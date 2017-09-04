Bank Of America Is Undervalued

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has seen recent growth following Warren Buffett’s praises of the company. Warren Buffett is BAC's largest shareholder and still remains optimistic about its future potential. Last Tuesday, Buffett converted his $5 billion investment in 2011 in preferred shares which paid $300 million annually into the common stock for $7.14 a share. Buffett is now the largest shareholder in BAC with 6.60% of the company. He has made over 230% of his original investment. Buffett a couple days ago talked on CNBC and mentioned that he liked the valuation and management that BAC has to offer and indicated a long-term holding. BAC provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle market businesses, institutional investors, as well as large corporations. The bank also has a current market cap of 237.3 billion, making it the fourth largest by market cap. BAC has seen robust growth over the last several years and continues to see potential upside.

Risks

Many bearish investors believe that the size of BAC is a drawback that could make it unmanageable, but with the majority ownership of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and the current management team, I do not see this being an issue. Given the large amount of resources that BAC has, I also do not see digital innovation destroying or hurting its market share. The amount of capital that BAC has allows it to seize a sizable digital market share should banking continue to trend that way.

Valuation

One of the simplest ways to value companies is using multiples. BAC has a current P/E multiple of 14.82. For the industry multiple, I use Damodaran’s calculated multiples, which can be found here. The current industry multiple by large banks is 14.91. From looking at this multiple, we can see that BAC appears to be accurately valued by the market at this instance. The TTM EPS is $1.78. BAC also has a five-year P/E average of $22.81.

P/E Value Upside Current 13.57 $24.16 ------- Damodaran P/E 14.91 $26.54 9.85% Five-Year Average 22.81 $40.60 68%

The five-year average is very high when considering the current industry average of 14.91. Given how different those two P/E multiples are, I have decided to weight them.

The above graph is the five-year chart for BAC P/E. From this chart, we can see the decline in P/E that BAC has seen over the last two years. This could be an industry wide trend, which is why I decided to give its five-year average a 30% weight while giving the current industry multiple a 70% weight.

Weight (Five-Year/Industry) 20/80 30/70 40/60 Value $29.35 $30.76 $32.16 Upside +21% +27% +33% New P/E 16.48 17.28 18.07

I believe that these weights are more accurate representations of what the value of BAC is. The recalculated P/Es are a multiple that BAC could reasonably expect given the continuance of improvement and cost cutting efficiency that it has seen over the last couple years. Another multiple that is often used is P/B ratio. BAC has a current P/B ratio of 0.99. The bank industry P/B is 1.06.

P/B Value Upside Current 0.99 24.16 ------- Damodaran Industry P/B 1.06 25.87 +7%

From the P/B multiple, there is still upside for BAC but not a significant amount when compared to the industry average multiple.

DCF

For financial companies, the free cash flow is often very hard to determine, so when valuing financial firms, I like to look at earnings per share (EPS) growth. Many studies have shown that EPS is a better indicator of a company’s value. BAC has an EPS of $1.78. I will use this as the FCF value. Similarly BAC has a WACC of 7.28%. The growth rate is also the most subjective thing in this valuation model.

TTM 2016 2015 2014 EPS 1.78 1.58 1.38 0.36 Growth +12.70% +14.50% +283% --------

BAC appears to be slowing in growth but is still growing at over 10% a year. I believe that for the next four years, BAC will continue this growth of 10%. For that reason, the growth rate I think BAC will see is 10% in the next four years, then fall to a terminal 2%.

1 2 3 4 Terminal Discounted EPS 1.66 1.70 1.74 1.79 34.55 Value $41.45 Upside +71.6%

The DCF shows great upside for BAC if it can maintain this high growth rate for the next four years. Even when we decrease the growth rate, the upside remains for BAC.

Growth Rate 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% Value $33.71 $35.54 $37.44 $39.41 $41.45 Upside +39.5% 47.1% 55.0% +63.1% +71.6%

Even when we diminish the growth rate, we find that potential upside greatly remains for BAC. Given that the bank has a low cost of capital, I decided to see the effect of increasing the cost of capital and seeing how quickly the upside disappears (Using a 10% growth rate):

WACC 7.28% 9.0% 10.0% 11% Value $41.45 $31.08 $27.10 24.16 Upside +71.6% 28.6% 12.2% -----

The cost of capital can increase 3.72% before we see the upside disappear for BAC. The final sensitivity analysis I like to run is both changing the WACC and growth rate and seeing the different possibilities.

WACC 7.28% 8.50% 9.50% 10.5% Growth Rate 10% 9% 8% 7% Value $41.45 $32.71 $27.58 $23.70 Upside +71.60% +35.4% 14.2% ------

With this sensitivity analysis, it is clear that the valuation holds even with a much higher cost of capital and slower growth rate than I have predicted. To me, this signals that BAC is a relatively safe investment.

Other Factors: BAC has also drastically begun to increase its dividends over the last several years. The bank this year alone announced that it would raise its dividend by 60%. Bank of America still has a relatively low payout ratio, which leaves room for more dividend increase over the next couple years.

Conclusion

Multiple valuation models have come up with the same conclusion, that BAC is undervalued. BAC has also been gradually increasing its dividend and investors can expect further dividend increases given its currently low payout ratio. This combined with Warren Buffett becoming the largest shareholder is another positive that investors have to consider. Given the strong financials, improving dividend, and Warren Buffett's involvement in the long-term structure of this company, it is safe to say that BAC will be a very strong, long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.