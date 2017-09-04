New Zealand Dollar: Confluence Of Bearish Catalysts

Investors can consider going short NZDUSD, or should they not want to be exposed to the USD due to its fickle price action, can consider going short NZDCAD.

The RBNZ is unhappy with the currency strength, the government has downgraded growth forecasts, New Zealand faces a general election in September, and milk powder prices have not impressed.

The New Zealand dollar (NZD) looks to be on the verge of posting further losses against a host of other currencies, including the USD. The NZD, like the other two commodity currencies - the AUD and CAD - have appreciated against a weak greenback since the start of the year. NZDUSD rallied from 0.7000 in January to a high of 0.7570, and the currency pair has since retraced most of the gains, currently trading around 0.7150.

There are a couple of reasons behind the recent slide in the NZD. Firstly, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) governor Graeme Wheeler had come out last week to lament the strength of the currency, saying that a weaker NZD was necessary to raise import inflation and to deliver more balanced growth. The jawboning by the central bank has weighed on the price action of the NZD since.

Secondly, the New Zealand government came out on 23rd August to downgrade the economic growth forecasts ahead of the country's general election on 23rd September. This, of course, brings me to my third point - that the upcoming election in the country might be a factor that would weigh on the currency in the weeks ahead due to the increased level of political uncertainty.

The RBNZ has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a total of 5 meetings, after cutting it by 25 bps to 1.75% in November 2015. The central bank has since given no indication that it might be ready to start raising rates to reverse the previous rate cuts issued to combat flagging commodity prices; just in 2014, the benchmark interest rate was at 3.5%.

Comparatively, the current benchmark interest rates employed by fellow commodity currency peers are lower - Reserve Bank of Australia's is at 1.5%, while the Bank of Canada is at 0.75%.

While the Bank of Canada has acknowledged that its rate cuts have gone far to help soften the blow of falling oil prices, signalling it is more ready to reverse its rate cut cycle, the RBNZ has given no such indication. Whole milk powder prices have also been largely stagnant, as seen from the chart below, which gives little impetus for the RBNZ to consider reversing previous rate cuts. In addition, the aforementioned recent downgrade in economic growth forecasts would lower the probability of the RBNZ reversing its previous rate cuts.

All in all, a confluence of factors might cap the upside of the NZD going forward: 1) jawboning by the RBNZ, 2) lower economic growth forecasts would lower probability of reversing previous rate cuts, 3) political uncertainty as a result of upcoming elections, as well as 4) stagnant commodity prices.

Looking at the weekly chart of NZDUSD below, price action has faced strong resistance around the 0.7375 to 0.7385 levels (demarcated by the red lines) and looks set to test support levels around 0.6800 to 0.6850 levels (demarcated by the horizontal blue lines). Investors can consider going short NZDUSD at market (0.7145), with take profit at 0.6850 and stop loss at 0.7400.

At the same time, more adventurous investors, or those who do not want to take a view on the USD given its fickle price action of late, can consider selling NZD and buying CAD (short NZDCAD). As mentioned earlier, the Bank of Canada has acknowledged the success of its rate cut cycle and is on the brink of reversing the previous rate cuts. The central bank had raised its benchmark interest rate from 0.50% to 0.75% in its July meeting.

The Bank of Canada meets next week, where there is a 50% probability it would raise rates to 1.0%, indicating there would still be further upside in the CAD should the central bank raises rates.

Looking at the NZDCAD weekly chart below, the key support level of 0.9165 (demarcated by the red line) has been broken, and the price action is resembling that of a falling knife. NZDCAD looks likely to test key support levels of 0.8615 (demarcated by the blue line). As a large portion of the downward move has already materialised, investors can consider going short the currency pair at market (0.8865), with perhaps a 1% stop loss (0.8950) and a take-profit target of 0.8615.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.