Amazon: What Is Missing?

The broad and complex story that is Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) rages forward, as its recent market disruptions in the supermarket space continue to make people nervous in competitive industries. But it is unlikely that a one-off move like the purchase of Whole Foods is really the end of that story - and many investors have unfairly disregarded the possibility of further acquisitions in alternative segments. Surprises here could ultimately be what accounts for the main drivers in AMZN share prices for the remainder of this decade, and so if you are an investor that is still long this stock at elevated price levels, you will need to remain watchful for developments that can actually help the company expand in under-acknowledged areas. What is actually missing in Amazon’s strategic operations? The clear answer at this stage is better exposure in the pharmaceutical business, and the company needs to develop a clearly laid-out plan here in order to propel share prices higher at these levels.

Rather than trying to understand the personal tastes and sensibilities of the company’s CEO Jeff Bezos, it makes much more sense for investors to assess what might be lacking in the company itself - and then to spot areas in the market that might satisfy those needs. If nothing else, history has shown us that Amazon is much more interested in disruption and innovation in stagnating traditions within the market as a whole. The constant criticism in the discussions of a potential buyout of Rite-Aid (RAD) has been the idea that the company is too ‘low class’ to be attractive to Amazon’s elitist nature. But it can also be argued that this is exactly the problem in terms of the company’s inability to bring in the broad section of the market that is still reluctant to make online purchases in any real volume. This is especially true in older demographics that also have the greatest need for pharmaceutical products - and this is exactly why an acquisition of a company like a Rite-Aid would make sense (and should not be laughed-off as ridiculous).

The negative sentiment in these areas and failures to complete commonly-watched deals with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) generated massive short interest in RAD stock, which has quickly risen to unsustainable levels (now at roughly 12% of the total float). But even if you are not specifically in favor of a new deal with Rite-Aid, it should still be clear that these are areas that will need to be developed with Amazon itself. Both Walgreens and CVS Health Corp. (CVS) are already way ahead of the game in terms of their massive scale positions and established relationships with drug companies and insurance companies. If Jeff Bezos's true character is really closer to that of retail market disruptor more than it is Seattle liberal elitist only interested in drinking lattes and eating organic foods, he will need to find ways to undercut this established competition and bring down prices. Acquisition of Rite-Aid (or at least a company like a Rite-Aid) would help him get this done.

AMZN Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

We are still close enough in proximity (in terms of recency) that surprises could still be in store on these fronts. Bright points in the arguments supporting the Amazon outlook must inevitably include the company’s strong cash flow numbers and its low levels of debt - and this essentially means that Amazon is in a position to complete a buyout in these underrepresented areas. There are still many RAD naysayers (and for good reason, in some cases), but this is a company with a market cap of only $2.45 billion. This amounts to roughly 18.3% of the totals seen in the Whole Foods purchase, so while the idea remains unpleasant for many, it is something that could fill a void in the company if approached properly. Charts will give us key indicators with regard to the short-term moves most likely to be seen in the stock. Markets are now returning to full strength after the summer slowdown, and AMZN has formed a textbook topping pattern in the 1,083.80 region. Inability to hold support at 940 suggests a drop back toward 910 in the next 4-6 weeks.

What is your position on Amazon? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.