015, it did happen. It will happen again in 2016, based on Barc estimates, as net income is likely to be less than $900 billion against $1 trillion of dividends and buybacks. Prior to 2015, companies in the S&P 500, in aggregate, had paid out more than they earned only six other times during the last 50 years. It has never happened more than two years in a row (Figure 2).

Do we have any reason to assume a tax cut would change this behavior? Not really. If lower taxes won't have much bearing on business investment, what will? Well, this isn't rocket science.

Higher growth

The funny thing is, what does help investment much more than tax cuts or even lower interest rates is the prospects of higher growth. In a way, this is something of a virtuous cycle, or self-fulfilling prophesy.

This isn't surprising, one variable that has a much stronger bearing on investment is capacity utilization.

From FT Alphaville:

One major influence on weak net private nonresidential fixed investment over the past 15 years has been the growing and pervasive overcapacity. The peaks in industry capacity utilization have trended lower over that time, implying a growing stockpile of idle capacity. While there is no equivalent capacity utilization data for the services sector, other data such as office vacancies and the ratio of capital stock to value added also corroborate the presence of broad-based, economy-wide overcapacity.

Basically this is a demand issue, and there are a couple of things that help:

The fall in the dollar helps, as it shifts demand from foreign to domestic goods and services.

A big infrastructure build-out, which is a good idea anyway as the US could do with some maintenance, interest rates are near all-time lows and this will also improve the supply side of the US economy.

Shifting income from high savers to low savers, for instance through progressive tax.

The tax cuts that are likely proposed by the Administration might not help all that much in this respect:

Insofar as it shifts income from low savers to high savers, which seems pretty likely with stuff like lowering corporate tax, capital gains tax, inheritance tax, etc.

Insofar as it leads to a substantial increase in the deficit, followed by cuts in public spending that basically fall on low savers.

Then there is another thing, here is Krugman that when companies have a lot of market power:

Cutting the tax rate on such profits won’t make them employ more people, driving up the demand for labor and hence wages; it will just let them keep more of their rents.

Achievable?

It might seem that introducing sweeping tax reductions would be politically popular but there are considerable hurdles. For starters, the tax cuts cannot be permanent, unless they can muster 60+ votes in the Senate.

Otherwise, they are (like the Bush tax cuts) limited to a 10-year period in order to qualify for budget reconciliation procedures which can be passed by simple majority.

The financing part is probably even more difficult, there are awkward choices:

Drastically reduce public spending

Reduce tax deductions

Increase the deficit

Voodoo economics assumptions

The first got underway by the proposed Government budget but despite some drastic cuts this approach is hampered by Trump's promise not to cut social security and increase military spending. The rest of the budget is simply not big enough to make much of a difference. Here is Josh Barro explained in Business Insider:

If a deduction is big enough to matter, it will have a powerful lobby fighting to keep it. And if the deduction is in the individual tax code, a lot of regular taxpayers who use it will bristle at the idea that they are a "special interest" or among "the wealthy and powerful few." In April, top White House adviser Gary Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked about eliminating all itemized deductions in the personal income tax except those for mortgage-interest and charitable deductions.

As it happens, this policy proposal leaves 11 of the biggest 13 deductions untouched, so that's not going to cut it.

Increasing the deficit is also not an attractive option, which leaves the administration to simply assume heroic ("Voodoo") growth effects, something which hasn't happened in the past under more favorable circumstances.

For instance, in the 1980s, interest rates came down quickly from sky-high levels, the economy emerged from a deep recession, the labor force grew twice as fast and productivity growth was higher as well, but still the deficit increased after some major tax cuts.

The main mechanism that should accelerate growth is higher business investment, but we've already discussed above that corporate tax cuts aren't likely to make a big enough impact.

Conclusion

Nobody doubts that the US needs an overhaul of the tax code, but expecting a dramatic impact on US economic growth depends on how this impact business investment and spending and there are reasons not to be overly optimistic here.

Then there are problems of getting it through Congress, and financing tax cuts. The latter could very well undo part of the stimulative effect on the economy, especially when financed through major spending cuts or big income shifts towards high savers.

For investors, the picture is somewhat more optimistic. As long as the perspective of major corporate tax cuts is alive, it is likely to produce some tailwind on the markets. Also, insofar as corporate tax cuts directly lead to higher after-tax corporate income, they will boost share prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.