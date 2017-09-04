Dollar Index Pushes Lower In Cautious Trade

The dollar pushed lower against the other major currencies on Monday, as Friday's disappointing U.S. employment data continued to weigh and as investors remained cautious following fresh threats from North Korea.

The greenback remained under pressure after the U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that the economy added 156,000 jobs in August from the prior month, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%.

Economists had expected 180,000 new jobs and an unemployment rate of 4.3%.

The report indicated that the Fed may be more reluctant to raise interest rates again before the end of the year.

The safe-haven yen and Swiss franc were higher, with USD/JPY down 0.67% at 109.52 and with USD/CHF sliding 0.83% to trade at 0.9567.

Risk sentiment waned after North Korea said on Sunday that it had conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb intended to be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Pyongyang called the test a complete success, with a greater yield than previous tests and no adverse impact on the environment.

The news prompted the U.S. to warn of a "massive" military response if it or its allies were threatened.

U.S. President Donald Trump also threatened to cut off trade with any country doing business with North Korea.

EUR/USD climbed 0.51% to 1.1919, while GBP/USD held steady at 1.2944 even as data showed that UK construction activity unexpectedly dropped in August, hitting a one-year low.

The Australian dollars remained weaker, with AUD/USD down 0.13% at 0.7958, while NZD/USD gained 0.29% to 0.7176.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics earlier reported that company operating profits declined by 4.5% in the second quarter, compared to expectations for a 4.0% fall.

Company operating profits for July were revised to a 5.8% increase from a previously estimated 6.0% climb.

Meanwhile, USD/CAD edged 0.10% higher to 1.2409.

Investors also continued to follow developments in the U.S. oil market, as about 5.5% of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's oil production, or 96,000 barrels of daily output, remained shut on Sunday after storm system Harvey made landfall in Texas more than a week ago.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, was down 0.43% at 92.42 by 05:20 a.m. ET (09:20 GMT).

