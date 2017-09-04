O'Reilly Just Gave You Another Reason To Be Bullish

Photo credit

I recently became bullish on O’Reilly (ORLY) for the first time after the stock was whacked following earnings that weren’t good enough for the Street. I like the company’s growth profile and it continues to be the best in its subsector by miles. But one thing I didn’t really touch on is the buyback and given that ORLY boosted its buyback authorization on Friday by another billion dollars, it seems as good a time as any to investigate what ORLY is doing and what impact it could have on the stock.

To do this, I’ve borrowed some data from Morningstar and charted how much ORLY has spent on buybacks in the past five years in addition to the pace it is setting thus far this year.

We can see that ORLY has spent pretty heavily in the past several years to buy down its float given that its current market cap is still under $18B. These numbers are pretty solid and perhaps even more importantly, are getting much larger. Not only does the increased authorization highlight the buyback to investors but it also raises the potential bar for future buybacks. The pace we see in 2017 is huge as buybacks this year – in two quarters – have almost equaled what was done all of last year. Management is very serious about returning capital in this way and given that the stock is a lot cheaper than it used to be, I’d expect they are out buying stock right now.

Estimates came way down in the wake of the most recent earnings report and analysts now have ORLY at just 10% EPS growth next year. I think it can get there (or at least close) the old fashioned way of growing revenue and margins but if you add in the prospect of the buyback, it could do much more.

The authorization is good for three years and including the additional $1B, the total is now at $9.75B. Current market cap is $17.8B so ORLY is saying that in the next three years, there exists the distinct possibility that it could buy back over half of the current float.

Now, if management does manage to buy, let’s say, 15% of the float in one year, the stock price should rise in sympathy and make it more difficult to retire stock as we go forward. The end result, therefore, probably wouldn’t be a full 50% of the current float, but I’m sure that’s something shareholders would be more than willing to overlook if the program worked and boosted EPS such that the price moved higher.

And that’s the thing; if ORLY makes good on its promise, we’d be talking about gargantuan amounts of EPS upside from execution of the buyback. There are so many variables that will ultimately determine how successful this program is that making any sort of adjudication on the end result is a bit fruitless here.

But keep in mind that EPS is only supposed to rise 10% next year and ORLY could very easily buy back enough stock to do that irrespective of what the business does. In other words, I think analysts are virtually ignoring the buyback right now and that’s the wrong move. ORLY's earnings growth has slowed from its highest rates of the recent past but the story is by no means dead, either.

Of course, ORLY doesn’t produce enough cash to buy back anything near $3B annually in stock so it would have to borrow the lion’s share of the money. With under $2B in long-term debt, it could borrow $4B or $5B over the next three years and get the buyback done, reducing the float by perhaps 30% or 40% when all was said and done.

The firm would be fairly heavily indebted at that point and dollar earnings may suffer due to interest expense rising. But capex needs are low so cash needs are as well and that means ORLY could gradually trim its debt. Remember that debt is exceedingly cheap these days so management may have this in the works already.

Regardless, even if ORLY “only” does half the allotted authorization, we are talking EPS growth rates well in excess of the low targets analysts currently have. And as the stock is priced to meet those targets, it would prove very cheap at $200. I still think ORLY is a great longer-term pick here and with the buyback picking up steam, I’m even happier than I was to be bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.