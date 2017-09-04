Abercrombie & Fitch: Time To Grab That Juicy Dividend

We believe investors should lock in the 6+% dividend and get paid to wait for the market to correct.

We believe this isn’t a one-off - Abercrombie’s comparable sales have been trending higher since they bottomed in the third quarter of 2016.

Analysis

We believe that the market is undervaluing Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF). A fair valuation, after factoring its sales stabilization, is around 0.37x net sales, leading to a $17.4 target price, more than a 30% premium to today's levels. Combined with its 6.1% dividend yield, we believe investors could reap a total return of at least 35% by buying the stock today.

Retail Stocks Still Down in the Dumps… but Abercrombie is Flying High

While US retail sales have risen by 4% in the year-to-date, this relatively heady performance hasn't been felt across all sectors. Clothing and Accessories stores in particular have barely budged, rising by just 0.2% in the year-to-date, suggesting that while Americans have continued to spend at a healthy pace, they're being selective and not spending as much on clothing as they used to.

In this light, it's not surprising to understand why shares of retail stocks overall, as represented by the SPDR Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), have fallen by close to 12% this year. What is surprising is that among a select group of gainers, one stock has stood out owing to a recent surge: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Stabilizing sales in the second quarter - when Abercrombie surprised investors by reporting a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss of $0.16 per share compared to analyst expectations of $0.33 - helped to propel the stock past its peer group. As a consequence, the stock has received a number of earnings upgrades and the stock has built on that momentum to overtake the performance of Gap (NYSE:GPS), the bulwark of the retail apparel sector, which has traded flat in 2017.

Dividend: Still Strong After the Surge

A 39% surge since reporting its earnings on August 24th is the definition of momentum and investors might be wary that the stock may be close to a pullback. That's a legitimate concern, but investors with dividends in mind should note that the stock is still yielding around 6.1%, making it one of the highest-yielding retail stocks around.

The interesting aspect to all this is that an investor who bought Abercrombie shares at the end of last year (we recommended adding it to your watchlist July 2016) has already earned a total return of 12.6% - one that surpasses the year-to-date performance of both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. A big majority of this year-to-date return derives from earned dividends.

Meanwhile, Abercrombie's current dividend yield is more than two-and-a-half times the yield of either index. Taken in a vacuum, Abercrombie has been a solid investment for patient investors, surprising for a company that only recently abandoned its plan to sell itself.

The question now is whether there's more upside left.

Stabilized Sales… and What Else?

That Abercrombie's sales stabilized doesn't necessarily mean that its sales grew. In fact, the company reported second-quarter net revenues that were 50 basis points lower than they were a year ago. Comps were only 1% lower in the second quarter compared to 3% in the first quarter.

As such, while Abercrombie's sales are no longer dropping at the pace they did in previous quarters, they still have to turn the corner towards actually growing on a sequential or annualized basis. This is something that will be a big challenge in a consumer spending environment that doesn't favor apparel sales, and one of the reasons behind its abandoned plan to sell itself.

What may also concern other investors is that Abercrombie may have given it sales a shot in the arm at the expense of lower profitability. To wit, Abercrombie's gross margins in the second quarter of 2017 were notably 180 basis points lower than in 2016.

Still, Abercrombie does have room to surrender some profitability in a manner that will not cheapen its brand. To put this in proper context, even at 59.1%, the current gross margin is actually still around 1,020 basis points better - a function of its more premium positioning among retail brands in the same demographic space like American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Gap's main Gap line. In short, Abercrombie has some margin slack to give without moving down-market.

What's more, Abercrombie has actually done a better job of reducing its operating leverage and selling expense. Specifically, store and distribution expenses as a percentage of its net sales fell by 150 basis points in the second quarter. The positive effect from this lower store overhead was complemented by a 30 basis point drop in its SG&A. So, while Abercrombie's nominal second-quarter loss was wider than a year earlier, after excluding asset impairment charges and other non-recurring expenses, its net loss per share actually fell from $0.19 in the second quarter of 2016 to a lesser $0.16 in the second quarter of this year.

As far as sales trends are concerned, Abercrombie does appear headed in the right direction - across its entire line, comparable sales appear to have bottomed in the third quarter of 2016 - and while Hollister remains a drag in terms of top-line comps, the encouraging development is that its sales are no longer falling in the mid-double digits.

A lot the improvement can be traced to CEO Fran Horowitz's revitalization strategy which focuses on making it easier for customers to find the merchandise they'd like in-store as well as offering a deeper and broader variety of styles and colors - in essence aligning the entire store experience in a way that makes it more likely that a customer will actually buy something.

Conclusion

Abercrombie's market cap is currently $866 million compared to likely net sales of just under $3.2 billion this year. That means that it's trading at a multiple of little over a quarter for every dollar of sales - far lower than the current forward sales multiple of its peer group, which is around $1.16 per dollar of revenue.

This might be selling the company too low considering that its sales are now turning the corner and that it could actually break-even for the year. In our view, the company is likely to post a loss of around $0.05 per share this year, close enough to break-even that it may be wise for investors to look at buying the stock while it's still early.

Considering Abercrombie's expected net loss for this year, our preferred valuation metric is the company's forward price sales, and we believe that this could improve from 0.27 times sales to around 0.37 times sales, still a long way from the measure of its industry, but an adjustment that leads to a target price of $17.4 per share. This would imply an upside of nearly 36% that would, if attained, combine with its dividend yield to give investors a total return of 42%. A steep climb, for sure - but after the stock climbed over 39% in a span of weeks, we wouldn't rule it out. Neither should savvy investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.