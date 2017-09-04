Papa John's Is Breaking Down

Photo credit

I haven’t exactly been a huge fan of Papa John’s (PZZA) in the past. The company has tremendous growth behind and in front of it, but the valuation has been stretched for a long time. And with a marked slowdown in the industry, I’m wary of most restaurant stocks at this point. Shares were initially up pretty sharply on a well-received Q2 report, but in the interim, they have given back much of their gains. Given the way the stock looks and the fundamental picture, it seems to me the bias is probably down from here.

PZZA topped out late last year just a touch shy of $90, and since that time, all rallies have been met with selling. That has played out three times in the period since, including last month off of the earnings-related rally. Each rally starts quickly, tops out and then eventually rolls over and it seems that PZZA’s bulls are outnumbered by the bears unequivocally. One thing that is unique about the rebuttal of this most recent rally is that the stock is below the major moving averages for the first time in a while and that certainly isn’t helping. Indeed, that makes the technical picture much direr than it otherwise would be. Finally, the momentum indicators are confirming the weakness in the stock as it hasn’t been overbought on the weekly chart since late last year and hasn’t even gotten close since. In other words, the bears are in charge; we just haven’t seen a huge decline yet.

That all sets a very negative stage for the fundamental discussion, but the real shame of it is that this company is performing extremely well. This isn’t new as PZZA and rival Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ) have enjoyed long runs of success in the past few years. And nothing is wrong with PZZA, I just think the chart and the valuation are telling you the fun is over and that it is time to move on. Indeed, DPZ, which has been the leader in this subsector, has also begun breaking down so PZZA stands little chance barring some miracle.

The second quarter was more of the same for what we’ve become accustomed to from PZZA. Revenue was up slightly while comps remain well in excess of the industry. Margins were flat as PZZA invests for the future but also tries to keep current costs in check. It has all become very standard for PZZA to report, and indeed, that is a testament to just how good it has been in the past. As I mentioned above, I have no fundamental complaints with PZZA, but the price people are paying for this stock – even $15 off of the highs of last year – is staggering.

We are trading for 26 times this year’s earnings, a massive multiple given the growth that PZZA is exhibiting. Remember that the raging bull market in all things pizza has been showing some signs of age so with analysts looking to see rapidly accelerating growth in the coming years may be disappointed. After 12% this year, EPS growth is expected to accelerate to 15% next year and then towards 20% beyond that. Those are enormous numbers that require everything to proceed according to plan. While that may happen, odds are that it won’t.

Then there is the matter of the new buyback, which is admittedly huge. PZZA says it will buy back $500M in addition to the $90M it already had on its previous authorization. Interestingly, it also said it will do this in 12 to 18 months, meaning that PZZA is going to buy back roughly one-fifth of its float in four to six quarters. That’s absolutely huge, and while I love a good buyback, it is borrowing heavily to spend money buying stock that is going for 26 times earnings. The boost in EPS is going to be strong but at what cost?

Leverage is going to be 3X to 4X EBITDA when all is said and done and not only does that mean PZZA will potentially have a difficult time borrowing after that, but it will also be on the hook for a bunch of interest expense. Keep in mind also that since this buyback is being funded with outside money, it isn’t repeatable. Essentially, PZZA is hoping to give the stock a shot in the arm, probably understanding that the current growth cycle is showing its age.

At a very expensive valuation, and with a chart that looks pretty weak, the bias for PZZA looks to be lower. It has lows set around $70 so we’ll have to see what happens there, but for now, with the fundamentals and even a 20%+ buyback failing to rally the bulls, this thing looks weak indeed. If you have to own a pizza stock, do yourself a favor and look at DPZ instead.

