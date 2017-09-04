Chesapeake Energy: Buy The Lows As Long As Investors Are Fearful

Chesapeake Energy’s (CHK) shares have slumped 46 percent this year. With shares selling near 52-week lows and with Hurricane Harvey causing major damage in Texas, investors need some courage to gobble up Chesapeake Energy. That said, though, I think the reward-to-risk ratio is actually very appealing as Chesapeake Energy’s shares have simply fallen too hard, too fast. Investors are likely overestimating the negative impact from Hurricane Harvey on Chesapeake Energy’s business. Strong Buy.

Chesapeake Energy’s shares have not been a winner this year, that much is certain. The oil and natural gas driller’s shares slumped precipitously in 2017 as investors riding the 2016 recovery took profits, and looked for more attractive risk-reward combinations in other names. While Chesapeake Energy’s share price ran ahead of the fundamentals in 2016, investors now appear to be too fearful of the energy company.

Chesapeake Energy fell to multiple new 52-week lows in 2017. Most recently, Chesapeake Energy’s shares fell through the $4 price level, reaching new lows in the process. The latest 52-week low was marked last Tuesday @$3.55.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts.com

Time To Go Bottom Fishing For Chesapeake Energy?

So far, Hurricane Harvey has caused major flooding and billions worth of damage in Texas. In response to Hurricane Harvey, refineries and energy companies have suspended operations, which has contributed to the price drop in Chesapeake Energy’s shares, primarily at the end of August.

That said, I think investors are currently WAY too negative about Chesapeake Energy and the hurricane’s impact on the oil and natural gas driller’s shale business. Chesapeake Energy’s operations in the Eagle Ford shale are negatively impacted, Yes, but a significant portion of the company’s energy business is not.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Once the damage is assessed and operations resume, I actually think Chesapeake Energy’s shares could pop. The reward-to-risk combination at today’s price point is very compelling, especially because Chesapeake Energy has already put in the hard work and pushed out debt maturities and slashed costs aggressively.

Investors are very fearful of Chesapeake Energy in light of the current events, and whenever there is fear in the market, there is also an opportunity to make money. As far as I am concerned, Chesapeake Energy’s shares have fallen too hard, too fast, opening up a contrarian investment opportunity that could very well double investors’ capital over a period of twelve months. As long as oil and natural gas prices hold up, and the Texas/Louisiana area returns to ‘business-as-usual', Chesapeake Energy’s shares are in a good position to recover from the hurricane-related sell-off.

Your Takeaway

It is a good time to go bottom fishing for Chesapeake Energy in my opinion.

Shares have been in a downward spiral fueled by profit taking, concerns over lower oil prices, and, now, Hurricane Harvey and its impact on the energy infrastructure in Texas. In other words, there is a huge emotional element priced into Chesapeake Energy’s shares. Once the damage is assessed and energy companies get their business up running again, chances are that investors also reassess Chesapeake Energy’s investment proposition. Contrarian Buy.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.