Ulta Beauty And The Beat

Recently, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reported sales and earnings that beat street expectations. Management followed up with increased guidance on the earnings call. The result? The stock price initially cratered on concerns that the beauty market in general is slowing which some experts contend means Ulta will have to deal with increased competition from the likes of traditional department store rivals as well as the increasing threat of online retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) - all leading to a smaller piece of the pie and tighter margins. BMO Capital Markets summarized that sentiment in a published research note saying, "We believe the story is shifting to a market share war from market expansion", and as a result jittery shareholders sold off. Not so fast, however, as other investors felt the market overreacted and that the cosmetics market is still expanding. Cowen called Ulta's stock "expensive, worth it" and said the company can "hold its own" against the competition. Jefferies' analyst took it a step further and opined that department stores were losing the battle for market share.

Indeed, after the initial flurry of activity, the selloff abated and the stock price, while not back to pre-earnings announcement levels, has climbed steadily in the past week.

I happen to be in the camp of those that see the overall cosmetics industry as growing, fueled by tailwinds of favorable demographics and the rise of the "selfie" generation.

Last year, Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) completed a study reporting that 93 million selfies are taken every day. This is almost a third of the photos taken by those aged 18-24 (i.e., millennials). It's been estimated that domestically, females aged 16-25 years old spend up to five hours per week taking, editing and posting selfies on social media. As a result, many millennials want to maintain a "selfie ready" appearance at all times. This trend, according to Ulta's own research, is driving spending on cosmetics by millennials, who are outspending older generations. Fueling this phenomena further is the impact of digital publishing. With over 45 billion views, Beauty and Makeup is by far the most viewed category on YouTube.

Further, the retail beauty segment of the business is to some extent protected against internet rivals like Amazon as the largely female target market prefers to sample products in the store before they make their purchase. As a result of the "test then buy" process, Ulta, with over 20,000 different products on the shelves of its 1,000 store locations, has an effective defensive moat against internet retailers.

Finally, Ulta's loyalty program is turning out to be a meaningful sales tool for the company. During the recent earning call, management stated that the company had over 25 million members of its "Ultamate Rewards" program - an increase of 23% from last year, and whose members are responsible for over 90% of total sales. As with most retailers these days, Ulta uses purchase history and personal data from members to drive targeted marketing and increase customer spending.

These factors and solid execution by management have led to continued steady double-digit growth in comparable store sales, as well as successful new store expansion. Most stores are located as standalone units or part of a strip mall, so clients who walk in the door are not curiosity seekers, but those with a real need and desire to purchase a product. The company has indicated that it can continue to expand its store base by another 400-700 units and using the comparable store sales growth rate as an indicator, that appears to be a reasonable estimate.

The company has an enviable balance sheet with no debt and $273 million in cash. Currently trading at price to yearly sales ratio of 2.5% and a price to annual cash flow of almost 21 times. In addition, the company's P/E ratio is just shy of 23. All of these metrics are at a premium when compared to industry averages. However, with projected growth rate on earnings of 20%, this company has a lot of potential and is well worth the price even at these valuations.

The sell-off in Ulta has been overdone. The company has a strong balance sheet, solid growth trajectory, a management team that has demonstrated an ability to execute and take advantage of the growing "selfie" market to defend and expand its piece of the cosmetics pie. Buy the dip because the beats will go on.

