Is The 'Two Step' The Last Dance Of The Bull Market?

Introduction

Many years ago when people actually held each other there was a very energetic fast dance called the "two step" which exhausted the dancers and often at the end left them clinging to each other. I am wondering whether there is a reasonable chance that we are setting up a "two step" dance before we have the "big one," a once in a generation major decline.

A Contrarian View of Current Sentiment

A basic belief derived from history is that the only attribute that market survivors share is a well earned sense of humility. A study of history through the ages, cultures, and fields of endeavor shows that at critical points most people are wrong, but not always. Viewing the current stock market through that lens raises the possibility that we can be on the edge of a meaningful market advance.

A number of good market analysts pay more attention to sentiments and shifts in sentiments than economic and financial ratios. There are a number of sentiment readings, some published in Barron's each week. One that has caught my eye is the weekly readings from the American Association of Individual Investors which also parallels my sense of institutional investors thinking as indicated by changes in transaction volume. In the last three weeks, the percentage of bullish individuals has dropped from 34.2% to 25.0% with only a minor increase in neutral views going from 33.0% to 35.1% with a major rise in the bearish column from 32.8% to 39.9%. One can understand that the current political and military events are matters of concern, but in theory, investors should have longer term time horizons than day traders. Both my study of history in general and the learned analysis from the racetrack suggests to me that the odds, not the certainty, is that the dramatic switch in sentiment is wrong.

Interesting to me is that market volume has not picked up. This indicates to me that while people are generally worried about conditions, they are not now acting to preserve their wealth or that of their clients.

Stock Market Analysis

What is more interesting to me, particularly as an investor in some smaller cap funds, is that the NASDAQ index has gone to a new high. The older and broader indices, both in the US and a number of other markets, are in striking range of new highs. While the NASDAQ index did hit a new high on a light volume Friday, it did not go up to qualify as a clean breakout of a past trading range and could reverse and create a top. Recognizing I am intrigued with the possibility that the index will achieve a breakout velocity.

The tactical importance of a breakout, particularly if followed by others, is that the prior reversal pattern, called "head and shoulders", becomes a base for a material advance. The base will show a rather large volume of past sellers who may feel the need to get back into the market to participate in future gains. Often the past sellers left large relatively high quality stocks and now may feel the need to quickly catch up through more than normal (for them) speculative investing.

Thus, a vigorous "two step" dance could be in our future.

Fears of "The Big One"

One way I attempt to keep up with investing globally is when possible to read English language foreign media both for their local and global views. Recently, I read an article in The Star Online from Malaysia where Tan Sri Andrew Sheng writes on global issues from an Asian perspective. While enjoying the 24.7% gain in the MSCI Emerging Market Index, he is concerned that we may be heading for a major drop. In this light, he as we all should re-read Charles Kindleberger's "Mania, Panics and Crashes" (Macmillan, 1996). He identifies the following steps to the collapse labeled the South Sea Company Bubble of 1720:

Displacement

Credit/Monetary Expansion

Over Trading

Financial Distress

Fraud, Swindles, and Malfeasance

Revulsion, mistrust of shady products and intermediaries

Panic selling

We have seen similar risks attached to a number of other panics before and after the South Sea Company Bubble panic. His bullish view is that he does not see enough similarities to today's markets to fear a repeat panic.

The odds are that he is correct that the next decline will be one of the more normal falls. In the US context, when we had floor specialists and other well capitalized broker/dealer trading desks, this meant declines in and around 25%, not the once in a generation collapse of 50%.

However, as the job of a prudent analyst is to think the impossible thoughts. I look at the above itinerary to panic and feel we may be on a similar somewhat predictive path. One might suggest that either the internet or bitcoin qualifies as displacement. The key concern with displacement is that it is an excuse at least temporarily in believing old rules of prudence no longer apply. The growing lists of unicorn valuations for private companies that have little or no profits but with perceived great futures. It makes me nervous that some very good mutual funds are currently profitably benefiting from their private equity investments. Some less sound funds may follow and could have liquidity problems.

Our friendly central banks and deficit spending by governments and the growing number of new credit funds are certainly expanding money supply to the market systems. The mere hint of a "tapper" can cause both bond and stock markets to shudder.

At the moment, most of the remaining sign points are not flashing great concern which is why I have not built reserves up in our long-term oriented mutual fund managed accounts. However, I am very concerned about the item of revulsion and mistrust of intermediaries. Some in the media are perfectly looking to shout "fire" in a crowded space. In addition, numerous politicians may act against all the intermediaries and their favored products. Their math is not based on dollars or other currencies, but on numbers of potential swing votes. As a critical element of self protection, those of us who are professionals in the market need to have our clients and their beneficiaries understand that while we undoubtedly make mistakes, we are essentially honest and place them ahead of our own short-term financial interests.

It is a mistake to rest our relationships primarily on performance, particularly short-term performance.

With appropriate level of concern and caution, I am still a believer that the process of prudent investing can generate longer lasting wealth than most activities, as long as it is based on our best efforts.

Momentary Input

On an intermittent rainy Sunday on the Labor Day weekend, the crowd at one of the glitzy shopping malls, The Mall at Short Hills, approached the Christmas season levels. The big difference that I noted is that more men were in attendance, not just as bag carriers. They were actually shopping and often not in the company of female companions. At numerous stores, there was a major effort to divert credit card sales to their home or co-sponsored brands. Retailers are also looking to capture long-term relations not just current sales. This is a necessary effort, hopefully it is not too late to keep any of the stores open for business in the malls.