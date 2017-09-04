An Escalating Nuclear Situation: Buy Raytheon And Lockheed Martin Calls

LMT and RTN seem to have the best focus and specialization to benefit in the near term and long term.

Ticker P/E Ratio PEG Ratio Dividend Yield RTN 25.04 2.67 1.76% LMT 23.80 4.04 2.41% HII 17.53 1.15 1.12%

What Happened

After announcing that it has developed an “advanced hydrogen bomb” of “great destructive power,” it appears that North Korea has conducted another possible nuclear test. For those not keeping track, this would be North Korea's 6th nuclear test. The test explosions have had a progressively stronger yield since the first test on October 9th, 2006. North Korea has previously claimed to have developed and tested a hydrogen bomb during their fourth nuclear weapon test in January of 2016, although it is widely believed that the explosion was not powerful enough for this to be the case, and that the weapon was in fact a fission bomb. The most recent explosion is estimated to have produced a yield almost 10 times larger than the previous test. Hydrogen bomb or not, it is evident that North Korea has tested a highly destructive weapon at their Punggye-ri test site.

Previous Test Launches And Their Effects

This may be horrible news for the world we live in, but it is likely good news for investors in defense/military companies. I have been watching Raytheon for quite some time, and the steady flow of news about the North Korea situation this year has coincided with a significant and fairly steady increase in stock price.

Here is a list of North Korean missile test launches and other notable events occurring this year (dates with no description are non-ICBM missile tests):

January 1 st – North Korea says it will test-fire an ICBM

– North Korea says it will test-fire an ICBM February 11 th

March 6 th , 22 nd

, 22 April 4 th , 16 th , 29 th

, 16 , 29 May 13 th , 21 st , 28 th

, 21 , 28 June 8 th

July 4 th , July 28 th – Hwasong-14 ICBM tests

, July 28 – Hwasong-14 ICBM tests August 8 th – Trump: “with fire and fury”

– Trump: “with fire and fury” August 26 th

August 29th – ballistic missile fired over Japan

Looking at the 6-month charts from Thinkorswim, the most significant events seem to be news related to the ICBM tests, with a case of buy the ICBM test-launch news, sell the Trump threats. I have marked these events on the charts with solid vertical salmon-red lines so you can examine their effect on the stock price. Despite some selling after recent highs, both stocks have held on to their gains and show signs of further growth.

What Makes These Companies So Favorable?

So why do I favor Raytheon and Lockheed Martin over other defense sector companies? My main reasoning is simple: they make the most effective and prominent weapons of our time, and the foreseeable future. I am talking about missiles, and the means to deliver them. News about both sides of the stand-off in Korea is largely focused on missiles and missile defense systems. The missile making business has many advantages. Firstly, there is a high global demand for your product. Secondly, your product carries a high price tag. Thirdly, your product can only be used once, and then your customer needs to buy more of them! It is also important to note that LMT makes the THAAD missile defense system, which includes Raytheon-built radar. Both Raytheon and Lockheed Martin produce numerous other devices used for missile defense. Raytheon is also favorable due to their involvement in cybersecurity and computerized systems.

My honorable mention for defense companies to own for the future would have to be Huntington Ingalls Industries. HII has a reasonable P/E of ~17. HII is the main producer of our military's naval vessels. Our nation's aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines give our military a mobile global presence, and are also effective delivery systems for the aforementioned missiles. Below is a 6-month chart of HII for comparison.

Investment Strategy And Risks

The simplest and possibly least risky strategy would be to simply hold the stock over the long term. To take advantage of the volatility that will likely result from the recent news, investors can consider buying calls, selling puts, or a combination of the two, depending on how much capital you have available and the amount of risk you want to take on. In direct response to the recent nuclear test, I am considering buying RTN and/or LMT calls that expire 1-2 months from now. These should be monitored closely to take profits – the sooner the better for options with such a short time period before expiration.

One possible risk of this strategy during this time period is the possibility that the debt-ceiling is not raised, causing a government shutdown on Oct. 1st, although an investor holding these short-term calls would preferably have taken profits beforehand. If you want to go long on the stock or already own shares, this shouldn't be much of a worry. I believe RTN and LMT shares should be good to hold long term until at least the next presidential election. RTN's P/E ratio has gotten a little high this year at ~25, but it seems to me that the market is valuing the company's higher potential for future growth in comparison to its defense industry peers.

There is also a recent report from the Washington Post about the President preparing to withdraw from the U.S. trade deal with South Korea. I'm not sure what effect this will have on the whole situation. Is the tension with North Korea being used as leverage to get a better deal? Will this result in massive South Korean purchases of military equipment from US companies? Let me know what you think in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RTN, LMT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.