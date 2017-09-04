General Motors: 4% Dividend, Dirt Cheap, Breakout

General Motors (GM) makes an attractive value proposition for (income) investors. The auto company’s per-share earnings and free cash flow have consistently grown in the last four years. Strong capital returns are projected for 2017. Considering that an investment in GM yields more than 4 percent, and that shares recently broke out to the upside, I think General Motors could be a valuable addition to an income portfolio.

Investors initially bought into GM because of its earnings growth tied to a buoyant U.S. auto market. As U.S. auto sales peaked, the value proposition, however, slowly changed. Today, it is all about the dividend. Though General Motors’ shares haven’t done much for investors in the last several years in terms of capital gains (GM has largely been going sideways), investors have received a growing dividend over time.

GM Dividend data by YCharts

Strong Free Cash Flow Supporting The Dividend

In line with growing U.S. sales, GM’s profits and free cash flow have also seen a notable increase over the last four years. Higher per-share profits and an improving free cash flow picture have backed the company’s growing dividend, largely thanks to better-than-average sales growth in General Motors’ core market, the United States.



Source: General Motors

General Motors has guided for up to $7 billion in capital returns to shareholders in 2017 ($5 billion in share buybacks and more than $2 billion in dividends). Since General Motors continues to expect billions of dollars in free cash flow to trickle in this year, the auto company is actually in a good position to increase its quarterly cash dividend (currently sitting at $0.38/share).

Source: General Motors

Breakout To The Upside… But General Motors Is Still A Bargain

General Motors’ shares recently staged a breakout to the upside, which can be interpreted as a bullish sign. And it is easy to see why investors are waking up to GM’s value proposition: The auto company has a rather safe 4.07 percent dividend backed by sufficient free cash flow, and General Motors’ equity sells for just 6.3x next year’s estimated profits. Despite the boost in valuation, General Motors is still dirt cheap.

Source: StockCharts.com

Your Takeaway

It is way too early to write General Motors off at this point. General Motors’ 2017 profit and FCF outlook implies a moderately high degree of dividend safety, and management may actually decide to grow its dividend payout. The shares are still in the bargain bin, selling for a little over 6x next year’s estimated profits, and a 4.07% dividend yield from a S&P 500 company is nothing to scoff at. Shares have broken out of their trading range, which is a bullish signal. Buy for dividend income long term and capital appreciation.

