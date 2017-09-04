Ford's Sales And A Possible Catalyst

A shift towards more expensive products is highly beneficial and should make up for the lost passenger car sales.

Ford's (F) August sales numbers in the US were down year over year, but performed better than expected, thanks to a great showing of the company's truck segments. Hurricane Harvey could lead to accelerated sales in the Houston area going forward, which might help Ford stop the volume decline rates. Ford remains a solid investment for income-focused investors due to its high and secure dividend.

Ford's August 2017 headline numbers were not as good as those from 2016, but still better than what analysts had forecasted:

Sales were down by a little bit more than two percent, which is a better result than the sales numbers Ford has been coming up with over the rest of the year - the decline rate has roughly dropped by half from the January to July level of a little bit more than four percent.

Passenger as well as SUV sales were down substantially, but Ford's truck sales were up by nine percent, driven by a 15% increase in the number of F-Series trucks sold in the US (those make up more than 70% of all truck sales for the company).

For Ford as a company total sales volumes are not the most relevant metric, as the cars the company sells are being sold at widely differing prices: The passenger cars Ford is selling are starting at a price of less than $14,000 for a Fiesta, whereas the F-150 starts at roughly twice that price, or a little bit more than $27,000.

Due to customers also putting a lot of higher-priced extras into bigger vehicles such as the F-Series models, the average selling price of Ford's trucks is substantially higher than the $27,000 starting price: The average transaction price hit $46,000 for the F-Series in August, up eight percent year over year.

The combination of a huge volume increase and a significant price increase means that Ford's F-Series revenues were up by 24% in August (compared to last year's August) - a number that is not immediately visible when looking at the 2% volume decline only.

Despite Ford's total sales volumes dropping, its revenues could thus be up year over year - a shift from lower-priced passenger cars to more expensive trucks, as well as average transaction price increases could easily make up for the lost sales volumes, which poises well for Ford's revenues and earnings in the current quarter.

Going forward Ford could see a boost to its sales volumes due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey, which has destroyed a total of up to 1 million cars and trucks - in the long run these destroyed vehicles will have to be replaced, which means additional demand for new automobiles from the affected regions in and around Houston.

Since Ford's market share in Houston is quite high (33% higher than the nationwide average), and due to the fact that truck and SUV sales are especially high in the Houston market, Ford could see a lot of additional demand for its products in the next couple of months, especially for its higher-priced and thus high-margin products like the F-Series trucks.

Ford's earnings estimates have been trending down for a while now, and estimates see Ford earning less in 2018 and 2019 than what the company is expected to earn this year:

F EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Nevertheless these numbers are not all bad: Estimates for 2019 see higher earnings than what the company is expected to earn in 2018, which means that the next year will likely be the nadir - improving earnings could then lead to a rising share price once again.

The very low valuation of just 6.6 times this year's earnings (and 7.3 times next year's earnings) means that even a small reversal in market sentiment could lead to significant share price gains. On top of that investors get a juicy dividend yielding 5.3%, and that dividend looks pretty safe going forward: Based on the 2018 EPS estimate (the lowest of the next three years), Ford's dividend payout ratio is only 38%, which means that very much would have to go wrong in order for Ford to cut its dividend.

Takeaway

Ford's sales are still dropping, but not as fast as they dropped earlier this year. A shift towards higher-priced trucks and ASP growth should make up for the volume declines (primarily in the passenger car segment), which means that the outlook for the current quarter is not that bad.

Going forward Ford remains an attractively priced income stock with a quite low payout ratio, and in the near future, the replacement of up to a million cars destroyed by Hurricane Harvey could lead to some additional demand, especially for Ford's best-selling trucks.

