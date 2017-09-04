Why You Can't Just Buy PIMCO: CEF Weekly Update

PIMCO has good funds, but not all PIMCO funds are the same - or even close.

Buying premium-priced funds with long-term outperformance will not work for current CEF investors, as evidenced by waning performances among these funds in recent years.

Many writers and investors have recently bemoaned the lack of valuable, underpriced closed-end funds. In my opinion, buying opportunities remain, although the funds one needs to select will fall further afield than the more popular funds like PIMCO’s PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) or the big yielders like PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF), and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM). Furthermore, buying needs to be coupled with a macroeconomic outlook and conviction that one asset class is likely to deliver better returns than another in the short to medium term.

Over the years, I have been surprised at how many CEF investors and commentators fail to marry fundamental and macroeconomic analysis in their process, especially when CEFs very often provide pockets of value in different asset classes (e.g., munis in late 2016, foreign debt in early 2017, U.S. corporate bonds in 2013, etc.). This is especially true now as CEF performance continues to be strong but funds have not yet eclipsed their 2017 top.

The CEF Insider indices continued their recovery over the last week, although all remain a bit below their YTD peak:

Of particular interest to me is the Foreign Sub-Index because it has been outperforming other indices as a result of the weaker dollar throughout 2017:

At the start of 2017, I bought foreign funds for the first time in nearly a decade; I also recommended two foreign-focused CEFs to my subscribers; these funds are up mid-double digits annualized.

However, note that the vector of PowerShares DB USD Bull ETF's (NYSEARCA:UUP) decline has significantly flatlined in August. It’s difficult to imagine the trend will continue with the same fierceness for the rest of 2017. However, the fact that some of the most discounted CEFs were foreign equity focused — and that their discounts remained wider than their historical average — was a pretty strong indicator that there was potential in picking up some overlooked funds with a foreign focus as of late. That window may not last long.

Biggest Discounts

When it comes to foreign equity funds with large discounts, Mexico Equity & Income Fund (MXE) remains one of the cheapest, although it has gone from the top 10 to 12th. American-focused funds such as Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), General American Investors (GAM), and Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) also remain very low priced despite their relatively low fees (at least as far as CEF standards) and very strong NAV performance in 2017:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price RIF 2.24% 25.7 20.66 -19.61 6.39 DNI 1.69% 15.08 12.55 -16.78 4.78 BIF 1.43% 11.96 10.04 -16.05 4.09 GAM 1.24% 41.54 35.13 -15.43 0.15 ADX 0.62% 17.3 14.81 -14.39 1.35 RGT 1.71% 11.5 9.86 -14.26 1.42 CAF 1.89% 26.96 23.2 -13.95 0.29 SRF 4.02% 9.36 8.08 -13.68 5.94 PEO 0.79% 21.18 18.3 -13.6 0.55 GGZ 1.63% 14.67 12.72 -13.29 2.20

Discounts have shrunk slightly thanks to very strong NAV performance; this is impressive considering price performance in the last week. Gabelli Global Small and Mid-Cap Value Fund (GGZ), RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF), Dividend & Income Fund (DNI), and GAM all enjoyed price gains exceeding 1% in the last week; YTD returns for the best performers of the high-discount group are also high, with GAM at 12%, ADX at 15.5%, and GGZ at 20% on prices alone.

Biggest Premiums

PIMCO remains the most popular closed-end fund manager, with six of the firm’s funds being in the top 10:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (PGP) 3.22% 11.25 16.52 46.84 10.66 (RCS) 1.53% 7.81 9.95 27.4 8.68 (GUT) 1.67% 5.58 6.94 24.37 8.65 PHK 1.08% 6.91 8.5 23.01 11.39 (PCQ) 1.29% 14.34 17.24 20.22 5.36 (BHV) 2.32% 15.76 18.43 16.94 4.1 (DMO) 2.58% 22.15 25.9 16.93 3.55 (PCK) 1.38% 8.76 10.23 16.78 5.55 ECC 10.05% 17.79 20.63 15.96 11.63 (PCM) 3.07% 10.38 11.69 12.62 8.21

I know I sound like a broken record at this point bringing this up, and I also know many readers have asserted the wisdom of buying PIMCO funds because of their popularity.

Sadly, that just won’t work.

Note how PHK’s price has fallen 7.3% versus double-digit gains elsewhere (including PCQ if you round upwards):

Without saying whether any of these funds are worth buying now, it’s clear from the lack of correlation that blindly buying a PIMCO fund won’t guarantee the same returns on a medium-term horizon. The same goes for longer time horizons, as we see from going back 3 years and including dividend income:

The beta from the highest priced CEF on Earth is obviously a concern.

Now, if we go ultra long term, we do see the PIMCO funds have provided solid returns with risk-adjusted index-beating returns versus (SPY):

But can that outperformance remain, especially considering the recent drag on returns — as we see from looking at the last five years?

Sadly, there’s a lot more to CEFs than just buying what’s most popular and holding for a long period of time.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

